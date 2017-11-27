Maduro Tightens Grip On PDVSA As Production Plunges

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.95 -1.00 -1.70%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.39 -0.08 -0.13%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.031 +0.115 +3.94%
Mars US 2 days 61.05 +0.93 +1.55%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.64 +0.54 +0.88%
Urals 4 days 60.76 +0.15 +0.25%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.07 +2.13 +3.38%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.07 +2.13 +3.38%
Bonny Light 4 days 63.64 +0.11 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 6 days 53.62 +0.50 +0.94%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.031 +0.115 +3.94%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 61.23 +0.60 +0.99%
Murban 4 days 63.83 +0.60 +0.95%
Iran Heavy 4 days 60.41 +0.20 +0.33%
Basra Light 6 days 58.48 +0.54 +0.93%
Saharan Blend 4 days 63.27 +0.24 +0.38%
Bonny Light 4 days 63.64 +0.11 +0.17%
Bonny Light 4 days 63.64 +0.11 +0.17%
Girassol 4 days 63.39 +0.11 +0.17%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.64 +0.54 +0.88%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.52 -0.59 -1.44%
Western Canadian Select 45 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 45 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 45 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 45 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 45 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 45 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 45 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 45 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 45 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 65.07 +2.13 +3.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 55.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 4 days 49.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 7 days 63.01 +0.49 +0.78%
West Texas Sour 4 days 52.90 +0.93 +1.79%
Eagle Ford 4 days 56.85 +0.93 +1.66%
Eagle Ford 4 days 56.85 +0.93 +1.66%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 55.40 +0.93 +1.71%
Kansas Common 4 days 49.25 +1.00 +2.07%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.40 +2.12 +3.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours New UK Plant Aims To Turn Biomass Into ‘Coal’
  • 4 hours CNPC Shows Interest In Iraq’s Majnoon Oil Field
  • 5 hours Giant Libra Oil Field Yields First Oil
  • 3 days OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30
  • 3 days Wintershall And LetterOne In Talks For $12B Oil, Gas Merger
  • 3 days India Exempts State Oil Firms Mergers From Competition Approval
  • 3 days Turkey Targets $5B Investment In Wind Energy By End-2017
  • 3 days Weatherford Looks To Sell Assets To Ease Some Of $8B Debt
  • 3 days OPEC Set To Move Fast On Cut Extension Decision
  • 3 days Nigeria Makes First Step Away From Oil
  • 4 days Russia Approves Profit-Based Oil Tax For 2019
  • 4 days French Strike Disrupts Exxon And Total’s Oil Product Shipments
  • 4 days Kurdistan’s Oil Exports Still Below Pre-Conflict Levels
  • 4 days Oil Production Cuts Taking A Toll On Russia’s Economy
  • 4 days Aramco In Talks With Chinese Petrochemical Producers
  • 4 days Federal Judge Grants Go-Ahead On Keystone XL Lawsuit
  • 4 days Maduro Names Chavez’ Cousin As Citgo Boss
  • 4 days Bidding Action Heats Up In UK’s Continental Shelf
  • 5 days Keystone Pipeline Restart Still Unknown
  • 5 days UK Offers North Sea Oil Producers Tax Relief To Boost Investment
  • 5 days Iraq Wants To Build Gas Pipeline To Kuwait In Blow To Shell
  • 5 days Trader Trafigura Raises Share Of Oil Purchases From State Firms
  • 5 days German Energy Group Uniper Rejects $9B Finnish Takeover Bid
  • 5 days Total Could Lose Big If It Pulls Out Of South Pars Deal
  • 5 days Dakota Watchdog Warns It Could Revoke Keystone XL Approval
  • 6 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
  • 6 days Citgo President And 5 VPs Arrested On Embezzlement Charges
  • 6 days Gazprom Speaks Out Against OPEC Production Cut Extension
  • 6 days Statoil Looks To Lighter Oil To Boost Profitability
  • 6 days Oil Billionaire Becomes Wind Energy’s Top Influencer
  • 6 days Transneft Warns Urals Oil Quality Reaching Critical Levels
  • 6 days Whitefish Energy Suspends Work In Puerto Rico
  • 6 days U.S. Authorities Arrest Two On Major Energy Corruption Scheme
  • 7 days Thanksgiving Gas Prices At 3-Year High
  • 7 days Iraq’s Giant Majnoon Oilfield Attracts Attention Of Supermajors
  • 7 days South Iraq Oil Exports Close To Record High To Offset Kirkuk Drop
  • 7 days Iraqi Forces Find Mass Graves In Oil Wells Near Kirkuk
  • 7 days Chevron Joint Venture Signs $1.7B Oil, Gas Deal In Nigeria
  • 7 days Iraq Steps In To Offset Falling Venezuela Oil Production
  • 7 days ConocoPhillips Sets Price Ceiling For New Projects

