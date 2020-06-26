U.S. Gulf Coast Crude Oil Gets Its Own Benchmark

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 38.26 -0.46 -1.19%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 40.74 -0.31 -0.76%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 1.472 -0.010 -0.67%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 39.62 +0.81 +2.09%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 37.18 -2.67 -6.70%
Graph up Urals 4 days 42.70 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.46 -1.74 -4.22%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 39.46 -1.74 -4.22%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.70 +0.44 +1.09%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 33.67 -1.75 -4.94%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 1.472 -0.010 -0.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 40.54 -2.16 -5.06%
Graph down Murban 2 days 40.83 -2.03 -4.74%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 40.75 +0.37 +0.92%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 44.42 +0.71 +1.62%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 40.44 +0.49 +1.23%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 40.70 +0.44 +1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.70 +0.44 +1.09%
Chart Girassol 2 days 42.25 +0.26 +0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 37.18 -2.67 -6.70%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 27.65 +0.53 +1.95%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 35.22 +0.71 +2.06%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 37.72 +0.71 +1.92%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 39.12 +0.71 +1.85%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 38.72 +0.71 +1.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 33.72 +0.71 +2.15%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 33.72 +0.71 +2.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 34.22 +0.71 +2.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 38.72 +0.71 +1.87%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 33.72 +0.71 +2.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.46 -1.74 -4.22%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 35.25 +0.75 +2.17%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 29.00 +0.75 +2.65%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 41.94 -2.13 -4.83%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 32.67 +0.71 +2.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 36.62 +0.71 +1.98%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 36.62 +0.71 +1.98%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 35.25 +0.75 +2.17%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.00 -1.50 -4.92%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 43.36 -1.65 -3.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 41 mins Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 14 hours Per most popular Indian websites it was Indian troops not Chinese troops breach of LAC that caused the clashes. If you know any Indian media that claim to the contrary please provide the link
  • 35 mins The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 2 hours Would bashing China solve all the problems of the United States
  • 4 hours Biden came out of his basement today (Thursday) and said , "we have 120 Million deaths from Covid 19.
  • 51 mins The Political Genius of Donald Trump
  • 16 hours DNC needs to replace Biden before it's too late. First it was mental acuity, now dragged into Flynn investigation scandal. Next it's China. .
  • 44 mins Why Oil could hit $100
  • 24 hours See no evil as a cure
  • 1 day Geopolitics of K-Pop Soft Power
  • 1 day A shocking Zogby Analytics poll found a majority of voters believe presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden is “in the early stages of dementia.”
  • 1 day In the Event of WW3, Oil and/or Renewables?
  • 10 hours China To Boost Oil & Gas Exploration, As EU Prepares To Commit Suicide
  • 1 day Michael Moore bangs up against the truth - almost

Breaking News:

Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars

Inside Singapore's $3 Billion Oil Trading Scandal

Inside Singapore's $3 Billion Oil Trading Scandal

Singapore is a hotspot for…

Prospect Of Peak Oil Demand Puts Cap On Total Global Oil Reserves

Prospect Of Peak Oil Demand Puts Cap On Total Global Oil Reserves

Global total expected remaining recoverable…

Russian Banks To Finance 200,000 Bpd In New Oil Production Capacity

Russian Banks To Finance 200,000 Bpd In New Oil Production Capacity

At least two Russian banks…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Gulf Coast Crude Oil Gets Its Own Benchmark

By Irina Slav - Jun 26, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT
  • S&P Global Platts and Argus Media will today launch new benchmarks for pricing U.S. crude oil that is being exported to replace the West Texas Intermediate benchmark.
  • The new benchmarks will seek to put U.S. oil for export on a more equal footing with Brent crude, which is currently used for the pricing of more than 50 percent of the oil exported around the world.
Join Our Community

Platts, Argus Launch New Benchmarks for U.S. Crude for Export

U.S. Gulf Coast to get its Own Oil Benchmark

U.S. Gulf Coast Crude Gets Its Own Oil Benchmark
Platts, Argus Launch U.S. Gulf Coast Crude Benchmark
U.S. Gulf Coast Crude Becomes World’s Newest Benchmark

 

 

S&P Global Platts and Argus Media will today launch new benchmarks for pricing U.S. crude oil that is being exported to replace the West Texas Intermediate benchmark.

WTI serves as a basis, but it is, in fact, linked to oil delivered to the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub.

Reuters reports that oil shipments from the U.S. Gulf Coast are only quoted as a premium or discount to West Texas Intermediate, based on crudes produced in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. Yet Cushing has declined in importance thanks to the shale oil boom, which has made the United States an exporter of crude once again.

“Traders will now have the option of a new benchmark that will represent the totality of the Gulf Coast market,” the head of Americas at Argus Media, Euan Craik, told Reuters.

The Argus benchmark, according to the report, will include oil stored at seven locations along the Gulf Coast, including the East Houston terminal operated by Magellan Midstream Partners, three terminals that are property of Enterprise Products Partners, and three offshore facilities in Houston, Seabrook, and Texas City. At a later point, two more locations will be added to the list, including the Corpus Christi terminal and Nederland in Texas.

Platts’ benchmark, dubbed Platts American Gulf Coast Select, or AGS, will be based on light sweet crude produced in the Permian basin and transported by pipeline to the Gulf Coast.

“Cushing has for several years failed to represent the economics of crude oil in this market. Market participants have called for a benchmark that correctly reflects the core of the physical market in the Gulf Coast, rather than a landlocked financial value,” the Americas editorial director of Platts, Richard Swann, told Reuters.

The new benchmarks will seek to put U.S. oil for export on a more equal footing with Brent crude, which is currently used for the pricing of more than 50 percent of the oil exported around the world.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Market Optimism Is Entirely Misplaced

Next Post

U.S. Oil Drillers Break Production Records Despite Having Fewer Rigs
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The War On Gold Has Begun

The War On Gold Has Begun
Another Major Bank Turns Bullish On Oil

Another Major Bank Turns Bullish On Oil
The Oil Countries Suffering Most From The Oil Price Crash

The Oil Countries Suffering Most From The Oil Price Crash
What's Next For Oil Prices?

What's Next For Oil Prices?
China’s Oil Industry Is In Crisis

China’s Oil Industry Is In Crisis



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com