U.S. Oil Production Could Fall By 2 Million Barrels Per Day

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 24.37 +0.74 +3.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 32.27 +0.40 +1.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.831 -0.021 -1.13%
Graph down Mars US 17 hours 20.63 -4.45 -17.74%
Graph down Opec Basket 1 day 22.67 -0.81 -3.45%
Graph down Urals 1 day 24.10 -0.75 -3.02%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 19.54 -2.67 -12.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 19.54 -2.67 -12.02%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 26.73 +0.44 +1.67%
Chart Mexican Basket 1 day 16.65 -2.01 -10.77%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.831 -0.021 -1.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 25.24 -0.07 -0.28%
Graph down Murban 1 day 25.62 -0.15 -0.58%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 21.80 +1.25 +6.08%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 30.90 -3.14 -9.22%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 22.32 +0.40 +1.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 26.73 +0.44 +1.67%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 26.73 +0.44 +1.67%
Chart Girassol 1 day 26.76 +0.72 +2.76%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 22.67 -0.81 -3.45%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 12.43 +1.03 +9.04%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 8.230 -2.450 -22.94%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 24.48 -2.45 -9.10%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 24.03 -2.45 -9.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 19.38 -2.45 -11.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 13.63 -2.45 -15.24%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 13.63 -2.45 -15.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 17.88 -2.45 -12.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 22.63 -2.45 -9.77%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 14.13 -2.45 -14.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 19.54 -2.67 -12.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 20.25 -2.50 -10.99%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 14.00 -2.50 -15.15%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 28.09 -0.96 -3.30%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 17.58 -2.45 -12.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 21.53 -2.45 -10.22%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 21.53 -2.45 -10.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 20.25 -2.50 -10.99%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 14.00 -2.25 -13.85%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 28.36 -2.45 -7.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Trump will meet with executives in the energy industry to discuss the impact of COVID-19
  • 8 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 11 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 13 minutes Its going to be an oil bloodbath
  • 1 min "Saudi Armada heading to U.S.", "Dumping" is a WTO VIOLATION.
  • 38 mins Trump will be holding back funds that were going to W.H.O. Good move
  • 2 hours Cpt Lauren Dowsett
  • 5 hours Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 16 mins Washington doctor removed from his post, over covid
  • 46 mins Which producers will shut in first?
  • 3 hours Free market or Freeloading off the work of others?
  • 4 hours ‘If it saves a life’: Power cut to 1.5 million Californians
  • 6 hours US Shale Resilience: Oil Industry Experts Say Shale Will Rise Again
  • 8 hours Ten days ago Trump sent New York Hydroxychloroquine. Being administered to infected. Covid deaths dropped last few days. Fewer on ventilators. Hydroxychloroquine "Cause and Effect" ?
  • 8 hours Russia's Rosneft Oil is screwed if they have to shut down production as a result of glut.
  • 6 hours How to Create a Pandemic

Breaking News:

Canada’s Beleaguered Oil Firms See Funding Costs Soar

Alt Text

World’s Largest Oil Trader Says Demand Could Plummet By 20 Million Bpd

A dramatic change in oil…

Alt Text

China Prepares To Close ‘Oil Deal Of A Lifetime’ In Iraq

Majnoon is a key focus…

Alt Text

Don’t Underestimate The Resilience Of U.S. Shale

One of the world’s biggest…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil Production Could Fall By 2 Million Barrels Per Day

By Irina Slav - Apr 08, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Crude rig

Crude oil production in the United States could fall by about 2 million bpd from current estimates of daily averages, according to the Energy Information Administration.

In its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, the authority said that the average for this year could be around 11.8 million bpd, which compares with weekly estimates of 13 million bpd currently. The revised 2020 number is half a million barrels daily lower than the average for 2019, the EIA noted in its report. Yet production will likely continue to decline next year as well, according to the EIA, by a higher margin of 700,000 bpd.

These numbers suggest that the EIA expects a prolonged fallout from the coronavirus outbreak and the oil price war that has added weight to an already out-of-balance oil market.

“The private sector and the free market are driving those cuts,” the Department of Energy said in a comment of the report, as quoted by Reuters.

“Today’s EIA Short Term Energy Outlooks (STEO) projects that growth has been stalled due to the unexpected and unprecedented worldwide demand impacts of COVID-19 coupled with the disruptive actions of the ongoing dispute between OPEC + nations,” DoE spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes said. “The Secretary is confident that both of these forces are temporary, and the market will recover.”

Meanwhile, OPEC and Russia have signaled that any new production cut deal would have to involve the U.S. along with other world producers. In response to this, the DoE said: “With regards to media reports that OPEC+ will require the United States to make cuts in order to come to an agreement: The EIA report today demonstrates that there are already projected cuts of 2 (million bpd), without any intervention from the federal government.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Huge Inventory Build Halts Oil Price Rally
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10
$1 Oil: Saudi Arabia's Attempt To Crush U.S. Shale

$1 Oil: Saudi Arabia's Attempt To Crush U.S. Shale

 Russia To Cut 1 Million Barrels Per Day, But Under One Condition

Russia To Cut 1 Million Barrels Per Day, But Under One Condition

 What Really Caused Oil To Rally By 25%?

What Really Caused Oil To Rally By 25%?

 OPEC’s Plan To Take Over The Global Oil Industry

OPEC’s Plan To Take Over The Global Oil Industry



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com