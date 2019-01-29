What Drives China’s Electric Vehicle Sales?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.29 -0.02 -0.04%
Brent Crude 16 mins 61.20 +1.39 +2.32%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.910 +0.007 +0.24%
Mars US 14 mins 58.71 +2.02 +3.56%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.57 -1.33 -2.18%
Urals 2 days 58.87 -0.06 -0.10%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.24 -3.59 -5.81%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.24 -3.59 -5.81%
Bonny Light 17 hours 62.58 +1.40 +2.29%
Mexican Basket 2 days 52.18 -1.94 -3.58%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.910 +0.007 +0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 17 hours 59.54 -0.90 -1.49%
Murban 17 hours 60.89 -0.82 -1.33%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 53.66 +1.51 +2.90%
Basra Light 17 hours 62.27 +1.29 +2.12%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 61.20 +1.72 +2.89%
Bonny Light 17 hours 62.58 +1.40 +2.29%
Bonny Light 17 hours 62.58 +1.40 +2.29%
Girassol 17 hours 61.82 +1.51 +2.50%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.57 -1.33 -2.18%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.36 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 8 days 40.99 -1.70 -3.98%
Canadian Condensate 23 days 49.14 -1.70 -3.34%
Premium Synthetic 23 days 51.99 -1.70 -3.17%
Sweet Crude 8 days 49.69 -1.70 -3.31%
Peace Sour 8 days 46.54 -1.70 -3.52%
Peace Sour 8 days 46.54 -1.70 -3.52%
Light Sour Blend 8 days 49.24 -1.70 -3.34%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 days 51.49 -1.70 -3.20%
Central Alberta 8 days 46.99 -1.70 -3.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.24 -3.59 -5.81%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 48.50 -1.75 -3.48%
Giddings 2 days 42.25 -1.75 -3.98%
ANS West Coast 5 days 62.00 +0.51 +0.83%
West Texas Sour 2 days 45.94 -1.70 -3.57%
Eagle Ford 2 days 49.89 -1.70 -3.30%
Eagle Ford 2 days 49.89 -1.70 -3.30%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 48.44 -1.70 -3.39%
Kansas Common 2 days 42.25 -1.75 -3.98%
Buena Vista 2 days 61.69 -1.70 -2.68%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian Producers Flare More Gas than Reported
  • 8 minutes No Break Of Middle East: Iranian Commander Threatens Israel's Destruction If It Attacks
  • 13 minutes Hamsters on the U.S. Shale Oil Hamster Wheel of Debt are Running Faster to Get Less Production
  • 16 minutes EVs and Oil Demand
  • 7 mins China To Deploy Nuke Detonator at Shale Deposit
  • 4 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 7 hours Tax Refunds Will Be Paid on Time Despite Shutdown, Mnuchin Says
  • 1 hour Power And Hatred In One: UAE Accuses Qatar Of Banning Its Products, Files WTO Complaint
  • 1 day Volvo's Self-Driving Car Venture Gets Nod To Test On Swedish Roads
  • 1 day Blackouts in Australia
  • 7 hours Renewables in US Set for Fast Growth
  • 4 hours Saudi Arabia - Last Man Standing
  • 3 days U.S. Backs Venezuela's New President!
  • 2 days Russian Message: Oil Price War With U.S. Would Be Too Costly
  • 1 day What will Saudi Arabia say? Booming Qatar-Turkey Trade To Hit $2 bn For 2018
  • 21 hours Is Natural Gas Renewable? I say yes it is.

Breaking News:

API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

Alt Text

Russia-Ukraine Enter Gas Transit Talks

Earlier this week, Russia and…

Alt Text

Qatar’s Latest Move Is A Stroke Of Geopolitical Brilliance

Qatar’s geopolitical isolation may be…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Bounce On Venezuela Turmoil And Saudi Cuts

Oil prices have bounced on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage is a California-based journalist covering clean vehicles, alternative energy, and economic and regulatory trends shaping the automotive, transportation, and mobility sectors.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

What Drives China’s Electric Vehicle Sales?

By Jon LeSage - Jan 29, 2019, 3:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Tesla China

China continues to dominate the world’s electric vehicle sales, but a new study finds that a good chunk of it is going to fleets to meet government mandates as subsidies fade away.

Findings from a new study show a first-ever breakout of sales by consumers and fleets. Led by China’s Sina.com news with contributions from the ChinaEV100 trade group and a Chinese market research firm, the study found that in the first 11 months of last year, fleets purchased about 22.7 percent of the total.