Breaking News:

New UK Plant Aims To Turn Biomass Into ‘Coal’

Alt Text

Venezuela To Try US Citizens & Former Citgo Executives As Traitors

Six US Citgo executives were…

Alt Text

Cash Strapped Venezuela To Import Gasoline As Crisis Escalates

The situation in Venezuela keeps…

Alt Text

Venezuela Is The Wild Card In The OPEC Deal Extension

Venezuela is sure to inject…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. South America
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Maduro Tightens Grip On PDVSA As Production Plunges

By Irina Slav - Nov 27, 2017, 9:30 AM CST Maduro Tightens Grip On PDVSA As Production Plunges

In a surprise move, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro named a National Guard major general as the new head of PDVSA and the country’s oil ministry. The appointment does not bode well for Venezuela’s troubled oil sector and economy: Manuel Quevedo is a former housing minister with no experience in energy, Reuters notes.

The purpose of the appointment seems to have nothing to do with oil. When he announced the change, Maduro urged his new appointee, Manuel Quevedo, to root out corruption from PDVSA. The new minister then tweeted that “We’re going to turn PDVSA into the sacred temple of the people!” vowing to bring the company closer to the ideals of Hugo Chavez.

The new appointment follows a string of arrests on corruption allegations, with more than 50 PDVSA executives detained since August as part of the government’s “crusade” on corruption. Last week, the Venezuelan authorities also arrested the president and six senior executives of PDVSA’s U.S. business, Citgo. At the time, Maduro said these will be tried as traitors. Five of these have dual Venezuelan and U.S. citizenship, but Caracas refused to release the U.S. nationals, with Maduro saying “These are people born in Venezuela, they’re Venezuelan and they’re going to be judged for being corrupt, thieving traitors.” Related: Who Gains The Most From The New Silk Road?

Amid the corruption crackdown, which some see as the government’s way of consolidating and strengthening its hold on the country’s oil industry, PDVSA launched a cost-cutting drive aimed at slashing expenses by half as the company continues to struggle with declining oil production and unpaid debts.

The company sent to all its divisions and joint ventures a list of reforms, declaring a “national economic emergency”. The reforms, however, must not affect daily oil production in any negative way, the memo circulated in the company said.

Some of the reforms involve suspending new projects that have not yet found financing and requiring joint venture partners to submit financing plans for the projects they develop. Videoconferencing will be encouraged, to replace costlier face-to-face staff meetings, and use of PDVSA airplanes and any other international transportation is to be reduced to a minimum.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Venezuela To Try US Citizens & Former Citgo Executives As Traitors
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • RefMan on November 27 2017 said:
    When Maduro speaks of rooting out corruption, what he really means is that somebody not authorized has been stealing the money instead of passing it up the chain to Maduro.

    Ever wonder why Hugo Chavez's daughter is worth billions?
  • Ken Griffen on November 27 2017 said:
    Good thing shale is doing great according to Rick Perry and the (EIA) and not as bad as Harold Ham says. After all what does Harold Ham know he is just a hack.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground
Bankrupt Venezuela Asks Partners For Free Oil

Bankrupt Venezuela Asks Partners For Free Oil

 $40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

$40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

 Citi: Prepare For An OPEC Disappointment

Citi: Prepare For An OPEC Disappointment

 Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

Most Commented

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com