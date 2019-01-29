U.S. Seeks To Cripple Venezuela’s No.1 “Vehicle For Embezzlement’’

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.28 -0.03 -0.06%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.17 -0.03 -0.05%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.904 +0.001 +0.03%
Mars US 2 hours 58.71 +2.02 +3.56%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.57 -1.33 -2.18%
Urals 20 hours 58.71 -0.16 -0.27%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.24 -3.59 -5.81%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.24 -3.59 -5.81%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.58 +1.40 +2.29%
Mexican Basket 2 days 52.18 -1.94 -3.58%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.904 +0.001 +0.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 59.54 -0.90 -1.49%
Murban 20 hours 60.89 -0.82 -1.33%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 53.66 +1.51 +2.90%
Basra Light 20 hours 62.27 +1.29 +2.12%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 61.20 +1.72 +2.89%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.58 +1.40 +2.29%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.58 +1.40 +2.29%
Girassol 20 hours 61.82 +1.51 +2.50%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.57 -1.33 -2.18%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 42.36 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 8 days 40.99 -1.70 -3.98%
Canadian Condensate 23 days 49.14 -1.70 -3.34%
Premium Synthetic 23 days 51.99 -1.70 -3.17%
Sweet Crude 8 days 49.69 -1.70 -3.31%
Peace Sour 8 days 46.54 -1.70 -3.52%
Peace Sour 8 days 46.54 -1.70 -3.52%
Light Sour Blend 8 days 49.24 -1.70 -3.34%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 days 51.49 -1.70 -3.20%
Central Alberta 8 days 46.99 -1.70 -3.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.24 -3.59 -5.81%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 49.75 +1.25 +2.58%
Giddings 20 hours 43.50 +1.25 +2.96%
ANS West Coast 5 days 62.00 +0.51 +0.83%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 47.26 +1.32 +2.87%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 51.21 +1.32 +2.65%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 51.21 +1.32 +2.65%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 49.76 +1.32 +2.73%
Kansas Common 2 days 42.25 -1.75 -3.98%
Buena Vista 2 days 61.69 -1.70 -2.68%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian Producers Flare More Gas than Reported
  • 8 minutes No Break Of Middle East: Iranian Commander Threatens Israel's Destruction If It Attacks
  • 13 minutes Hamsters on the U.S. Shale Oil Hamster Wheel of Debt are Running Faster to Get Less Production
  • 16 minutes EVs and Oil Demand
  • 2 hours China To Deploy Nuke Detonator at Shale Deposit
  • 2 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 1 day Volvo's Self-Driving Car Venture Gets Nod To Test On Swedish Roads
  • 10 hours Tax Refunds Will Be Paid on Time Despite Shutdown, Mnuchin Says
  • 4 hours Power And Hatred In One: UAE Accuses Qatar Of Banning Its Products, Files WTO Complaint
  • 1 day Blackouts in Australia
  • 1 day What will Saudi Arabia say? Booming Qatar-Turkey Trade To Hit $2 bn For 2018
  • 2 days Russian Message: Oil Price War With U.S. Would Be Too Costly
  • 7 hours Saudi Arabia - Last Man Standing
  • 2 hours Pelosi Elevates Climate Change On Day One
  • 24 hours Is Natural Gas Renewable? I say yes it is.
  • 10 hours Renewables in US Set for Fast Growth

Breaking News:

API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

Alt Text

Are Energy Hedge Funds Going Extinct?

2017 was a difficult year…

Alt Text

Chinese Solar Giant: “The Party Is Definitely Over”

China’s solar industry took a…

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia’s Dangerous Geopolitical Game

Saudi Arabia’s ever-changing relationships with…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

U.S. Seeks To Cripple Venezuela’s No.1 “Vehicle For Embezzlement’’

By Nick Cunningham - Jan 29, 2019, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
PDVSA

The Trump administration stepped up its effort at regime change in Venezuela on Monday, announcing sanctions intended to cripple the country’s oil sector.

The U.S. government will bar most transactions between any American companies and PDVSA, with some limited exceptions. The U.S. Treasury Department justified the sanctions, saying that PDVSA has “long been a vehicle for embezzlement.” The sanctions immediately put 500,000 bpd of Venezuelan oil exports at risk, as well as some 100,000 bpd of U.S. exports of diluents to Venezuela.

