U.S. Oil Drillers Break Production Records Despite Having Fewer Rigs

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 38.26 -0.46 -1.19%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 40.74 -0.31 -0.76%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 1.472 -0.010 -0.67%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 39.62 +0.81 +2.09%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 37.18 -2.67 -6.70%
Graph up Urals 4 days 42.70 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.46 -1.74 -4.22%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 39.46 -1.74 -4.22%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.70 +0.44 +1.09%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 33.67 -1.75 -4.94%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 1.472 -0.010 -0.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 40.54 -2.16 -5.06%
Graph down Murban 2 days 40.83 -2.03 -4.74%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 40.75 +0.37 +0.92%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 44.42 +0.71 +1.62%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 40.44 +0.49 +1.23%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 40.70 +0.44 +1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.70 +0.44 +1.09%
Chart Girassol 2 days 42.25 +0.26 +0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 37.18 -2.67 -6.70%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 27.65 +0.53 +1.95%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 35.22 +0.71 +2.06%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 37.72 +0.71 +1.92%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 39.12 +0.71 +1.85%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 38.72 +0.71 +1.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 33.72 +0.71 +2.15%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 33.72 +0.71 +2.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 34.22 +0.71 +2.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 38.72 +0.71 +1.87%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 33.72 +0.71 +2.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.46 -1.74 -4.22%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 35.25 +0.75 +2.17%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 29.00 +0.75 +2.65%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 41.94 -2.13 -4.83%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 32.67 +0.71 +2.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 36.62 +0.71 +1.98%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 36.62 +0.71 +1.98%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 35.25 +0.75 +2.17%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.00 -1.50 -4.92%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 43.36 -1.65 -3.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 41 mins Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 14 hours Per most popular Indian websites it was Indian troops not Chinese troops breach of LAC that caused the clashes. If you know any Indian media that claim to the contrary please provide the link
  • 35 mins The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 2 hours Would bashing China solve all the problems of the United States
  • 4 hours Biden came out of his basement today (Thursday) and said , "we have 120 Million deaths from Covid 19.
  • 51 mins The Political Genius of Donald Trump
  • 16 hours DNC needs to replace Biden before it's too late. First it was mental acuity, now dragged into Flynn investigation scandal. Next it's China. .
  • 44 mins Why Oil could hit $100
  • 24 hours See no evil as a cure
  • 1 day Geopolitics of K-Pop Soft Power
  • 1 day A shocking Zogby Analytics poll found a majority of voters believe presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden is “in the early stages of dementia.”
  • 1 day In the Event of WW3, Oil and/or Renewables?
  • 10 hours China To Boost Oil & Gas Exploration, As EU Prepares To Commit Suicide
  • 1 day Michael Moore bangs up against the truth - almost

Breaking News:

Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set To Spike This Summer

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set To Spike This Summer

With crude demand rebounding in…

North Dakota Oil Income Crashes By 81%

North Dakota Oil Income Crashes By 81%

North Dakota has suffered an…

U.S. Oil Dominance Is Coming To An End

U.S. Oil Dominance Is Coming To An End

A steep drop in the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil Drillers Break Production Records Despite Having Fewer Rigs

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 26, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Efficiency gains per well have allowed U.S. producers to kick out more fossil fuels, even rig and well counts fell.
  • The lateral length increase of horizontal wells has offset—and then some—the fewer number of wells drilled.
Join Our Community

The number of active oil and gas rigs in the United States may have fallen in 2019, but oil and gas producers in the United States are still breaking records, according to the EIA.

Efficiency gains per well have allowed U.S. producers to kick out more fossil fuels, even rig and well counts fell. For 2019, the United States produced 12.2 million bpd of oil, and 111.5 billion cubic feet per day of gas.

That year, the average active rig count sat at 943 per month, with an average 1,400 new wells drilled every month, according to Baker Hughes and IHS Markit data respectively. This is near the 45-year low—all the while producing record-breaking amounts of oil and natural gas.

The reason for this phenomena? Horizontal drilling, which allows producers to get into more of the formation. Even since the early 2000s, the average lateral length of a horizontal well has jumped from 10,000 feet to 18,000 feet last year, the EIA said in new research published Thursday.

This lateral length increase has offset—and then some—the fewer number of wells drilled.

These horizontal wells are now the norm instead of the exception, increasing from 2% of all wells in the United States in 1990 to 75% of all wells drilled in 2019.

For 2019, the trend toward increasing production and decreasing active rig counts and wells is clear. For 2020, the situation is less so, with the number of active rigs in the United States falling for 14 straight weeks, with production falling along with it. While 2019 was a year for technological advancements in rig efficiencies, 2020 has been a year of waning demand and oil price pain for U.S. producers as lockdowns work against the industry.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Gulf Coast Crude Oil Gets Its Own Benchmark

Next Post

Has The Rig Count Collapse Finally Bottomed Out?
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • david Bennett on June 26 2020 said:
    The massive decline curves have not kicked in yet, production will fall off a cliff. I would love it if you could have the same production no matter how many wells you drill, but its just not reality. Maybe one day.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The War On Gold Has Begun

The War On Gold Has Begun
Another Major Bank Turns Bullish On Oil

Another Major Bank Turns Bullish On Oil
The Oil Countries Suffering Most From The Oil Price Crash

The Oil Countries Suffering Most From The Oil Price Crash
What's Next For Oil Prices?

What's Next For Oil Prices?
China’s Oil Industry Is In Crisis

China’s Oil Industry Is In Crisis



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com