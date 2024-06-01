U.S. Shale Mergers Continue with ConocoPhillips-Marathon Mega Deal

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 76.99 -0.92 -1.18%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 day 81.11 -0.77 -0.94%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.86 -0.57 -0.69%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 2.587 +0.015 +0.58%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 2.417 +0.014 +0.58%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.95 -1.07 -1.30%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.08 -0.92 -1.10%
Chart Mars US 211 days 81.76 +2.02 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.417 +0.014 +0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.17 -0.78 -0.93%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.85 -0.90 -1.06%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 80.35 -1.26 -1.54%
Graph down Basra Light 915 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 80.51 -1.01 -1.24%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 80.95 -1.07 -1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.95 -1.07 -1.30%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.54 -1.17 -1.40%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.08 -0.92 -1.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 368 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 64.71 -1.32 -2.00%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 80.06 -1.32 -1.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 78.31 -1.32 -1.66%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 74.41 -1.32 -1.74%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 71.11 -1.32 -1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 71.11 -1.32 -1.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 74.16 -1.32 -1.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 81.11 -1.32 -1.60%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 71.51 -1.32 -1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 74.39 -1.32 -1.74%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 68.14 -1.32 -1.90%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 84.89 -1.47 -1.70%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 74.14 -1.32 -1.75%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 74.39 -1.32 -1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 74.39 -1.32 -1.74%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.50 -1.25 -1.65%
Chart Kansas Common 10 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 10 days 82.10 -0.70 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry
  • 13 days A question...

Breaking News:

Chevron's Gorgon LNG Resumes Full Production After Month-Long Outage

SPR Levels Remain Low

SPR Levels Remain Low

Despite claims, the U.S. has…

Traders Ditch Bullish Bets on Oil

Traders Ditch Bullish Bets on Oil

A continuously fading war risk…

Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Slips in the U.S.

Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Slips in the U.S.

The total number of active…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Shale Mergers Continue with ConocoPhillips-Marathon Mega Deal

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 01, 2024, 6:00 PM CDT
  • ConocoPhillips-Marathon Oil deal is accretive to cash flow and earnings.
  • ConocoPhillips plans to increase share buybacks and dividends following the deal.
  • U.S. oil industry prefers acquisitions over organic growth to increase scale.
Permian

The U.S. oil industry saw its latest announcement of a big merger this week after ConocoPhillips said it had agreed to buy Marathon Oil in an all-stock deal with an enterprise value of $22.5 billion, inclusive of $5.4 billion of net debt.   

The rationale behind the latest deal in the shale patch is slightly different from those of the previously announced transactions. But just as in earlier M&A agreements, the latest acquisition also bets on scaling up drilling inventory for the long term. 

But above all, the ConocoPhillips-Marathon Oil deal is immediately accretive to cash flow and earnings, giving investors another reason to cheer the ongoing wave of consolidation. 

Months before the announcement of the deal, ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance told CNBC in an interview, “We have said our industry needs to consolidate.”  

“There are too many players. Scale matters, diversity matters, and we are going through a natural cycle of that in the business,” Lance added. 

“It’s healthy for our business. It’s the right thing to be doing for our business,” according to ConocoPhillips’ top executive.

Commenting on the planned Marathon Oil acquisition, Lance said this week, “The transaction is immediately accretive to earnings, cash flows and distributions per share, and we see significant synergy potential.”

Upon the closing of the transaction—expected in Q4—and assuming recent commodity prices, ConocoPhillips plans to buy back more than $7 billion in shares in the first full year, up from over $5 billion standalone, and repurchase over $20 billion in shares in the first three years.

Independent of the planned deal, ConocoPhillips expects to increase its ordinary base dividend by 34% to 78 cents per share starting in the fourth quarter of 2024.

ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil and gas producer, and all other companies in the industry compete for the same small group of investors. Therefore, size matters, and so do low-cost drilling positions.

These days, U.S. oil firms prefer to use their increased market valuation to buy rivals or smaller companies in all-stock deals, which immediately add developed and operational wells to inventory without the buyers sinking more money to drill new wells from scratch. 

In the case of ConocoPhillips, the company “is leveraging its premium market valuation, which it shares with the majors, to strike a deal that will immediately boost its free cash flow profile and enhance its capital return program for investors,” said Andrew Dittmar, a Director on the Enverus Intelligence team. 

Merging with Marathon Oil will boost ConocoPhillips’ market capitalization to more than $150 billion. The surge in market cap will extend Conoco’s lead as the largest independent producer and place it broadly in the same scale as majors, above BP and behind Shell, according to Enverus Intelligence Research.  

Unlike Exxon and Chevron, ConocoPhillips is not pursuing either an increased Permian position (as Exxon did with Pioneer) or an entry into a prolific new basin (as Chevron seeks to do with Hess in Guyana). 

It appears that ConocoPhillips is pursuing scale and size and diversified exposure in several U.S. shale basins. 

The Eagle Ford position of the combined ConocoPhillips-Marathon Oil company could come under closer-than-usual scrutiny from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which will be reviewing closely the whole deal, considering the increased regulatory scrutiny for oil and gas transactions and Conoco’s existing scale, according to Enverus’ Dittmar. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“The largest area of concentration –  and potential FTC concern –will be the Eagle Ford where Conoco will jump EOG to become the largest operator with 400,000 boe/d of gross operated production compared to EOG’s 300,000 boe/d gross operated production,” Dittmar noted. 

Overall, the U.S. oil and gas industry prefers in this latest M&A wave to grow through acquisitions, not organically, by buying another company’s portfolio of operational assets, instead of spending more money on drilling new wells, Stewart Glickman, senior equity analyst at CFRA, told CNN’s Before the Bell

“Everybody has gotten accustomed to buybacks and dividends as a great destination for operating cash flow,” Stewart said, noting that investors currently appreciate companies adding scale via acquisitions.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Oil, Gas Drillers Stuck In A Rut
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Start Of De-Dollarization: China's Move Away From The USD

The Start Of De-Dollarization: China's Move Away From The USD
Soaring Solar Power Is Creating Challenges for the U.S. Energy Grid

Soaring Solar Power Is Creating Challenges for the U.S. Energy Grid
World's Largest Nuclear Plant Remains Idle Despite Energy Crisis

World's Largest Nuclear Plant Remains Idle Despite Energy Crisis
Is a Tipping Point Approaching for America's Most Prolific Oil Basin?

Is a Tipping Point Approaching for America's Most Prolific Oil Basin?
A Looming Copper Bottleneck Could Derail the Energy Transition

A Looming Copper Bottleneck Could Derail the Energy Transition

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com