How Viable Are Net Zero Strategies For Energy Companies?

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 39.15 +0.43 +1.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 41.53 +0.48 +1.17%
Graph down Natural Gas 22 mins 1.447 -0.035 -2.36%
Graph up Mars US 4 hours 39.62 +0.81 +2.09%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 39.85 +0.89 +2.28%
Graph up Urals 3 days 42.70 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 41.20 +0.10 +0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 41.20 +0.10 +0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 40.70 +0.44 +1.09%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 35.42 -0.07 -0.20%
Chart Natural Gas 22 mins 1.447 -0.035 -2.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 40.54 -2.16 -5.06%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 40.83 -2.03 -4.74%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 40.75 +0.37 +0.92%
Graph up Basra Light 22 hours 44.42 +0.71 +1.62%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 40.44 +0.49 +1.23%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 40.70 +0.44 +1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 40.70 +0.44 +1.09%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 42.25 +0.26 +0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 39.85 +0.89 +2.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 27.65 +0.53 +1.95%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 21 hours 34.51 -2.36 -6.40%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 37.01 -2.36 -5.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 38.41 -2.36 -5.79%
Graph down Sweet Crude 21 hours 38.01 -2.36 -5.85%
Graph down Peace Sour 21 hours 33.01 -2.36 -6.67%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 33.01 -2.36 -6.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 33.51 -2.36 -6.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 38.01 -2.36 -5.85%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 33.01 -2.36 -6.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 41.20 +0.10 +0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 35.25 +0.75 +2.17%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 29.00 +0.75 +2.65%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 44.48 +0.96 +2.21%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 32.67 +0.71 +2.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 36.62 +0.71 +1.98%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 36.62 +0.71 +1.98%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 35.25 +0.75 +2.17%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 30.50 -0.25 -0.81%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 45.01 -0.09 -0.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 7 mins Per most popular Indian websites it was Indian troops not Chinese troops breach of LAC that caused the clashes. If you know any Indian media that claim to the contrary please provide the link
  • 4 hours Would bashing China solve all the problems of the United States
  • 3 hours The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 9 hours A shocking Zogby Analytics poll found a majority of voters believe presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden is “in the early stages of dementia.”
  • 16 hours Michael Moore bangs up against the truth - almost
  • 1 day Enough is Enough...
  • 4 hours Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 5 hours DNC needs to replace Biden before it's too late. First it was mental acuity, now dragged into Flynn investigation scandal. Next it's China. .
  • 6 hours See no evil as a cure
  • 3 hours The Political Genius of Donald Trump
  • 12 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 8 hours Geopolitics of K-Pop Soft Power
  • 9 hours In the Event of WW3, Oil and/or Renewables?
  • 2 days Bolton's book makes it clear: Trump is the amoral charlatan we knew he was

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil Industry Lobbies Trump To Keep Mexican Energy Reform

The U.S. Is Missing A Major Energy Opportunity

The U.S. Is Missing A Major Energy Opportunity

The coronavirus pandemic has devastated…

Renewables Could Be The Big Winner In The Post-Pandemic World

Renewables Could Be The Big Winner In The Post-Pandemic World

Although the coronavirus crisis has…

IEA Unveils $3 Trillion Covid-19 Clean Energy Recovery Plan

IEA Unveils $3 Trillion Covid-19 Clean Energy Recovery Plan

The International Energy Agency (IEA)…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Viable Are Net Zero Strategies For Energy Companies?

By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles - Jun 25, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT
  • The goal to decarbonize by 2050 was agreed to in the UN’s climate conferences by governments around the world.
  • Energy investors have become increasingly skittish about the role of the fossil fuel industry in a low CO2 emissions climate future.
  • Fossil fuel producers and users need to show that they are aware of the risk and sustainability issues and are doing something about them.
Join Our Community

This sounds like the old motto of the 1859 Colorado gold rush, “Pike’s Peak or Bust!” But regardless of potential riches, “Net Zero by 2050” has become the unofficial environmental motto of much of the utility and fossil fuel industry. The list of corporations aiming for net zero carbon emissions in thirty years includes BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Total, and Repsol, as well as US and foreign electricity producers CMS Energy, DTE, Dominion Resources, Duke, Enel, Iberdrola, National Grid, Pinnacle West, Public Service Energy Group, Southern Co. and XCEL. A few companies are aiming to reach this environmental target sooner while two major holdouts, ExxonMobil and Chevron, have yet to commit.

Keep in mind that these senior managers who today commit their organizations to this path do not say that they will stop producing or using carbon emitting fuels. No oil wells are being prematurely abandoned or power plants shuttered. The key term for us today in the net zero phrase is the “net” part. This implies that the carbon polluters or emitters will not cease their activity by 2050. Instead they promise to fully offset the greenhouse gases they produce in some manner.

