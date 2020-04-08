Huge Inventory Build Halts Oil Price Rally

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 24.37 +0.74 +3.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 32.27 +0.40 +1.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.831 -0.021 -1.13%
Graph down Mars US 17 hours 20.63 -4.45 -17.74%
Graph down Opec Basket 1 day 22.67 -0.81 -3.45%
Graph down Urals 1 day 24.10 -0.75 -3.02%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 19.54 -2.67 -12.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 19.54 -2.67 -12.02%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 26.73 +0.44 +1.67%
Chart Mexican Basket 1 day 16.65 -2.01 -10.77%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.831 -0.021 -1.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 25.24 -0.07 -0.28%
Graph down Murban 1 day 25.62 -0.15 -0.58%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 21.80 +1.25 +6.08%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 30.90 -3.14 -9.22%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 22.32 +0.40 +1.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 26.73 +0.44 +1.67%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 26.73 +0.44 +1.67%
Chart Girassol 1 day 26.76 +0.72 +2.76%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 22.67 -0.81 -3.45%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 12.43 +1.03 +9.04%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 8.230 -2.450 -22.94%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 24.48 -2.45 -9.10%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 24.03 -2.45 -9.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 19.38 -2.45 -11.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 13.63 -2.45 -15.24%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 13.63 -2.45 -15.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 17.88 -2.45 -12.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 22.63 -2.45 -9.77%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 14.13 -2.45 -14.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 19.54 -2.67 -12.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 20.25 -2.50 -10.99%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 14.00 -2.50 -15.15%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 28.09 -0.96 -3.30%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 17.58 -2.45 -12.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 21.53 -2.45 -10.22%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 21.53 -2.45 -10.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 20.25 -2.50 -10.99%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 14.00 -2.25 -13.85%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 28.36 -2.45 -7.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Trump will meet with executives in the energy industry to discuss the impact of COVID-19
  • 8 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 11 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 13 minutes Its going to be an oil bloodbath
  • 1 min "Saudi Armada heading to U.S.", "Dumping" is a WTO VIOLATION.
  • 38 mins Trump will be holding back funds that were going to W.H.O. Good move
  • 2 hours Cpt Lauren Dowsett
  • 5 hours Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 16 mins Washington doctor removed from his post, over covid
  • 46 mins Which producers will shut in first?
  • 3 hours Free market or Freeloading off the work of others?
  • 4 hours ‘If it saves a life’: Power cut to 1.5 million Californians
  • 6 hours US Shale Resilience: Oil Industry Experts Say Shale Will Rise Again
  • 8 hours Ten days ago Trump sent New York Hydroxychloroquine. Being administered to infected. Covid deaths dropped last few days. Fewer on ventilators. Hydroxychloroquine "Cause and Effect" ?
  • 8 hours Russia's Rosneft Oil is screwed if they have to shut down production as a result of glut.
  • 6 hours How to Create a Pandemic

Breaking News:

Canada’s Beleaguered Oil Firms See Funding Costs Soar

Alt Text

Why The OPEC+ Output Cut Is Irrelevant

Oil demand and oil prices…

Alt Text

World’s Largest Oil Trader Says Demand Could Plummet By 20 Million Bpd

A dramatic change in oil…

Alt Text

OPEC Can’t Kill U.S. Shale

Saudi Arabia’s effort to crush…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Huge Inventory Build Halts Oil Price Rally

By Irina Slav - Apr 08, 2020, 9:43 AM CDT
Join Our Community
oil tanks

A week after reporting the largest oil inventory build since 2016, the EIA once again had bad news for oil bulls: inventories added 15.2 million barrels over the week to April 3, the authority said.

This compared with a build of 13.8 million barrels for the week before and analyst expectations of a build of 10.13 million barrels. A day earlier, the API estimated inventories had added 11.94 million barrels in the first week of April.

The EIA also reported gasoline inventories had increased by 10.5 million barrels and distillate fuel inventories had added 476,000 barrels. This compared with a gasoline inventory increase of 7.5 million barrels for the previous week and a distillate fuel inventory fall of 2.2 million barrels.

A day before the EIA released its weekly petroleum report, it issued its latest-Short-Term Energy Outlook, in which the authority forecast a substantial decline in fuel demand over the first half of the year with the hardest blow to come in the current quarter. The EIA said it expected gasoline consumption alone to fall by 1.7 million bpd this quarter from last, to 7.1 million bpd. During the second half of the year, however, gasoline consumption should recover to 8.9 million bpd.

Refineries processed 13.6 million bpd of crude last week, the EIA also said in its weekly report, which compared with 14.9 million bpd a week earlier as the first signs of the demand slump became visible. Gasoline production last week averaged 5.8 million bpd, with distillate fuel production at 5 million bpd. This compared with a daily average of 7.5 million bpd for gasoline and 5 million bpd for distillate fuels a week earlier.

Despite the API’s gloomy weekly update on inventories and the EIA’s report today, oil prices may continue trending higher for at least another day. OPEC and its partners in the production cuts are scheduled to meet tomorrow to decide on another, much deeper cut that will involve other producers such as Canada and Norway as well.

However, the agreement seems to hinge on the U.S. taking part in the cuts, which adds an element of uncertainty an agreement will be reached as Washington has been signaling a clear unwillingness to impose any production cuts on U.S. oil companies.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Sends Wave Of Supertankers To U.S. Ahead Of Oil Meeting
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10
$1 Oil: Saudi Arabia's Attempt To Crush U.S. Shale

$1 Oil: Saudi Arabia's Attempt To Crush U.S. Shale

 Russia To Cut 1 Million Barrels Per Day, But Under One Condition

Russia To Cut 1 Million Barrels Per Day, But Under One Condition

 What Really Caused Oil To Rally By 25%?

What Really Caused Oil To Rally By 25%?

 OPEC’s Plan To Take Over The Global Oil Industry

OPEC’s Plan To Take Over The Global Oil Industry



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com