New Exploration Tech Finds 1.5 Billion Barrels Of Oil In Alaska

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.29 -0.02 -0.04%
Brent Crude 16 mins 61.20 +1.39 +2.32%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.910 +0.007 +0.24%
Mars US 14 mins 58.71 +2.02 +3.56%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.57 -1.33 -2.18%
Urals 2 days 58.87 -0.06 -0.10%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.24 -3.59 -5.81%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.24 -3.59 -5.81%
Bonny Light 17 hours 62.58 +1.40 +2.29%
Mexican Basket 2 days 52.18 -1.94 -3.58%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.910 +0.007 +0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 17 hours 59.54 -0.90 -1.49%
Murban 17 hours 60.89 -0.82 -1.33%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 53.66 +1.51 +2.90%
Basra Light 17 hours 62.27 +1.29 +2.12%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 61.20 +1.72 +2.89%
Bonny Light 17 hours 62.58 +1.40 +2.29%
Bonny Light 17 hours 62.58 +1.40 +2.29%
Girassol 17 hours 61.82 +1.51 +2.50%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.57 -1.33 -2.18%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.36 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 8 days 40.99 -1.70 -3.98%
Canadian Condensate 23 days 49.14 -1.70 -3.34%
Premium Synthetic 23 days 51.99 -1.70 -3.17%
Sweet Crude 8 days 49.69 -1.70 -3.31%
Peace Sour 8 days 46.54 -1.70 -3.52%
Peace Sour 8 days 46.54 -1.70 -3.52%
Light Sour Blend 8 days 49.24 -1.70 -3.34%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 days 51.49 -1.70 -3.20%
Central Alberta 8 days 46.99 -1.70 -3.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.24 -3.59 -5.81%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 48.50 -1.75 -3.48%
Giddings 2 days 42.25 -1.75 -3.98%
ANS West Coast 5 days 62.00 +0.51 +0.83%
West Texas Sour 2 days 45.94 -1.70 -3.57%
Eagle Ford 2 days 49.89 -1.70 -3.30%
Eagle Ford 2 days 49.89 -1.70 -3.30%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 48.44 -1.70 -3.39%
Kansas Common 2 days 42.25 -1.75 -3.98%
Buena Vista 2 days 61.69 -1.70 -2.68%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian Producers Flare More Gas than Reported
  • 8 minutes No Break Of Middle East: Iranian Commander Threatens Israel's Destruction If It Attacks
  • 13 minutes Hamsters on the U.S. Shale Oil Hamster Wheel of Debt are Running Faster to Get Less Production
  • 16 minutes EVs and Oil Demand
  • 7 mins China To Deploy Nuke Detonator at Shale Deposit
  • 4 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 7 hours Tax Refunds Will Be Paid on Time Despite Shutdown, Mnuchin Says
  • 1 hour Power And Hatred In One: UAE Accuses Qatar Of Banning Its Products, Files WTO Complaint
  • 1 day Volvo's Self-Driving Car Venture Gets Nod To Test On Swedish Roads
  • 1 day Blackouts in Australia
  • 7 hours Renewables in US Set for Fast Growth
  • 4 hours Saudi Arabia - Last Man Standing
  • 3 days U.S. Backs Venezuela's New President!
  • 2 days Russian Message: Oil Price War With U.S. Would Be Too Costly
  • 1 day What will Saudi Arabia say? Booming Qatar-Turkey Trade To Hit $2 bn For 2018
  • 21 hours Is Natural Gas Renewable? I say yes it is.

Breaking News:

API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

Alt Text

Can Mexico Stop Its Oil Production Decline?

Offshore discoveries in the Mexican…

Alt Text

Venezuela Will Continue Exporting Crude To U.S.: Maduro

Despite the severed diplomatic ties…

Alt Text

U.S. Oil Outlook Slammed By Lower Prices

The outlook for U.S. oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

New Exploration Tech Finds 1.5 Billion Barrels Of Oil In Alaska

By Irina Slav - Jan 29, 2019, 5:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
North Slope

Digital technology adoption in all stages of upstream operations in the oil and gas industry has seen a steep rise recently. While a lot has been written about the benefits of digitizing various aspects of the well-drilling, extraction, and field maintenance processes, there is also another major field where digital tech is changing the game: before the well-drilling even begins.

In Alaska, for instance, new technology in oil and gas exploration has led to the discovery of more than 1.5 billion barrels of crude oil in the North Slope in just two years, S&P Global Platts recently reported. These are deposits that were known to be there but the resources they held could not be mapped or measured, so the deposits were considered unproductive before digital tech, in the form of advanced 3D seismic surveys and new data processing techniques, came along.

So, established exploration methods are one area where there is a surge of improvements but there are also alternative exploration techniques emerging, such as soil analysis. A Dutch company, Biodentify, collects thousands of soil samples to analyze the DNA of thousands of microorganisms for traces of hydrocarbons in their environment. The company utilizes machine learning for the task and to calculate the potential reserves of a deposit with, according to the company, more than 70 percent accuracy. What’s more, the whole procedure takes between 6 and 10 weeks, which is a relatively short time, especially in light of the fact that it reduces the risk of drilling unproductive wells.

As digital technology matures and machine learning techniques advance, we’ll probably be seeing a lot more different exploration techniques that reduce the risk of spending millions on a well only to find out it’s dry. Despite last year’s international oil price improvements, the industry is still being cautious and there are indications it is beginning to like this new normal of leaner and meaner, to a significant extent enabled by technology. Related: Oil Prices See Best January In 14 Years

Oil and gas companies, even the most resilient and successful among them, are keeping their spending under control. True, some supermajors have announced larger budgets for this year than last but for the most part, the industry is keeping a lid on expenses and trying to get more from every dollar spent than before.

This is an environment conducive to a lot of innovation in all stages of the production process. New drilling tech is also helping lower costs and improve results. S&P Global Platts’ Tim Bradner notes coiled tubing drilling as an alternative to the multilaterals in horizontal drilling. Coiled tubing involves drilling horizontal wells with a flexible tubing bit, which is cheaper than drilling with rotary rigs. It could be so cheap, in fact, that drilling costs per barrel of new oil in already producing fields could be as little as US$30.

Shell, on the other hand, is focusing on developing artificial intelligence to use in drilling, among other things. Business and tech expert Bernard Marr wrote recently in a story about his work on data strategy with the supermajor that Shell is using reinforcement learning, a form of machine learning, to improve drilling results and also reduce wear and tear on the equipment, which ultimately, once again, saves costs.

The list of examples can continue and it will only become longer in the future. The oil and gas industry has been remarkably fast in adopting what digital technology has to offer and spurring innovation aimed specifically at the industry.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Why Libya’s Largest Oil Field Remains Shut Down
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trouble In Paradise For U.S. Frackers

Trouble In Paradise For U.S. Frackers
Warning Signs Flash For U.S. Shale

Warning Signs Flash For U.S. Shale

 The Era Of Ultra-Cheap Solar Panels Is Over

The Era Of Ultra-Cheap Solar Panels Is Over

 Saudi Arabia: We’ll Pump The World’s Very Last Barrel Of Oil

Saudi Arabia: We’ll Pump The World’s Very Last Barrel Of Oil

 Major Build In Crude Inventories Sends Prices Tumbling

Major Build In Crude Inventories Sends Prices Tumbling

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com