There is a certain magical thinking characteristic to the notion of environmental offsets. Emitted CO2 remains in the atmosphere cumulatively for perhaps thousands of years. Today’s carbon emissions may still be influencing the climate 500 or 1,000 years from now. While methane as a greenhouse gas is pernicious albeit for briefer periods. But what does an offset really mean when these pollutants once emitted can’t easily be removed?

Let’s use an analogy. Imagine a corporate polluter instead as a sinner with a guilty conscience in church. But facing a priest with a certain flair for negotiation. Our executive confesses to “business crimes” and asks forgiveness. The priest suggests a rather large charitable donation to the children’s hospital and orphanage in the amount of the ill gotten gain. Is this a true offset? We are not metaphysical accountants but the environmental movement has the same problem with the fossil industry. Are good deeds like saving a portion of the rain forest an adequate or even appropriate carbon offset? Up until now our policy makers have been rather generous with their dispensation of offsets. Related: Oil May Never Hit $100 Again

Let’s go back to “church”. CO2 emitters are like the executive in confession expressing a desire to keep sinning albeit with appropriate charitable recompense or offsets. But at some point the ethically problematic activity in question, CO2 emissions in this case, typically comes up for closer scrutiny. In other words conceptually offsets at best are a crude stop gap. Governments permit ongoing environmental degradation while forcing polluters to pay or otherwise perform charitable acts. At some point however the policy focus becomes the pollution itself and the activity (oil drilling, power production from fossil fuels) begins to cease although this process can occur rapidly or over decades.

Why the recent interest in declaring a net zero goal? The goal to decarbonize by 2050 was agreed to in the UN’s climate conferences by governments around the world. Second, energy investors have become increasingly skittish about the role of the fossil fuel industry in a low CO2 emissions climate future. And finally environmentally oriented investors have decided to opt out of companies and industries not perceived to be “sustainable”.

The fossil fuel producers and users need to show that they are aware of the risk and sustainability issues and are doing something about them. Thus the need to make a declaration and set a date in order to assuage this growing group of investors. Without a date, they would not seem serious.

Why 2050? The obvious answer is that 2050 is the year targeted by many countries to reach zero carbon emissions. Much of the fossil fuel and energy industry have implicitly agreed to comply by then. Corporate managements may favor a 2050 carbon compliance date for other more practical reasons. First is what was cynically referred to as the IBGYBG rule —I’ll be gone, you’ll be gone. That is present senior managers are making promises that their successors decades in the future will have to make good on.

The second appeal of the faraway 2050 date is from an asset and accounting perspective. Stated broadly most business assets are fully depreciated within thirty or forty years. A 2050 target date suggests no need for any accounting unpleasantness in the form of asset write downs. We would not underestimate the power of asset impairment and its avoidance. Related: Iraq Considers A String Of Massive Oil Deals With China

Let’s stay with the notion of depreciation. Depreciation of assets, like many accounting principles, although stated with mathematical precision is at its core simply an estimate, and our estimation of the useful lives of certain assets in the energy industry are now changing and shortening. These shorter asset lives means faster depreciation which in turn implies greater near term corporate cash flows. And here we come to a managerial crossroads. Managers who only sees a dead end for the business might repurchase stock, pay exorbitant dividends but in general not invest in what they perceive as a business with very limited prospects. An optimistic manager, with a long term perspective might take the opposite action: end stock buybacks, severely curtail or eliminate stock dividends and aggressively redeploy cash into new, profitable businesses.

To sum up, “net zero emissions by 2050” might really mean “business as usual now and for the foreseeable future”. But as we’ve pointed out there may be lots of optionality in the deployment of cash flows. We would look closely at proximate corporate capital spending forecasts for hints of a shift away from emissions heavy activities.

Now for the real question. Will the world wait as fossil fuel companies transition to greener activities on their own leisurely schedule or will substantial action, less clement from an accounting perspective, be required? None of us knows and this uncertainty embodies the risks facing the fossil fuel industry. Maybe an energy transition occurs within a far bumpier fifteen year horizon rather than the leisurely thirty years currently wished for.

Managements and investors cannot know how fast climate change will occur or whether new technology offers CO2 mitigation that rescues the fossil fuel industry. Present behavior suggests considerable comfort with the status quo and a long thirty year environmental compliance “runway.” This is also the time for certain managers to attempt to exploit first mover advantages. Energy investors face a period of elevated risk. The difference is that now we could begin to see them offered different paths to the zero carbon promised land.

By Leonard Hyman and William Tilles for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The U.S. Is Missing A Major Energy Opportunity
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market
JP Morgan Predicts $100 Oil

JP Morgan Predicts $100 Oil
The War On Gold Has Begun

The War On Gold Has Begun
Another Major Bank Turns Bullish On Oil

Another Major Bank Turns Bullish On Oil
The Oil Countries Suffering Most From The Oil Price Crash

The Oil Countries Suffering Most From The Oil Price Crash



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com