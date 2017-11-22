The Energy Goliaths Driving Global Demand

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 57.88 -0.14 -0.24%
Brent Crude 62.81 -0.18 -0.29%
Natural Gas 3.072 +0.01 +0.42%
Mars US 60.12 +0.99 +1.67%
Opec Basket 60.49 +0.16 +0.27%
Urals 60.26 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 62.94 +0.80 +1.29%
Louisiana Light 62.94 +0.80 +1.29%
Bonny Light 63.26 +0.57 +0.91%
Mexican Basket 53.12 +0.25 +0.47%
Natural Gas 3.072 +0.01 +0.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 60.73 +0.65 +1.08%
Murban 63.38 +0.50 +0.80%
Iran Heavy Crude 59.86 +0.41 +0.69%
Basra Light 58.48 +0.54 +0.93%
Saharan Blend 62.70 +0.48 +0.77%
Bonny Light 63.26 +0.57 +0.91%
Bonny Light 63.26 +0.57 +0.91%
Girassol 62.96 +0.57 +0.91%
Opec Basket 60.49 +0.16 +0.27%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.73 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 62.94 +0.80 +1.29%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 54.50 +1.25 +2.35%
Giddings 48.25 +1.25 +2.66%
ANS West Coast 62.52 -0.48 -0.76%
West Texas Sour 51.97 +1.19 +2.34%
Eagle Ford 55.92 +1.19 +2.17%
Eagle Ford 55.92 +1.19 +2.17%
Oklahoma Sweet 54.47 +1.19 +2.23%
Kansas Common 46.75 +1.25 +2.75%
Buena Vista 64.28 +0.74 +1.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours UK Offers North Sea Oil Producers Tax Relief To Boost Investment
  • 6 hours Iraq Wants To Build Gas Pipeline To Kuwait In Blow To Shell
  • 8 hours Trader Trafigura Raises Share Of Oil Purchases From State Firms
  • 9 hours German Energy Group Uniper Rejects $9B Finnish Takeover Bid
  • 11 hours Total Could Lose Big If It Pulls Out Of South Pars Deal
  • 13 hours Dakota Watchdog Warns It Could Revoke Keystone XL Approval
  • 1 day Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
  • 1 day Citgo President And 5 VPs Arrested On Embezzlement Charges
  • 1 day Gazprom Speaks Out Against OPEC Production Cut Extension
  • 1 day Statoil Looks To Lighter Oil To Boost Profitability
  • 1 day Oil Billionaire Becomes Wind Energy’s Top Influencer
  • 1 day Transneft Warns Urals Oil Quality Reaching Critical Levels
  • 1 day Whitefish Energy Suspends Work In Puerto Rico
  • 1 day U.S. Authorities Arrest Two On Major Energy Corruption Scheme
  • 2 days Thanksgiving Gas Prices At 3-Year High
  • 2 days Iraq’s Giant Majnoon Oilfield Attracts Attention Of Supermajors
  • 2 days South Iraq Oil Exports Close To Record High To Offset Kirkuk Drop
  • 2 days Iraqi Forces Find Mass Graves In Oil Wells Near Kirkuk
  • 2 days Chevron Joint Venture Signs $1.7B Oil, Gas Deal In Nigeria
  • 2 days Iraq Steps In To Offset Falling Venezuela Oil Production
  • 3 days ConocoPhillips Sets Price Ceiling For New Projects
  • 5 days Shell Oil Trading Head Steps Down After 29 Years
  • 5 days Higher Oil Prices Reduce North American Oil Bankruptcies
  • 5 days Statoil To Boost Exploration Drilling Offshore Norway In 2018
  • 5 days $1.6 Billion Canadian-US Hydropower Project Approved
  • 5 days Venezuela Officially In Default
  • 5 days Iran Prepares To Export LNG To Boost Trade Relations
  • 6 days Keystone Pipeline Leaks 5,000 Barrels Into Farmland
  • 6 days Saudi Oil Minister: Markets Will Not Rebalance By March
  • 6 days Obscure Dutch Firm Wins Venezuelan Oil Block As Debt Tensions Mount
  • 6 days Rosneft Announces Completion Of World’s Longest Well
  • 6 days Ecuador Won’t Ask Exemption From OPEC Oil Production Cuts
  • 6 days Norway’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Proposes To Ditch Oil Stocks
  • 6 days Ecuador Seeks To Clear Schlumberger Debt By End-November
  • 7 days Santos Admits It Rejected $7.2B Takeover Bid
  • 7 days U.S. Senate Panel Votes To Open Alaskan Refuge To Drilling
  • 7 days Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol
  • 7 days Oil And Gas M&A Deal Appetite Highest Since 2013
  • 7 days Russian Hackers Target British Energy Industry
  • 7 days Venezuela Signs $3.15B Debt Restructuring Deal With Russia

Breaking News:

UK Offers North Sea Oil Producers Tax Relief To Boost Investment

Alt Text

Iraq Struggles To Keep Oil Exports Elevated

Iraq is struggling to offset…

Alt Text

Is Saudi Arabia Lying about Its Oil Inventories?

