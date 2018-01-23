Venezuela Claims To Be Able To Boost Oil Production By 1M Bpd

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 64.44 -0.03 -0.05%
Brent Crude 1 hour 69.96 +0.93 +1.35%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.091 +0.052 +1.71%
Mars US 1 hour 64.42 +0.90 +1.42%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.89 +0.41 +0.62%
Urals 18 hours 67.43 +0.74 +1.11%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.89 -0.09 -0.13%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.89 -0.09 -0.13%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.14 +0.45 +0.65%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.47 +0.08 +0.14%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.091 +0.052 +1.71%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 66.18 +0.35 +0.53%
Murban 18 hours 69.33 +0.40 +0.58%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 66.97 +0.46 +0.69%
Basra Light 18 hours 65.19 +0.91 +1.42%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 70.61 +0.47 +0.67%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.14 +0.45 +0.65%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.14 +0.45 +0.65%
Girassol 18 hours 69.69 +0.50 +0.72%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.89 +0.41 +0.62%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 38.29 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 102 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 102 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 102 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 102 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 102 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 102 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 102 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 102 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 102 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.89 -0.09 -0.13%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 61.00 +1.00 +1.67%
Giddings 18 hours 54.75 +1.00 +1.86%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.70 -0.57 -0.82%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 58.42 +0.98 +1.71%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 62.37 +0.98 +1.60%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 62.37 +0.98 +1.60%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 60.92 +0.98 +1.63%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.25 +0.12 +0.17%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
  • 3 hours Elon Musk Won’t Get Paid Unless Tesla Does “Extraordinarily Well”
  • 4 hours U.S. Regulators Keep Keystone Capacity Capped At 80 Percent
  • 4 hours Trump Signs Off On 30 Percent Tariff On Imported Solar Equipment
  • 6 hours Russian Funds May Invest In Aramco’s IPO To Boost Oil Ties
  • 7 hours IMF Raises Saudi Arabia Growth Outlook On Higher Oil Prices
  • 8 hours China Is World’s Number-2 In LNG Imports
  • 20 hours EIA Weekly Inventory Data Due Wednesday, Despite Govt. Shutdown
  • 1 day Oklahoma Rig Explodes, Leaving Five Missing
  • 1 day Lloyd’s Sees No Room For Coal In New Investment Strategy
  • 1 day Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Oil Workers In Oil-Rich Delta Area
  • 1 day Libya’s NOC Restarts Oil Fields
  • 1 day US Orion To Develop Gas Field In Iraq
  • 4 days U.S. On Track To Unseat Saudi Arabia As No.2 Oil Producer In the World
  • 4 days Senior Interior Dept. Official Says Florida Still On Trump’s Draft Drilling Plan
  • 4 days Schlumberger Optimistic In 2018 For Oilfield Services Businesses
  • 4 days Only 1/3 Of Oil Patch Jobs To Return To Canada After Downturn Ends
  • 4 days Statoil, YPF Finalize Joint Vaca Muerta Development Deal
  • 4 days TransCanada Boasts Long-Term Commitments For Keystone XL
  • 4 days Nigeria Files Suit Against JP Morgan Over Oil Field Sale
  • 5 days Chinese Oil Ships Found Violating UN Sanctions On North Korea
  • 5 days Oil Slick From Iranian Tanker Explosion Is Now The Size Of Paris
  • 5 days Nigeria Approves Petroleum Industry Bill After 17 Long Years
  • 5 days Venezuelan Output Drops To 28-Year Low In 2017
  • 5 days OPEC Revises Up Non-OPEC Production Estimates For 2018
  • 5 days Iraq Ready To Sign Deal With BP For Kirkuk Fields
  • 5 days Kinder Morgan Delays Trans Mountain Launch Again
  • 5 days Shell Inks Another Solar Deal
  • 6 days API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks
  • 6 days Maduro’s Advisors Recommend Selling Petro At Steep 60% Discount
  • 6 days EIA: Shale Oil Output To Rise By 1.8 Million Bpd Through Q1 2019
  • 6 days IEA: Don’t Expect Much Oil From Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Before 2030
  • 6 days Minister Says Norway Must Prepare For Arctic Oil Race With Russia
  • 6 days Eight Years Late—UK Hinkley Point C To Be In Service By 2025
  • 6 days Sunk Iranian Oil Tanker Leave Behind Two Slicks
  • 6 days Saudi Arabia Shuns UBS, BofA As Aramco IPO Coordinators
  • 7 days WCS-WTI Spread Narrows As Exports-By-Rail Pick Up
  • 7 days Norway Grants Record 75 New Offshore Exploration Leases
  • 7 days China’s Growing Appetite For Renewables
  • 7 days Chevron To Resume Drilling In Kurdistan

