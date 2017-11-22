Overcoming Wind Energy’s Biggest Obstacle

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 57.96 +1.13 +1.99%
Brent Crude 62.90 +0.58 +0.93%
Natural Gas 3.060 -0.05 -1.61%
Mars US 59.13 +0.41 +0.70%
Opec Basket 60.49 +0.16 +0.27%
Urals 60.26 +0.74 +1.24%
Louisiana Light 62.94 +0.80 +1.29%
Louisiana Light 62.94 +0.80 +1.29%
Bonny Light 62.69 +0.47 +0.76%
Mexican Basket 53.12 +0.25 +0.47%
Natural Gas 3.060 -0.05 -1.61%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 60.08 -0.15 -0.25%
Murban 62.88 -0.15 -0.24%
Iran Heavy Crude 59.45 +0.46 +0.78%
Basra Light 57.94 +0.11 +0.19%
Saharan Blend 62.22 +0.64 +1.04%
Bonny Light 62.69 +0.47 +0.76%
Bonny Light 62.69 +0.47 +0.76%
Girassol 62.39 +0.47 +0.76%
Opec Basket 60.49 +0.16 +0.27%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.68 +0.48 +1.19%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 62.94 +0.80 +1.29%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 53.25 +0.75 +1.43%
Giddings 47.00 +0.75 +1.62%
ANS West Coast 62.52 -0.48 -0.76%
West Texas Sour 50.78 +0.74 +1.48%
Eagle Ford 54.73 +0.74 +1.37%
Eagle Ford 54.73 +0.74 +1.37%
Oklahoma Sweet 53.28 +0.74 +1.41%
Kansas Common 46.75 +1.25 +2.75%
Buena Vista 64.28 +0.74 +1.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 50 mins Trader Trafigura Raises Share Of Oil Purchases From State Firms
  • 2 hours German Energy Group Uniper Rejects $9B Finnish Takeover Bid
  • 4 hours Total Could Lose Big If It Pulls Out Of South Pars Deal
  • 6 hours Dakota Watchdog Warns It Could Revoke Keystone XL Approval
  • 23 hours Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
  • 24 hours Citgo President And 5 VPs Arrested On Embezzlement Charges
  • 24 hours Gazprom Speaks Out Against OPEC Production Cut Extension
  • 1 day Statoil Looks To Lighter Oil To Boost Profitability
  • 1 day Oil Billionaire Becomes Wind Energy’s Top Influencer
  • 1 day Transneft Warns Urals Oil Quality Reaching Critical Levels
  • 1 day Whitefish Energy Suspends Work In Puerto Rico
  • 1 day U.S. Authorities Arrest Two On Major Energy Corruption Scheme
  • 2 days Thanksgiving Gas Prices At 3-Year High
  • 2 days Iraq’s Giant Majnoon Oilfield Attracts Attention Of Supermajors
  • 2 days South Iraq Oil Exports Close To Record High To Offset Kirkuk Drop
  • 2 days Iraqi Forces Find Mass Graves In Oil Wells Near Kirkuk
  • 2 days Chevron Joint Venture Signs $1.7B Oil, Gas Deal In Nigeria
  • 2 days Iraq Steps In To Offset Falling Venezuela Oil Production
  • 2 days ConocoPhillips Sets Price Ceiling For New Projects
  • 5 days Shell Oil Trading Head Steps Down After 29 Years
  • 5 days Higher Oil Prices Reduce North American Oil Bankruptcies
  • 5 days Statoil To Boost Exploration Drilling Offshore Norway In 2018
  • 5 days $1.6 Billion Canadian-US Hydropower Project Approved
  • 5 days Venezuela Officially In Default
  • 5 days Iran Prepares To Export LNG To Boost Trade Relations
  • 5 days Keystone Pipeline Leaks 5,000 Barrels Into Farmland
  • 5 days Saudi Oil Minister: Markets Will Not Rebalance By March
  • 6 days Obscure Dutch Firm Wins Venezuelan Oil Block As Debt Tensions Mount
  • 6 days Rosneft Announces Completion Of World’s Longest Well
  • 6 days Ecuador Won’t Ask Exemption From OPEC Oil Production Cuts
  • 6 days Norway’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Proposes To Ditch Oil Stocks
  • 6 days Ecuador Seeks To Clear Schlumberger Debt By End-November
  • 6 days Santos Admits It Rejected $7.2B Takeover Bid
  • 6 days U.S. Senate Panel Votes To Open Alaskan Refuge To Drilling
  • 7 days Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol
  • 7 days Oil And Gas M&A Deal Appetite Highest Since 2013
  • 7 days Russian Hackers Target British Energy Industry
  • 7 days Venezuela Signs $3.15B Debt Restructuring Deal With Russia
  • 7 days DOJ: Protestors Interfering With Pipeline Construction Will Be Prosecuted
  • 7 days Lower Oil Prices Benefit European Refiners

Breaking News:

Trader Trafigura Raises Share Of Oil Purchases From State Firms

Alt Text

The Two Nations Leading The Wind Power Race

UK and China have joined…

Alt Text

Can Deep Water Wind Farms Power The World?

