Will This Cause An Oil Price Reversal?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 63.84 +0.27 +0.42%
Brent Crude 1 hour 69.03 +0.42 +0.61%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.951 +0.020 +0.68%
Mars US 1 hour 63.34 -0.13 -0.20%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.48 -0.72 -1.07%
Urals 18 hours 66.69 -0.14 -0.21%
Louisiana Light 4 days 67.98 -0.58 -0.85%
Louisiana Light 4 days 67.98 -0.58 -0.85%
Bonny Light 18 hours 69.69 +0.82 +1.19%
Mexican Basket 4 days 58.39 -0.64 -1.08%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.951 +0.020 +0.68%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 65.83 +0.20 +0.30%
Murban 18 hours 68.93 +0.20 +0.29%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 66.51 +0.97 +1.48%
Basra Light 18 hours 64.28 +0.11 +0.17%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 70.14 +0.98 +1.42%
Bonny Light 18 hours 69.69 +0.82 +1.19%
Bonny Light 18 hours 69.69 +0.82 +1.19%
Girassol 18 hours 69.19 +0.82 +1.20%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.48 -0.72 -1.07%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 101 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 101 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 101 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 101 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 101 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 101 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 101 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 101 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 101 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 67.98 -0.58 -0.85%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 60.00 +0.25 +0.42%
Giddings 18 hours 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
ANS West Coast 5 days 69.27 -0.17 -0.24%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 57.44 +0.12 +0.21%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 61.39 +0.12 +0.20%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 61.39 +0.12 +0.20%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 59.94 +0.12 +0.20%
Kansas Common 4 days 53.50 -0.75 -1.38%
Buena Vista 4 days 71.13 -0.58 -0.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 20 mins Oklahoma Rig Explodes, Leaving Five Missing
  • 2 hours Lloyd’s Sees No Room For Coal In New Investment Strategy
  • 5 hours Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Oil Workers In Oil-Rich Delta Area
  • 7 hours Libya’s NOC Restarts Oil Fields
  • 9 hours US Orion To Develop Gas Field In Iraq
  • 3 days U.S. On Track To Unseat Saudi Arabia As No.2 Oil Producer In the World
  • 3 days Senior Interior Dept. Official Says Florida Still On Trump’s Draft Drilling Plan
  • 3 days Schlumberger Optimistic In 2018 For Oilfield Services Businesses
  • 3 days Only 1/3 Of Oil Patch Jobs To Return To Canada After Downturn Ends
  • 3 days Statoil, YPF Finalize Joint Vaca Muerta Development Deal
  • 3 days TransCanada Boasts Long-Term Commitments For Keystone XL
  • 3 days Nigeria Files Suit Against JP Morgan Over Oil Field Sale
  • 4 days Chinese Oil Ships Found Violating UN Sanctions On North Korea
  • 4 days Oil Slick From Iranian Tanker Explosion Is Now The Size Of Paris
  • 4 days Nigeria Approves Petroleum Industry Bill After 17 Long Years
  • 4 days Venezuelan Output Drops To 28-Year Low In 2017
  • 4 days OPEC Revises Up Non-OPEC Production Estimates For 2018
  • 4 days Iraq Ready To Sign Deal With BP For Kirkuk Fields
  • 4 days Kinder Morgan Delays Trans Mountain Launch Again
  • 4 days Shell Inks Another Solar Deal
  • 5 days API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks
  • 5 days Maduro’s Advisors Recommend Selling Petro At Steep 60% Discount
  • 5 days EIA: Shale Oil Output To Rise By 1.8 Million Bpd Through Q1 2019
  • 5 days IEA: Don’t Expect Much Oil From Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Before 2030
  • 5 days Minister Says Norway Must Prepare For Arctic Oil Race With Russia
  • 5 days Eight Years Late—UK Hinkley Point C To Be In Service By 2025
  • 5 days Sunk Iranian Oil Tanker Leave Behind Two Slicks
  • 5 days Saudi Arabia Shuns UBS, BofA As Aramco IPO Coordinators
  • 6 days WCS-WTI Spread Narrows As Exports-By-Rail Pick Up
  • 6 days Norway Grants Record 75 New Offshore Exploration Leases
  • 6 days China’s Growing Appetite For Renewables
  • 6 days Chevron To Resume Drilling In Kurdistan
  • 6 days India Boosts Oil, Gas Resource Estimate Ahead Of Bidding Round
  • 6 days India’s Reliance Boosts Export Refinery Capacity By 30%
  • 6 days Nigeria Among Worst Performers In Electricity Supply
  • 7 days ELN Attacks Another Colombian Pipeline As Ceasefire Ceases
  • 7 days Shell Buys 43.8% Stake In Silicon Ranch Solar
  • 7 days Saudis To Award Nuclear Power Contracts In December
  • 7 days Shell Approves Its First North Sea Oil Project In Six Years
  • 7 days China Unlikely To Maintain Record Oil Product Exports

