Oil Market Optimism Is Entirely Misplaced

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 39.15 +0.43 +1.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 41.53 +0.48 +1.17%
Graph down Natural Gas 22 mins 1.447 -0.035 -2.36%
Graph up Mars US 4 hours 39.62 +0.81 +2.09%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 39.85 +0.89 +2.28%
Graph up Urals 3 days 42.70 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 41.20 +0.10 +0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 41.20 +0.10 +0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 40.70 +0.44 +1.09%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 35.42 -0.07 -0.20%
Chart Natural Gas 22 mins 1.447 -0.035 -2.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 40.54 -2.16 -5.06%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 40.83 -2.03 -4.74%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 40.75 +0.37 +0.92%
Graph up Basra Light 22 hours 44.42 +0.71 +1.62%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 40.44 +0.49 +1.23%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 40.70 +0.44 +1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 40.70 +0.44 +1.09%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 42.25 +0.26 +0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 39.85 +0.89 +2.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 27.65 +0.53 +1.95%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 21 hours 34.51 -2.36 -6.40%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 37.01 -2.36 -5.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 38.41 -2.36 -5.79%
Graph down Sweet Crude 21 hours 38.01 -2.36 -5.85%
Graph down Peace Sour 21 hours 33.01 -2.36 -6.67%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 33.01 -2.36 -6.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 33.51 -2.36 -6.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 38.01 -2.36 -5.85%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 33.01 -2.36 -6.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 41.20 +0.10 +0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 35.25 +0.75 +2.17%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 29.00 +0.75 +2.65%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 44.48 +0.96 +2.21%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 32.67 +0.71 +2.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 36.62 +0.71 +1.98%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 36.62 +0.71 +1.98%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 35.25 +0.75 +2.17%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 30.50 -0.25 -0.81%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 45.01 -0.09 -0.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 7 mins Per most popular Indian websites it was Indian troops not Chinese troops breach of LAC that caused the clashes. If you know any Indian media that claim to the contrary please provide the link
  • 4 hours Would bashing China solve all the problems of the United States
  • 3 hours The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 9 hours A shocking Zogby Analytics poll found a majority of voters believe presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden is “in the early stages of dementia.”
  • 16 hours Michael Moore bangs up against the truth - almost
  • 1 day Enough is Enough...
  • 4 hours Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 5 hours DNC needs to replace Biden before it's too late. First it was mental acuity, now dragged into Flynn investigation scandal. Next it's China. .
  • 6 hours See no evil as a cure
  • 3 hours The Political Genius of Donald Trump
  • 12 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 8 hours Geopolitics of K-Pop Soft Power
  • 9 hours In the Event of WW3, Oil and/or Renewables?
  • 2 days Bolton's book makes it clear: Trump is the amoral charlatan we knew he was

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil Industry Lobbies Trump To Keep Mexican Energy Reform

U.S. Shale Could Take Years To Recover From The Oil Price Crash

U.S. Shale Could Take Years To Recover From The Oil Price Crash

U.S. oil production will probably…

What’s Holding Back A Full Recovery In Oil Demand

What’s Holding Back A Full Recovery In Oil Demand

What’s Holding Back A Full…

China’s Oil Industry Is In Crisis

China’s Oil Industry Is In Crisis

Yet another Chinese oil firm…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Market Optimism Is Entirely Misplaced

By Cyril Widdershoven - Jun 25, 2020, 7:00 PM CDT
  • The recent optimism in oil markets has left many analysts scratching their heads, with no real fundamental reason for the shift in sentiment.
  • Demand projections that suggest Asia or the world economy will be moving back to pre-pandemic levels anytime soon are laughable.
  • The only justifiable optimism for oil markets at the moment is the optimism surrounding 2021 when we will likely see a monumental supply crunch. 
Join Our Community

Optimism is supposedly back in oil markets, with the Global Research team at Bank of America lifting its oil price forecast for this year and next as demand recovers from coronavirus-linked shutdowns, the OPEC+ output cut deal curtails supply, and producers slash capital expenditure. The bank now sees Brent crude oil averaging $43.70 per barrel in 2020, up from a previous estimate of $37. In 2021 and 2022, the bank forecasts average prices of $50 and $55 a barrel respectively. BofA also forecast that “a pattern of falling inventories across most regions should emerge as we move into H2 2020. As a result, we expect the full Brent crude oil curve to return into backwardation by year-end”.  Norwegian consultancy Rystad Energy, however, has warned that the downside risk in oil markets is still very much alive. In its weekly webinar, Rystad’s Head of Oil Markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen stated that “Brent prompt futures are under pressure this morning with bearish traders selling below US$40, in a reminder that not all is well yet in the market”. He also indicated that while mainstream analysts are optimistic and see a recovery and upward potential for oil, the short-term reality is far from certain.

When looking at the foggy picture currently being painted by the news, publications, and facts on the ground, the only real conclusion that can be drawn is that the ongoing price rally is not yet based on market fundamentals. The ongoing demand hike, as shown by some analysis in Asia, is not based on recovering demand of consumers or industry, but largely caused by refinery runs that are taking advantage of the relatively low oil prices. Using oil in storage to produce oil products is a normal economic phenomenon, preparing higher-margin products for the future while also opening up some additional storage space for new imports. 