Citgo, the U.S.-based subsidiary of Venezuela, would be allowed to continue to operate, but its revenues will be diverted into a designated account. The Trump administration is trying to put Venezuela’s oil revenues into the hands of its preferred president, Juan Guiadó.

The threat of oil sanctions on Venezuela has been on the table for the better part of two years. Former U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson repeatedly hinted at the possibility of oil sanctions, but the U.S. government held off on such a drastic move over fears that it would deepen the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela and it would also result in the U.S. bearing responsibility for the crisis.

Both of those things are now happening. Prior American sanctions have arguably made the humanitarian situation much worse, and the new round will surely deepen the misery inside the country.

Moreover, the U.S. is actively seeking regime change in Venezuela and is no longer trying to hide that fact. If there was any question about American intentions, those were put to rest late last week with the appointment of Elliott Abrams as the special envoy for American policy on Venezuela. Related: What’s Behind Saudi Arabia’s New Downstream Strategy?

Abrams is infamous for his involvement in the Iran-Contra affair, his support for strongmen in Central America that engaged in massacres in the 1980s, as well as his efforts to discredit reports of those killings. In many ways, he personifies the very dark period of American foreign policy in Latin America in the 20th century. His elevation to lead American policy on Venezuela is a little on the nose, but to be sure, the Trump administration no longer has any compunction about broadcasting its desire for regime change.

Trump’s National Security Advisor, John Bolton, was holding a yellow legal pad at a press conference, which had “5,000 troops to Colombia” scribbled on it. He did not mention that fact, and the White House declined to backtrack when asked about it, a spokesman responded by saying “as the President has said, all options are on the table.”

In the meantime, the sanctions on PDVSA alone are a dramatic escalation in the campaign to oust Maduro, and they amount to a “nuclear bomb,” Franscico Monaldi of the Baker Institute at Rice University said in comments to the New York Times. However, he pointed out that Chevron, Halliburton and Schlumberger are going to be allowed to continue to work in Venezuela. That suggests that Venezuela’s oil production may not entirely collapse.

The motivation by the U.S. government is to rip Venezuela’s oil sector out of Maduro’s hands and place it under the control of Juan Guiadó. As such, the U.S. wants Venezuela’s oil sector to remain alive, if on life support. Related: Trump Looks To Neutralize Pipeline Opponents

But the sanctions seriously complicate the situation. Venezuela has been exporting upwards of 500,000 bpd to American refiners on the Gulf Coast. Any shipments already at sea will be allowed to reach their destination, but sales will be barred going forward. PDVSA can seek alternative destinations for its crude, such as in India and China, but it is going to have to offer some painful discounts to complete sales in those markets.

However, if the sanctions starve the Venezuelan government of hard currency, Maduro and PDVSA may struggle to meet it soaring debt obligations. That could put Citgo in the sights of swarming creditors, something that Maduro clearly sees as a possibility. “With this measure they’re setting out to steal the Citgo company from all Venezuelans,” Maduro said at the diplomatic ceremony in Caracas. “No, Donald Trump. No, no, no.” The U.S. estimates that the sanctions could cost the Maduro government around $11 billion in missed revenue over the next year, and the new measures also freeze around $7 billion in assets.

As for the global oil market, Venezuela is now in danger of suffering steeper supply losses, something that U.S. Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin dismissed as a minor problem. “There has been excess oil,” Mnuchin said, according to the NYT. “Many of our friends in the Middle East will be happy to make up the supply.”

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

New Exploration Tech Finds 1.5 Billion Barrels Of Oil In Alaska
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trouble In Paradise For U.S. Frackers

Trouble In Paradise For U.S. Frackers
The Era Of Ultra-Cheap Solar Panels Is Over

The Era Of Ultra-Cheap Solar Panels Is Over

 Saudi Arabia: We’ll Pump The World’s Very Last Barrel Of Oil

Saudi Arabia: We’ll Pump The World’s Very Last Barrel Of Oil

 Major Build In Crude Inventories Sends Prices Tumbling

Major Build In Crude Inventories Sends Prices Tumbling

 Crude Rally On Hold

Crude Rally On Hold

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com