A recent study suggests that…

Alt Text

Tesla’s New Frontier: Batteries And Wind

Electric car builder Tesla and…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Wind Power
Futurity

Futurity

Futurity covers research news from the top universities in the US, UK, Canada and Australia

More Info

Share

Related News

Overcoming Wind Energy’s Biggest Obstacle

By Futurity - Nov 22, 2017, 2:00 PM CST Wind

Vertical axis wind turbines, which may have fewer effects on birds and nearby people, could increase public support for new wind energy installations, new research suggests.

With global carbon emissions on the rise, wind power continues to be an attractive option for states and countries looking to limit fossil fuel use and increase renewable energy. Wind already accounts for over 5 percent of electricity generation in the United States.

A number of issues plague the low-carbon energy source, however, such as complaints from nearby residents about noise and the killing of hundreds of thousands of birds and bats each year that collide with turbine blades.

Last week, in a setback to wind energy proponents, the Vermont Public Utility Commission adopted new regulations that limited the amount of sound new wind projects are allowed to produce. And in counties across California, similar restrictions have been passed limiting wind energy expansion. While some states are growing their wind power sectors, California has seen a plateau in growth over the last four years.

(Click to enlarge)

Researchers surveyed Californians on how they felt about traditional versus vertical axis wind turbines in a rural setting. (Credit: Iris Hui/Stanford)

To better understand these concerns over wind energy, researchers conducted a poll examining how receptive people in California are to vertical axis wind turbines in various settings.

“For California, even with the state’s support for climate action and reducing emissions, wind farms can be a tough sell for residents,” says Iris Hui, a coauthor of the paper and senior researcher with the Bill Lane Center for the American West at Stanford University.

“We wanted to see if the potential for lower impacts from vertical axis turbines might persuade Californians to be more receptive to large-scale wind projects,” Hui says.

‘Opinion matters’

Vertical axis turbines have been around for decades but have been less popular options for large wind farms because of concerns that current models are less reliable and produce less energy per unit. But the tide could turn with public concern over the effects that wind energy has on people as well as birds and other wildlife.

Related: Is U.S. Energy Independence Realistic?

“Because vertical axis turbines operate at lower speeds, lower height, and have a different visual signature than conventional wind turbines, we anticipated that they would have less impact on birds and wildlife,” says coauthor John Dabiri, professor of civil and environmental engineering and of mechanical engineering at Stanford University.

The researchers also asked how Californians felt about traditional versus vertical axis wind turbines in an open space setting. (Credit: Iris Hui/Stanford)

“Our field testing over the past eight years has shown this to be anecdotally true. We also expected the fact they they’re less noisy and harder to see from a distance would make them more attractive for communities. But it was important to test these assumptions in practice.”

This results of the poll could help California and other states make better use of abundant wind energy, says coauthor and political science professor Bruce Cain.

“The issue is both a technical engineering problem and a political science problem because opinion matters so much to which technologies get adopted and implemented. That’s why we brought people from both disciplines together on this,” says Cain.

Better for bats and birds

The team devised an online opt-in survey that asked respondents about their feelings on the different turbine technologies. The most desirable feature for vertical axis turbines was the idea that they may kill fewer birds and bats.

Cost remained a big concern, however, as did where to put the turbines. While support for installation was 75 percent for turbines that would be 50 miles from their home, support plummeted significantly as the distance from the turbine installation to the respondent’s home got smaller.

Dabiri’s lab is working on ways to develop vertical axis turbines that can reach parity on energy output with horizontal axis turbines and has research showing the potential of deploying smaller vertical axis turbines (about 30 feet high compared to the iconic white horizontal axis turbines stretching over 300 feet tall) in clusters to further perpetuate wind.

Due to their smaller stature, there is also more potential to deploy these turbines in a more urban setting than is possible with larger horizontal axis turbines. However, neither of these ideas gave vertical axis wind turbines a significant advantage over conventional wind turbines with the respondents.

Respondents with higher educational levels who value action on climate change were more likely to support integrating vertical axis turbines into an urban setting. Related: Europe’s Toxic Radiation Cloud Remains A Mystery

The researchers stress these findings indicate that, rather than being competing technologies, vertical and horizontal wind turbines can be complementary.

“Vertical axis turbines could be favored in areas of significance to wildlife or in certain urban settings where larger turbines are not viable,” says Hui.

In addition to this study, Dabiri’s lab has funding through the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment’s Realizing Environmental Innovation Program to study how to lower the impacts of wind energy expansion on birds and ecosystems.

“The real challenge that remains is to do more rigorous testing on how vertical axis turbines impact birds,” says Dabiri. “If our anecdotal evidence of lower avian impacts can be supported by formal biological studies, it could make a real difference in public acceptance.”

The researchers report their findings in the journal Energy Policy. The Bill Lane Center for the American West funded the work.

By Futurity

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Can Deep Water Wind Farms Power The World?
Futurity

Futurity

Futurity covers research news from the top universities in the US, UK, Canada and Australia

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Could Double If Middle East Conflict Escalates

Oil Prices Could Double If Middle East Conflict Escalates
New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Bankrupt Venezuela Asks Partners For Free Oil

Bankrupt Venezuela Asks Partners For Free Oil

 When Will Oil Demand Begin To Taper Off?

When Will Oil Demand Begin To Taper Off?

Most Commented

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com