Orbital satellite data suggests that…

Alt Text

Chinese Crude Inventories Fall For First Time In 12 Months

Chinese crude oil inventories have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Gregory Brew

Gregory Brew

Gregory Brew is a researcher and analyst based in Washington D.C. He is currently pursuing a PhD at Georgetown University in oil history and American…

More Info

Share

Related News

The Energy Goliaths Driving Global Demand

By Gregory Brew - Nov 22, 2017, 5:00 PM CST Energy

When measuring future global energy growth, two countries rise above the rest in size and importance: China and India.

The two countries, world leaders in population size, will be crucial drivers in world economic growth and the consumption of energy. But measuring future trends with any accuracy has been a difficult prospect for organizations like the U.S. Energy Information Agency (EIA), which released a report on China and India on November 21.

China’s economic growth has been continually revised by the EIA over the years. In 1990, it was estimated that China’s economy would grow by 4.5 percent between 1990 and 2000.

In fact, China achieved an average of 10.4 percent per year during that time, and maintained that rate between 2000 and 2010. A peak rate was reached in 2007 when the Chinese economy grew by 14.2 percent. Its growth rate has subsequently slowed, with 2016 seeing the slowest rate (6.7 percent) in twenty-five years.

The EIA’s total energy consumption projection for China was consequently way off target: 33 quadrillion Btu in 2010, as opposed to the 100 quadrillion Btu it averaged that year.

The EIA now projects Chinese energy consumption, 133 quadrillion Btu in 2015, to reach by 173 quadrillion Btu by 2040, an increase in thirty-percent. Curiously, the projection for Chinese economic growth matches that originally made in 1990: the EIA projects the Chinese economy will grow at an average rate of 4.2 percent between 2015 and 2040, with the residential energy sector (the single fastest-growing sector) achieving a growth rate of 2.2 percent per year. Related: Bankrupt Venezuela Asks Partners For Free Oil

The increase in energy consumption will come from improved living standards and higher per capita income, as the Chinese middle class continues to grow and residential energy consumption climbs upward.

The industrial sector, which was a strong driver of overall energy consumption growth during China’s economic boom between 1990-2010, will see fairly flat growth. Transportation will also account for significant energy consumption growth.

(Click to enlarge)

India consumes far less energy than China: 28 quadrillion Btu in 2015. Yet it’s projected to grow at a faster relative rate, consuming 61 quadrillion Btu in 2040, an increase of more than one-hundred percent.

With a population that will surpass that of China by 2025, India will consume less than half the energy, though its per-capita income will expand at a rapid rate.

Like China in the 1990s and early 2000s, the main driver of India’s future energy consumption will be the industrial sector. Yet the sector with the fastest projected growth rate is transportation, which accounts for 28 percent of total energy consumption and will grow at an annual rate of 4.0 percent between 2015 and 2040.

By comparison, the industrial sector will grow by 2.7 percent. There will be strong growth in commercial and residential sectors as well. Real GDP growth is projected to average 5.4 percent between 2015 and 2040.

(Click to enlarge)

While it won’t grow to the same levels of energy consumption as its eastern rival, India has long been hailed as a principal driver of future global energy demand. The IEA has predicted India’s energy demand growth will exceed China’s, 1.005 Mtoe compared to 790 Mtoe, between 2016 and 2040, roughly in line with the EIA’s predictions. India alone will account for nearly 30 percent of total demand growth and will increase its share of total energy consumption to 11 percent by 2040. Related: Saudi Oil Exports Fall To Six-Year Low In September

China, by contrast, will account for twenty percent of total global energy demand growth. The ‘gorilla’ of global energy, in the words of one Bloomberg analyst, will continue to consume energy in massive quantities, as it tilts away from reliance on coal towards cleaner alternatives, like natural gas, renewables and hydroelectric.

India also relies on cheap coal and may turn toward alternatives like LNG.  The government plans to increase the natural gas share to 15 percent of total energy consumption by 2030, from its current level of 6.5 percent. Most of this will come from imports: India may become the largest LNG market on earth, as it increases imports from 19.7 million tons to more than twice that, if targets are reached.

Predicting Chinese and Indian growth is, of course, something of a guessing game. The good news for energy markets is that as each country moves away from coal, reliance on imports will grow, feeding demand for LNG and crude and driving global energy demand well into the twenty-first century.

By Gregory Brew for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises Amid Record Breaking Production
Gregory Brew

Gregory Brew

Gregory Brew is a researcher and analyst based in Washington D.C. He is currently pursuing a PhD at Georgetown University in oil history and American…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Could Double If Middle East Conflict Escalates

Oil Prices Could Double If Middle East Conflict Escalates
New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Bankrupt Venezuela Asks Partners For Free Oil

Bankrupt Venezuela Asks Partners For Free Oil

 When Will Oil Demand Begin To Taper Off?

When Will Oil Demand Begin To Taper Off?

Most Commented

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com