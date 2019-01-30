Oil Markets Unmoved By Modest Inventory Build

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.44 +0.21 +0.39%
Brent Crude 2 hours 61.54 +0.34 +0.56%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.879 +0.025 +0.88%
Mars US 15 mins 59.18 +0.47 +0.80%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.71 +0.14 +0.24%
Urals 19 hours 59.75 +1.04 +1.77%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.57 +1.33 +2.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.57 +1.33 +2.28%
Bonny Light 19 hours 63.48 +0.90 +1.44%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.21 +2.03 +3.89%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.879 +0.025 +0.88%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 60.79 +1.25 +2.10%
Murban 19 hours 62.39 +1.50 +2.46%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 54.58 +0.92 +1.71%
Basra Light 19 hours 62.60 +0.33 +0.53%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 62.32 +1.12 +1.83%
Bonny Light 19 hours 63.48 +0.90 +1.44%
Bonny Light 19 hours 63.48 +0.90 +1.44%
Girassol 19 hours 62.79 +0.97 +1.57%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.71 +0.14 +0.24%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 9 days 42.31 +1.32 +3.22%
Canadian Condensate 24 days 50.46 +1.32 +2.69%
Premium Synthetic 24 days 53.31 +1.32 +2.54%
Sweet Crude 9 days 51.01 +1.32 +2.66%
Peace Sour 9 days 47.86 +1.32 +2.84%
Peace Sour 9 days 47.86 +1.32 +2.84%
Light Sour Blend 9 days 50.56 +1.32 +2.68%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 days 52.81 +1.32 +2.56%
Central Alberta 9 days 48.31 +1.32 +2.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.57 +1.33 +2.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 50.75 +1.00 +2.01%
Giddings 19 hours 44.50 +1.00 +2.30%
ANS West Coast 3 days 60.22 -1.78 -2.87%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 48.18 +0.92 +1.95%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 52.13 +0.92 +1.80%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 52.13 +0.92 +1.80%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 50.68 +0.92 +1.85%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.50 +1.25 +2.96%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.01 +1.32 +2.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes EVs and Oil Demand
  • 8 minutes China To Deploy Nuke Detonator at Shale Deposit
  • 13 minutes U.S. is biggest importer of Venezuelan oil. What now?
  • 15 minutes Trade wars & European Investors: We're next!
  • 1 hour U.S. Oil & Gas can go to hell. Kamala Harris Backs Massive Government Expansion Into Energy & Healthcare
  • 45 mins 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 1 day Power And Hatred In One: UAE Accuses Qatar Of Banning Its Products, Files WTO Complaint
  • 1 day Tax Refunds Will Be Paid on Time Despite Shutdown, Mnuchin Says
  • 1 day Hamsters on the U.S. Shale Oil Hamster Wheel of Debt are Running Faster to Get Less Production
  • 2 days Permian Producers Flare More Gas than Reported
  • 1 day No Break Of Middle East: Iranian Commander Threatens Israel's Destruction If It Attacks
  • 6 hours Terrorism and Bitcoins: Hamas Calls On Supporters to Donate to Group in Bitcoin
  • 2 days Blackouts in Australia
  • 2 days What will Saudi Arabia say? Booming Qatar-Turkey Trade To Hit $2 bn For 2018
  • 2 days Volvo's Self-Driving Car Venture Gets Nod To Test On Swedish Roads
  • 2 days Is Natural Gas Renewable? I say yes it is.
Alt Text

Chinese Solar Giant: “The Party Is Definitely Over”

China’s solar industry took a…

Alt Text

The Only Way For The Aramco IPO Is Downstream

Aramco CEO Nasser and Saudi…

Alt Text

Are Energy Hedge Funds Going Extinct?

