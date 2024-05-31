Chevron's Gorgon LNG Resumes Full Production After Month-Long Outage

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.24 -0.67 -0.86%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 81.62 -0.24 -0.29%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.20 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.577 +0.005 +0.19%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 2.428 +0.023 +0.95%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.02 -0.87 -1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.08 -0.92 -1.10%
Chart Mars US 210 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.428 +0.023 +0.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.95 -1.30 -1.52%
Graph down Murban 2 days 84.75 -0.96 -1.12%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 81.61 -0.71 -0.86%
Graph down Basra Light 914 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 81.52 -1.15 -1.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 82.02 -0.87 -1.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.02 -0.87 -1.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.71 -1.06 -1.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.08 -0.92 -1.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 367 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 64.71 -1.32 -2.00%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 80.06 -1.32 -1.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 78.31 -1.32 -1.66%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 74.41 -1.32 -1.74%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 71.11 -1.32 -1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 71.11 -1.32 -1.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 74.16 -1.32 -1.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 81.11 -1.32 -1.60%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 71.51 -1.32 -1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.39 -1.32 -1.74%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.14 -1.32 -1.90%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 84.89 -1.47 -1.70%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.14 -1.32 -1.75%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.39 -1.32 -1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.39 -1.32 -1.74%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 -1.25 -1.65%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 9 days 82.10 -0.70 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry
  • 14 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 12 days A question...

Breaking News:

Chevron's Gorgon LNG Resumes Full Production After Month-Long Outage

Oil Prices Under Pressure Despite Expectations of an OPEC+ Deal Extension

Oil Prices Under Pressure Despite Expectations of an OPEC+ Deal Extension

Oil prices are under pressure…

Kenya's Ambitious Plan to Become a Clean Tech Hub

Kenya's Ambitious Plan to Become a Clean Tech Hub

Kenya has long been a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Chevron's Gorgon LNG Resumes Full Production After Month-Long Outage

By Julianne Geiger - May 31, 2024, 2:30 PM CDT

Chevron has successfully restored full production at its Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal in Western Australia following a month-long outage. The mechanical fault in a turbine, which caused the disruption, has been resolved, allowing the affected production train to resume operations. Despite the outage, the remaining two production trains and the domestic gas plant continued to operate at full capacity, ensuring ongoing supply and mitigating broader market impacts.

The outage at Gorgon LNG, one of the world's largest LNG projects, had a notable effect on global LNG prices. Spot LNG prices rose to approximately $12 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) during the downtime, as reported by S&P Global Platts. The price hike underscored the facility's critical role in the global LNG supply chain, particularly in the Asia-Pacific market, where demand remains robust.

Gorgon LNG is operated by Chevron, which holds a 47% stake in the joint venture, with Exxon Mobil and Shell each holding 25%. The project includes three LNG trains with a combined production capacity of 15.6 million metric tons per year. 

This incident at Gorgon follows a series of technical and labor challenges at Chevron's Australian LNG facilities. Last year, an electrical issue caused reduced capacity at one of Gorgon's LNG trains, and a separate fault at the Wheatstone LNG plant coincided with industrial strikes. The resolution of these issues and the recent agreement with labor unions have stabilized operations, reinforcing Chevron's position in the global LNG market.

The full restoration of Gorgon LNG production not only stabilizes supply but also alleviates market concerns about prolonged disruptions. As global LNG demand continues to grow, particularly in Asia, the reliability of key suppliers like Chevron remains crucial for market stability and energy security.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Vermont Makes Big Oil Pay for Climate Change Damage in Landmark Law

Next Post

Vermont Makes Big Oil Pay for Climate Change Damage in Landmark Law

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw
UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

The Next Two Months Will Be Critical For Oil Fundamentals
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com