With the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reporting national sales of about 886,000 new battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles (called “new energy vehicles” by the government), that meant about 201,000 of them went to fleets of various types.

That number passed 1 million total for the year, China’s largest number yet. At 1.26 million new energy vehicles sold, the number leaped 62 percent from a year earlier.

The toughest selling point for EVs in China, like in all other EV markets, is getting consumers to take electric-powered vehicles seriously enough to eliminate the generous government incentives it’s taken to reach this level. 

The government will be winding down subsidies for new energy vehicles by the end of 2020. As China, the U.S., and European countries have seen, incentives have been crucial to convince consumers to switch over to the new technology.

The Chinese government has mandated that the country becomes less dependent on oil imports, along with reducing air pollution in its growing and crowded cities. The target is to replace dependence on gasoline and diesel with other energy sources, especially electricity and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Related: Qatar’s Latest Move Is A Stroke Of Geopolitical Brilliance

China is leading the way in electric-powered vehicles, with Bloomberg NEF predicting that the country will keep its 50 percent share in global EV sales from now until 2025. That number will recede to about 39 percent of EV sales by 2030.

For China, fleet sales have always been integral in growing its NEV sales. China is the dominant global market for electric buses, and electric trucks and vans have made for part of it. The national government has been joined by regional and municipal policies and incentives throughout China, with much of it going to fleet vehicles such as police cars and metro bus lines.

That will all be switching over from a subsidy-based program to one similar to that which California started a few years ago in its zero emission vehicle mandate. Automakers will be required to meet a sales quota through an NEV credit system in China beginning this year, with incentives being phased out by 2020.

The solar power sector has already seen this happen in China. Last summer, the Chinese government pulled state support for solar power companies. Some of that came from President Donald Trump’s 30 percent tariff placed on Chinese solar products coming to America. But it also comes from the Chinese government capping down on funds being placed in subsidies, which many times have ended in fraudulent reports coming from manufacturers trying to guarantee receipt of more subsidies.

Automakers have been starting up car-sharing and ride-hailing services in China to meet emissions and traffic congestion reduction targets, sometimes through joint venture partnerships with Chinese manufacturers.

BMW has placed 200 BMW 5-Series sedans, half of them plug-in hybrids, in the southwest China city of Chengdu. They’re being used for a ride-hailing service in the city.

Chinese maker BAIC Motor Corp. launched car-sharing division BAIC Mobility in April 2017. By the end of last year, 30,000 NEVs had been delivered to BAIC’s subsidiary. Related: There’s No Slowing U.S. Natural Gas Production

Geely Automobile Holdings has placed more than 27,000 electric compact cars to its Caocao Zhuanche ride-hailing company.

Tesla is now in an ideal position to sell its NEVs directly to consumers or fleets. On January 7, the U.S. electric carmaker broke ground on its new Gigafactory in Shanghai. The company plans to produce Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles at that plant along with its battery packs.

CEO Elon Musk is hoping to see initial production in China of the popular Model 3 towards the end of this year, and volume production next year. He’d been able to make Tesla the first wholly-owned car plant in China operated by a foreign company.

Tesla and major global automakers have been reliant on subsidies to see EV sales numbers grow each year. Tesla and General Motors will soon see its tax incentives end in the U.S. as volume sales caps are being reached.

Fleets in the U.S. have yet to be convinced that investing in EVs is worth it, with gasoline and diesel prices remaining stable. They do tap into all available government incentives when converting over to electric and alternative-fueled vehicles.

Other countries, including China, Norway, and the Netherlands, have also handed out generous subsidies to get consumers and fleets to switch over to EVs. Those will all be running out at some point, and car buyers will have to be convinced of the merits of owning electric- over petroleum-powered vehicles.

By Jon LeSage for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Prices Bounce On Venezuela Turmoil And Saudi Cuts
Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage is a California-based journalist covering clean vehicles, alternative energy, and economic and regulatory trends shaping the automotive, transportation, and mobility sectors.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trouble In Paradise For U.S. Frackers

Trouble In Paradise For U.S. Frackers
Warning Signs Flash For U.S. Shale

Warning Signs Flash For U.S. Shale

 The Era Of Ultra-Cheap Solar Panels Is Over

The Era Of Ultra-Cheap Solar Panels Is Over

 Saudi Arabia: We’ll Pump The World’s Very Last Barrel Of Oil

Saudi Arabia: We’ll Pump The World’s Very Last Barrel Of Oil

 Major Build In Crude Inventories Sends Prices Tumbling

Major Build In Crude Inventories Sends Prices Tumbling

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com