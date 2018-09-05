UAE Ramping Up Oil Production To 3 Million Bpd

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.61 -1.26 -1.80%
Brent Crude 10 mins 77.10 -1.07 -1.37%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.792 -0.031 -1.10%
Mars US 23 hours 72.82 +0.62 +0.86%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.32 +0.55 +0.73%
Urals 2 days 76.47 +1.16 +1.54%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.32 +0.07 +0.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.32 +0.07 +0.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.32 +0.12 +0.15%
Mexican Basket 2 days 66.59 +0.30 +0.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.792 -0.031 -1.10%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 76.53 +0.75 +0.99%
Murban 2 days 78.59 +1.04 +1.34%
Iran Heavy 2 days 72.61 -0.01 -0.01%
Basra Light 2 days 76.87 +0.10 +0.13%
Saharan Blend 2 days 76.95 +0.04 +0.05%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.32 +0.12 +0.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.32 +0.12 +0.15%
Girassol 2 days 78.50 +0.11 +0.14%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.32 +0.55 +0.73%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.52 -1.46 -3.25%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 39.87 +0.07 +0.18%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.62 +0.07 +0.11%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.02 +0.07 +0.10%
Sweet Crude 2 days 51.87 +0.07 +0.14%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.47 +0.07 +0.16%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.47 +0.07 +0.16%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.87 +0.07 +0.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.62 +0.07 +0.11%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.87 +0.07 +0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 76.32 +0.07 +0.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.50 +0.25 +0.38%
Giddings 2 days 60.25 +0.25 +0.42%
ANS West Coast 6 days 76.54 -0.29 -0.38%
West Texas Sour 2 days 63.82 +0.07 +0.11%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.77 +0.07 +0.10%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.77 +0.07 +0.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.32 +0.07 +0.11%
Kansas Common 2 days 60.00 +1.00 +1.69%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.38 +0.07 +0.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Amazon hits $1 trillion valuation
  • 11 minutes Bernie Sanders introduces ‘Stop BEZOS Act’ in the Senate
  • 15 minutes Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 2 hours WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 5 hours Mercedes Unveils Electric Car In Direct German Challenge to Tesla
  • 9 hours OPEC's Barkindo: Oil Demand To Hit 100 mln bpd 'Much Sooner' Than Projected
  • 14 hours Tesla Shares to Drop 30% in The Next 6 Months Due to Increased Competition
  • 8 hours "Reset" Of Relations Between Two Countries? Mike Pompeo Arrives in Pakistan
  • 16 hours Trump accuses Google Of Hiding 'Fair Media' Coverage of him
  • 17 hours Economic collapse? Iran's Khamenei Tells Rouhani, Ministers, To Solve Economic problems
  • 8 hours Ten years since market crash
  • 9 hours Oil Prices Bookended for Rest of This Year? Maybe $50 to $80? (My old 'See Saw' theory redux)
  • 8 hours Bikes, More Bikes!
  • 1 day Midterm elections and stock market
  • 1 day Labor Day: Amazon/Bernie Sanders - Warehouse War
  • 16 hours California's Reliance on Saudi Arabia and OPEC Grows

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Minor Crude Draw

The Collapse Of Venezuela's Imaginary Oil Currency

The Collapse Of Venezuela's Imaginary Oil Currency

In an attempt to skirt…

Emerging Market Contagion Threatens Oil Market

Emerging Market Contagion Threatens Oil Market

The plunging value of emerging…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

UAE Ramping Up Oil Production To 3 Million Bpd

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 05, 2018, 3:45 PM CDT ADNOC

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is ramping up production at a newly operational offshore field, aiming to boost its total output to around 3 million bpd, S&P Global Platts reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the issue.

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the producer of nearly all of the oil in the UAE, has started to raise production at the Umm Lulu offshore oil field, which was pumping around 30,000 bpd in August. Production at that field could rise to as high as 75,000 bpd, a UAE oil observer told Platts.

The increased volumes at the newly operational Umm Lulu oil field would raise the total UAE oil production to 3 million bpd.

According to OPEC’s latest Monthly Oil Market Report with data for July, the UAE boosted its production by 69,200 bpd from June to 2.959 million bpd in July, as per OPEC’s secondary sources. The UAE’s self-reported figures to OPEC showed that oil production jumped by 85,000 bpd from June to 2.975 million in July.

Earlier this year, the UAE launched its new Umm Lulu grade, a sweet blend of the crude oil from the two offshore fields, Umm Lulu and the Satah Al Razboot (SARB), which are grouped in one offshore concession.

In April this year, Austria’s OMV entered the 40-year concession with a 20-percent stake for US$1.5 billion.

According to Platts, the first Umm Lulu cargo was lifted in July from the Zirku Island in the Persian Gulf.

ADNOC’s long-term goal is to raise the combined oil production at Umm Lulu and SARB to 215,000 bpd.

Reports of the UAE raising oil production come a few days after an OPEC source said that the UAE’s ally and OPEC’s biggest exporter Saudi Arabia will report to OPEC that its crude oil production increased in August compared to July to average 10.424 million bpd last month.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iran Says Europe Looks To Open Bank Accounts To Deposit Iranian Oil Income

Next Post

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Minor Crude Draw

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw
Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

 Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

 Oil Trades Flat After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Trades Flat After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

 Alt text

Is Renewable Energy As Clean As We Think?

 Alt text

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry

 Alt text

$90 Oil Is A Very Real Possibility
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com