Breaking News:

Oklahoma Rig Explodes, Leaving Five Missing

Alt Text

$70 Oil Cripples European Refiners

The surge in oil prices…

Alt Text

Expect A New Wave Of Oilfield Service IPOs In 2018

The oilfield service sector had…

Alt Text

The Least Compliant Country In The OPEC Deal

Kazakhstan committed to cutting production…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Olgu Okumus

Olgu Okumus

Dr. Olgu Okumus focuses her research on energy politics and local energy transition. She can be reached at olgu.okumus@sciencespo.fr. On Twitter: @OlguOkumus

More Info

Share

Related News

Will This Cause An Oil Price Reversal?

By Olgu Okumus - Jan 22, 2018, 5:00 PM CST shale drillers

Last Friday, oil prices surpassed $70 per barrel. With OPEC’s decision to reduce oil production, oil prices continue their rise. While Iran’s oil minister stated in early January that OPEC has no interest in prices jumping over $60 per barrel, no major changes have yet come from OPEC, and market players continue to wonder what can cause the price rise to reverse.

Some analysis, built on conventional market principles, sees the cause of this tension as ongoing conflict in the Middle East — these analysts now await a strong reaction from Russia to change trends. However, as the International Energy Agency (IEA) notes, the explanation may be more unconventional…

Since oil prices surpassed $70 per barrel on Friday, much international analysis narrows the cause to tensions in the Middle East — or more precisely, Iraq’s decision to join OPEC’s agreement to rein in output and ongoing conflict. Jabbar Ali Hussein Al-Luiebi, Iraq’s oil minister, announced his country’s decision to join OPEC’s agreement with other suppliers to rein in output until the end of 2018. “The deal should continue,” he said. “The market now is stabilizing somehow, but it’s not yet stable.”

Despite Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh previously stating that “members of OPEC are not keen on increased brent crude prices above $60 a barrel because of shale oil," so far no immediate policy shift came from OPEC on Friday before markets closed. Many analysts, putting the Middle East at the heart of the cause, also projected that tension and the Afrin operation might push prices up to $80 per barrel.

Thus, raising questions about the foundation of this analysis is now important. Do we need to fear? If so, who or what can stop this price hike? Answers vary upon how seriously the shale revolution is taken, as seen in two expert interviews with Bloomberg this week. Related: The World’s Most Innovative Gas Field

Ed Morse, Citigroup’s global head of commodities research, told Bloomberg he doesn’t know how OPEC will react, but he seemed confident regarding Russia’s reaction. He expects Russia to call for a pause in the agreement during OPEC’s summer meeting, as rising oil prices are endangering the ruble, and the Russian Central Bank is already considering an intervention.

However, the IEA’s 2017 World Energy Outlook projected that China will overtake the United States as the world’s largest oil consumer around 2030, as well as predicting the U.S. shale revolution will turn the country toward export, making the U.S. a net oil exporter by 2020. That said, the IEA estimates prices for oil will remain in the $50–70/barrel range — suggesting that, even if the U.S. does become an energy exporter (as predicted), this will not be a game-changer for the U.S. economy.

Based on that projection, in his Bloomberg interview, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol drew attention to the fact that OPEC’s decisions today have a different nature than they did before the shale revolution. This is the new game in town, he noted.

Indeed, Birol’s comment is clear. Growing U.S. shale production will push down oil prices over the long term. The countries who did not see this happening, such as Russia, now face severe economic challenges. The time of blaming Middle East conflicts for oil price fluctuations or passively expecting a Russian reaction seems to be ending, and it’s time to begin replacing traditional energy analyses with unconventional ones.

It looks like the shale revolution — not Russian intervention or OPEC strategy — will be what ultimately causes prices to reverse.

By Olgu Okumus for Oilprice.com




Back to homepage


Previous Post

A Look Inside The World’s Hottest Shale Play
Olgu Okumus

Olgu Okumus

Dr. Olgu Okumus focuses her research on energy politics and local energy transition. She can be reached at olgu.okumus@sciencespo.fr. On Twitter: @OlguOkumus

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Biggest Oil Collapse In History

The Biggest Oil Collapse In History
Oil Prices Rebound After EIA Reports Another Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rebound After EIA Reports Another Large Crude Draw

 Unexpected Phenomenon Observed In Lithium-Ion Batteries

Unexpected Phenomenon Observed In Lithium-Ion Batteries

 $70 Oil Cripples European Refiners

$70 Oil Cripples European Refiners

 Shell Buys Into Blockchain Company

Shell Buys Into Blockchain Company

Most Commented

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

 Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

Can We Afford Renewable Energy?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com