2017 was a difficult year…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Markets Unmoved By Modest Inventory Build

By Irina Slav - Jan 30, 2019, 9:40 AM CST
Join Our Community
tanker offshore terminal

As international prices inched up in the aftermath of Washington’s latest sanctions against Venezuela, the Energy Information Administration reported a build in crude oil inventories for the week to January 25. At 900,000 barrels, the build is modest, and follows an increase of 8 million barrels in the previous week.

Gasoline inventories reversed four weeks of builds. In the week to January 24, these shed 2.2 million barrels. In the previous four weeks, cumulative gains in gasoline reached 26.6 million barrels.

There has been growing worry that United States refiners are producing excessive amounts of gasoline, which has pressured their profit margins as the oversupply combines with sluggish demand. Last week, refineries churned out 9.9 million barrels daily of gasoline, compared with 9.6 million bpd a week earlier.

In distillate fuels, the EIA reported a 1.1-million-barrels inventory decline and average daily production of 5 million barrels, versus 5.2 million bpd a week earlier.

Meanwhile, events in Venezuela are firmly in the spotlight. Earlier this week, the U.S. announced new sanctions on the state oil company, PDVSA, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin noting the company could avoid repercussions if it recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate—albeit interim—president of the country. Related: Oil Prices Rise As Saudis Pledge Deeper Cuts

At the same time Guaido said he would be announcing new boards of directors for both PDVSA and its U.S. unit, Citgo, further increasing a sense of confusion already overwhelming Venezuela. The Maduro government responded with a freeze of his bank accounts and a travel ban, following which U.S. national security adviser John Bolton threatened “serious consequences” if anything happened to Guaido, whom Washington, along with Canada and a number of South American governments embraced as the legitimate president of Venezuela.

Although price reactions to the deteriorating situation have been limited, they have been positive. However, from the perspective of drivers, the news about higher oil prices is not so good, and neither is it good for refiners, as demand for gasoline remains slow in growing.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

U.S. Seeks To Cripple Venezuela’s No.1 “Vehicle For Embezzlement’’

Next Post

The Only Way For The Aramco IPO Is Downstream
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on January 30 2019 said:
    If the global oil market is reacting indifferent to utterances by the US Energy Information Administration‘s (EIA) about build-ups of US crude and product inventories, it is because it no longer believes them.

    It has not been lost on the market that every time the oil price starts to rise, the EIA announces either a huge build-up in crude and product inventories or a big rise in US oil output or both.

    As for events in Venezuela, US sanctions don’t harm Venezuela’s leaders, they only deepen the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.

    Whatever oil Venezuela exports to the US can easily be diverted to China and India. Moreover, China and Russia which both are owed some $30 bn will do their utmost to prevent the Venezuelan economy from collapse. Furthermore, these sanctions will hardly impact on the global oil market and prices unless there is a complete collapse of Venezuela’s oil industry as a result of a general strike by workers of the National Oil Company of Venezuela, PDVSA, or a civil war. These sanctions are doomed to fail like the ones imposed on Iran.

    By interfering flagrantly in the affairs of a sovereign State and openly seeking a regime change, the Trump administration is showing the ugly face of capitalism particularly under the administration of President Trump.

    The US can do far more to improve the lot of the Venezuelan people and solve the crisis in Venezuela by refraining from interference in the country and by deploying a conciliatory approach towards its government.

    The US needs to put its values back at the centre of its foreign policy. Only when morality becomes an integral part of the foreign policy of the indispensable superpower will the US stop its interventionist policy and regime change in foreign countries.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trouble In Paradise For U.S. Frackers

Trouble In Paradise For U.S. Frackers
The Era Of Ultra-Cheap Solar Panels Is Over

The Era Of Ultra-Cheap Solar Panels Is Over

 Major Build In Crude Inventories Sends Prices Tumbling

Major Build In Crude Inventories Sends Prices Tumbling

 Crude Rally On Hold

Crude Rally On Hold

 Is The Permian Bull Run Coming To An End?

Is The Permian Bull Run Coming To An End?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com