UAE Boosts Production, Introduces New Crude Blend

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 68.85 -0.90 -1.29%
Brent Crude 12 mins 79.41 -0.64 -0.80%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.197 -0.123 -3.70%
Mars US 22 hours 74.10 -2.12 -2.78%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.50 +0.48 +0.61%
Urals 2 days 75.88 -0.71 -0.93%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.63 -1.93 -2.43%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.63 -1.93 -2.43%
Bonny Light 2 days 81.12 -1.47 -1.78%
Mexican Basket 2 days 73.71 -0.84 -1.13%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.197 -0.123 -3.70%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 15 hours 77.45 -1.79 -2.26%
Murban 15 hours 80.07 -1.85 -2.26%
Iran Heavy 2 days 75.01 -1.24 -1.63%
Basra Light 2 days 78.62 -1.83 -2.27%
Saharan Blend 2 days 78.76 -1.05 -1.32%
Bonny Light 2 days 81.12 -1.47 -1.78%
Bonny Light 2 days 81.12 -1.47 -1.78%
Girassol 2 days 78.85 -1.19 -1.49%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.50 +0.48 +0.61%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 29.23 -0.32 -1.08%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 19.75 -2.17 -9.90%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 60.75 -2.17 -3.45%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.85 -2.17 -3.01%
Sweet Crude 2 days 40.25 -3.17 -7.30%
Peace Sour 2 days 37.25 -2.17 -5.50%
Peace Sour 2 days 37.25 -2.17 -5.50%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.25 -2.17 -3.92%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 44.50 -2.17 -4.65%
Central Alberta 2 days 36.75 -2.17 -5.58%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 77.63 -1.93 -2.43%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.50 -2.00 -2.92%
Giddings 2 days 60.25 -2.00 -3.21%
ANS West Coast 3 days 80.75 +0.45 +0.56%
West Texas Sour 2 days 63.70 -2.17 -3.29%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.65 -2.17 -3.11%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.65 -2.17 -3.11%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.20 -2.17 -3.17%
Kansas Common 2 days 60.00 -2.25 -3.61%
Buena Vista 2 days 78.51 -2.03 -2.52%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump vs. MbS
  • 9 minutes Saudis Threaten Retaliation If Sanctions are Imposed
  • 15 minutes Can the World Survive without Saudi Oil?
  • 2 hours WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 12 hours The Dirt on Clean Electric Cars
  • 3 hours These are the world’s most competitive economies: US No. 1
  • 2 hours The end of "King Coal" in the Wales
  • 30 mins Closing the circle around Saudi Arabia: Where did Khashoggi disappear?
  • 19 hours Uber IPO Proposals Value Company at $120 Billion
  • 3 hours Saudi-Kuwaiti Talks on Shared Oil Stall Over Chevron
  • 2 hours Coal remains a major source of power in Europe.
  • 23 hours COLORADO FOCUS: Stocks to Watch Prior to Midterms
  • 8 hours EU to Splash Billions on Battery Factories
  • 10 hours Poland signs 20-year deal on U.S. LNG supplies
  • 23 hours Saudis Pull Hyperloop Funding As Branson Temporarily Cuts Ties With The Kingdom
  • 22 hours Nopec Sherman act legislation

Breaking News:

Chinese City Retracts Story On Exxon’s $7B Ethylene Plant

Alt Text

Libya And Nigeria Lead OPEC Production Boost

OPEC ramped up crude oil…

Alt Text

EIA: Market Tightens As Outages From Iran, Venezuela Pile Up

The EIA’s Short Term Energy…

Alt Text

U.S. Drillers Add 11 Rigs Despite Oil Price Correction

The U.S. and Canadian rig…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

UAE Boosts Production, Introduces New Crude Blend

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 18, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT ADNOC

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the producer of nearly all of the oil in the UAE, began producing and exporting a new crude grade, Umm Lulu, in October, an ADNOC spokesman told Reuters, in a move that will help raise the Middle Eastern producer’s exports as OPEC is relaxing the production cuts to offset lost supply from Iran and Venezuela.

The new Umm Lulu crude grade is being pumped from the offshore fields Umm Lulu and SARB, operated by ADNOC offshore in partnership with foreign oil companies.

One of them, Austria’s OMV, said that the initial capacity of the two fields is 50,000 bpd, which will increase to 129,000 bpd by the end of this year, and then to 215,000 bpd by 2023. OMV was awarded a 20-percent stake in the 40-year offshore concession in April this year for US$1.5 billion.

According to trade sources who spoke to Reuters, ADNOC has already sold two cargoes of 500,000 barrels each of the Umm Lulu crude grade for November loading to the second biggest refiner in South Korea, GS Caltex, and to India’s Reliance Industry.

Reliance has halted imports of oil from Iran, so it has to look for other options and is taking more crude from the Middle East and from the United States, an executive at Reliance told Reuters on Wednesday.

As of early September, the UAE already started ramping up production to 3 million bpd, thanks to the Umm Lulu and SARB fields.

ADNOC has a target to have production capacity of 3.5 million bpd by the end of this year.

According to OPEC’s secondary sources, the UAE’s oil production in September averaged 3.004 million bpd—up by 30,000 bpd from August.

Last month, OPEC’s biggest producer Saudi Arabia also opened up the taps to add 108,000 bpd of production, lifting output to 10.512 million bpd, as the cartel and its key partner in the production cut deal, Russia, moved to offset losses in Iran and Venezuela.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


x


Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Iran Sends Record Amount Of Oil To China
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered
Saudi Arabia Calls The End Of Russia’s Oil Prowess

Saudi Arabia Calls The End Of Russia’s Oil Prowess

 What Killed The Oil Price Rally?

What Killed The Oil Price Rally?

 Disappearance Of Saudi Journalist Could Rock Oil Markets

Disappearance Of Saudi Journalist Could Rock Oil Markets

 The Oil Markets Are At A Confusing Crossroads

The Oil Markets Are At A Confusing Crossroads

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com