Related: Iraq Considers A String Of Massive Oil Deals With China

Overall, then, optimism should be tempered, as there are not yet any real signs of improvement available in the major economic regions, especially in the U.S. and EU, that would suggest a move towards a pre-coronavirus economy. Oil market analysts and investors seem to forget that current economic figures, which are already extremely bad, are possibly only the tip of the iceberg. When looking at the economic situation in the Eurozone-area, and the EU in general, positive economic figures are largely the result of governmental financial support and will worsen when that support is reduced. Current stimulus packages are not sustainable, and a high level of bankruptcies and lay-offs are to be expected before the end of the summer. 

The economic backbone of major industries in Europe, automotive, airlines, tourism, and even manufacturing, is facing a bleak and very insecure couple of years. Demand for crude oil and products will be hit hard if the expected rise in unemployment becomes a reality. The U.S. and other major markets are not looking any better. The current U.S. stimulus packages are propping up some sectors of the economy, while already historically high unemployment figures will lead to foreclosures, higher credit debts, and failed repayments of car loans, etc. Demand for crude oil, in the world’s second-largest consuming market, seems to be heading towards a cliff. 

Asian figures, which are being presented by several parties as looking promising, are again unlikely to meet expectations. Chinese production figures and GDP growth were already a subject of much debate before the global pandemic, and now it is going to suffer from lower demand in trade and possible political conflicts. A combination of trade wars, the EU’s reluctancy to keep its doors open to China’s economic might, and a continuing struggle to stave off an internal economic crisis, does not bode well for the Asian giant. Demand for China’s products is down and will continue to decline if its main clients (the E.U. and U.S.) are hit by an economic recession. 

Even within the physical oil market itself, it seems that optimism is being misplaced. OPEC+  production cuts are holding, but compliance is at less than 90 percent, which means the main producers are still hitting the markets with additional unwanted oil volumes. Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait are keeping to their commitments, but Iraq and others are struggling. At the same time, a prolonged production cut strategy is no longer sustainable for several producers as their economies are in shambles, and unrest is brewing. Non-OPEC producers are also looking for a way out, and Russia has indicated that it doesn’t see any long-term options for a production cut. U.S. oil production, which has been hit by both COVID and an OPEC+ oil price war, is currently struggling but has the potential to come back online quickly. If oil prices remain in the $35-40 per barrel range, we will see a re-emergence of several shale oil players and additional (unwanted) volumes in the market. Furthermore, global crude oil storage volumes are still at historically high levels. Last week’s optimistic forecasts of draws of storage volumes is likely a one-off. The fact remains that there is still too much oil available, but SPRs are being used to improve storage figures. 

Related: Oil May Never Hit $100 Again

Another reason for our overly optimistic outlook is that the profit strategy of downstream companies has resulted in higher volumes of product in storage, as demand for products is low. This can be seen in U.S. crude stockpiles which were reported to have grown by more than expected, adding to worries about oversupply.  American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude inventories rose by 1.7 million barrels last week, well ahead of analysts’ expectations for a 300,000-barrel build. While product volumes showed a storage draw, optimism here is based on the fact that fuel consumption is picking up as some economies ease lockdown measures. When looking at the real figures, demand for products is still way below normal figures for the same time last year. Another major worry is that China, the world’s top crude importer, is also expected to slow crude imports in the third quarter, after record purchases in recent months, as higher oil prices hurt demand and refiners worry about a second virus outbreak. 

Looking at fundamentals, combined with increased economic and geopolitical unrest globally, there is no real justification for oil market optimism in 2020. Both the summer and autumn of 2020 will be volatile periods for oil markets, with a possible economic recession of an unknown magnitude hitting the global economy. Optimism should instead be pointed towards 2021. A combination of low investments upstream, combined with potential new unrest in MENA (Libya-Iraq) or removal of the weak parties in upstream, will lead to a supply crisis. Beneath the fog of the current demand discussions and fake optimism about the economic growth of Asia and other regions, there is a supply crisis forming which will hit the market hard. The year 2021 will recharge oil and gas with a bang, as we jump from a demand-driven market to a supply-driven situation. Prices will increase, even with a global economic crisis, but revenues will be distributed to new power players that will replace the current U.S.-E.U. centric oil and gas upstream sector. An average crude oil price (Brent) of above $40 per barrel is wishful thinking in 2020. We may witness hikes, but general fundamentals are showing a $30-$34 range rather than a $40-45. 

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Inside Singapore's $3 Billion Oil Trading Scandal
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market
JP Morgan Predicts $100 Oil

JP Morgan Predicts $100 Oil
The War On Gold Has Begun

The War On Gold Has Begun
Another Major Bank Turns Bullish On Oil

Another Major Bank Turns Bullish On Oil
The Oil Countries Suffering Most From The Oil Price Crash

The Oil Countries Suffering Most From The Oil Price Crash



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com