Breaking News:

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Alt Text

Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

Peak oil demand has been…

Alt Text

Nord Stream 2 Is A Game Changer For Gazprom

Gazprom had a wildly successful…

Alt Text

Expect A New Wave Of Oilfield Service IPOs In 2018

The oilfield service sector had…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Venezuela Claims To Be Able To Boost Oil Production By 1M Bpd

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 23, 2018, 3:00 PM CST Venezuela

Cash-strapped and crisis-stricken Venezuela “can easily manage” an oil production increase of 1 million bpd this year to lift its production capacity to 2.472 million bpd, its oil minister Manuel Quevedo told S&P Global Platts in an interview published on Tuesday.

Cash shortages amid a severe economic crisis have led to Venezuela’s oil production steadily dropping over the past few months, to a nearly-three-decade low last month.

Last week, figures by OPEC showed that Venezuela’s oil production declined by another 82,000 bpd in December to 1.745 million bpd. The Venezuelan government’s self-reported figures showed that production plunged by a massive 216,000 bpd in December, to 1.621 million bpd. The country sitting on the world’s largest oil reserves saw its crude oil production drop by 649,000 bpd in 2017—a 29-percent annual plunge—and probably the worst loss of oil production in a single year in recent history.

Quevedo—a National Guard major general who was recently appointed by Nicolas Maduro as the new head of state oil firm PDVSA and the oil ministry—expressed optimism when speaking to S&P Global Platts. Quevedo said that Venezuela could achieve the presidential order to boost its oil production by 1 million bpd this year, by restructuring its debts to Russia and China, attracting international investment to redevelop its shut oil fields, and incentivizing its joint venture partners to boost production at existing projects.

The minister said there had been recent talks with oil supermajors Shell and Total, which have minority stakes in joint ventures in Venezuela.

While Quevedo told S&P Global Platts “We could easily start to recover very soon”, analysts are predicting even steeper declines for Venezuela’s oil production this year. Related: Crisis-Hit Venezuela Takes Over OPEC's Rotating Presidency

Venezuela is the story to watch in the first quarter of 2018, Helima Croft, head of global commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, told CNBC at the end of November.

“We really have a country that is poised to go out of business,” Croft said.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly Oil Market Report last week that “Declines are accelerating in Venezuela, which posted the world’s biggest unplanned output fall in 2017.”

“The general perception that the market has been tightening is clearly the overriding factor and, within this overall picture, there is mounting concern about Venezuela's production,” the Paris-based agency said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Largest Oil Consumers Not In A Rush To Hedge Crude

Next Post

The Biggest Year Yet For U.S. Shale
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • RefMan on January 23 2018 said:
    These guys are as delusional as ever. they'll be lucky if they can stop production sliding even more, yet alone boost it.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Biggest Oil Collapse In History

The Biggest Oil Collapse In History
Oil Prices Rebound After EIA Reports Another Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rebound After EIA Reports Another Large Crude Draw

 The No.1 Challenge To The Oil Rally

The No.1 Challenge To The Oil Rally

 Unexpected Phenomenon Observed In Lithium-Ion Batteries

Unexpected Phenomenon Observed In Lithium-Ion Batteries

 $70 Oil Cripples European Refiners

$70 Oil Cripples European Refiners

Most Commented

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

 Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

Can We Afford Renewable Energy?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com