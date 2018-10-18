Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 68.85 -0.90 -1.29%
Brent Crude 12 mins 79.41 -0.64 -0.80%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.197 -0.123 -3.70%
Mars US 22 hours 74.10 -2.12 -2.78%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.50 +0.48 +0.61%
Urals 2 days 75.88 -0.71 -0.93%
Bonny Light 2 days 81.12 -1.47 -1.78%
Mexican Basket 2 days 73.71 -0.84 -1.13%
Marine 15 hours 77.45 -1.79 -2.26%
Murban 15 hours 80.07 -1.85 -2.26%
Iran Heavy 2 days 75.01 -1.24 -1.63%
Basra Light 2 days 78.62 -1.83 -2.27%
Saharan Blend 2 days 78.76 -1.05 -1.32%
Girassol 2 days 78.85 -1.19 -1.49%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 29.23 -0.32 -1.08%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 19.75 -2.17 -9.90%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 60.75 -2.17 -3.45%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.85 -2.17 -3.01%
Sweet Crude 2 days 40.25 -3.17 -7.30%
Peace Sour 2 days 37.25 -2.17 -5.50%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.25 -2.17 -3.92%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 44.50 -2.17 -4.65%
Central Alberta 2 days 36.75 -2.17 -5.58%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.50 -2.00 -2.92%
Giddings 2 days 60.25 -2.00 -3.21%
ANS West Coast 3 days 80.75 +0.45 +0.56%
West Texas Sour 2 days 63.70 -2.17 -3.29%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.65 -2.17 -3.11%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.20 -2.17 -3.17%
Kansas Common 2 days 60.00 -2.25 -3.61%
Buena Vista 2 days 78.51 -2.03 -2.52%
Chinese City Retracts Story On Exxon’s $7B Ethylene Plant

Large Crude Build Forces Oil Prices Lower

Oil prices slipped on Wednesday…

The No.1 Pitfall For Oil Prices

There are a plethora of…

Iran: Saudis Aren’t Replacing Our Oil Exports

Iranian Petroleum Minister Bijan Zanganeh…

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Iran Sends Record Amount Of Oil To China

By Irina Slav - Oct 18, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT oil tanker

Tankers carrying some 22 million barrels of Iranian crude are on their way to the Chinese port of Dalian, Reuters reports, citing ship-tracking data, and noting this is a record-high amount of crude from Iran to be received by Chinese clients amid falling imports to other large clients, such as Japan and South Korea.

Both countries earlier this month said they had completely suspended their purchases of Iranian crude ahead of the U.S. sanctions, which will enter into effect on November 5.

Dalian is a major oil hub in China and, Reuters notes, Iran has used storage facilities at the port to keep crude during the previous international round of sanctions against Tehran. The usual rate of Iranian crude oil cargoes going into China has been between 1 million and 3 million barrels monthly.

Reuters’ data confirms earlier reports from TankerTrackers.com, which repeatedly warned that Iran’s oil exports have not fallen by as much as official shipping data suggests: NIOC tankers began switching off their transponders to conceal their routes earlier this year.

The Financial Times’ David Sheppard cited the satellite imaging data from the independent tracker service in a recent story: according to it, Iran’s oil exports have not fallen by half since April’s 2.5 million bpd as most media report. In fact, he says, the data suggests they’d fallen by a modest amount and as of mid-October totaled over 2.2 million bpd.

China has never made a secret of its plans to continue buying Iranian crude despite attempts by Washington officials to persuade Chinese refiners to at least reduce their intake. At one point earlier this year, Beijing was said to have agreed not to increase the amount of Iranian crude it buys, but since then the trade row between China and the United States has deepened, casting a shadow over the likelihood of China sticking to its word.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

  • Mamdouh G Salameh on October 18 2018 said:
    Despite reports by the likes of Reuters and Bloomberg, Iran’s oil exports have not fallen at all. Any halting of Iranian oil purchases by Japan and South Korea in compliance of US sanctions are being more than offset by increasing purchases by China and India. Still, Japan and South Korea will most probably be getting a sanction waiver from the United States.

    Iran’s oil exports have been averaging 2.2 million barrels a day (mbd) this year. Claims that they have fallen from 2.5 mbd to 2.2 mbd are fake news aiming to give the impression that Iranian crude oil exports are starting to decline in anticipation of US sanctions in November.

    Based on current market realities, US sanctions are doomed to fail miserably and Iran will not lose a single barrel from its oil exports.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

