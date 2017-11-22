Is This The Ultimate Fuel For Millennials?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 57.88 -0.14 -0.24%
Brent Crude 62.81 -0.18 -0.29%
Natural Gas 3.072 +0.01 +0.42%
Mars US 60.12 +0.99 +1.67%
Opec Basket 60.49 +0.16 +0.27%
Urals 60.26 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 62.94 +0.80 +1.29%
Louisiana Light 62.94 +0.80 +1.29%
Bonny Light 63.26 +0.57 +0.91%
Mexican Basket 53.12 +0.25 +0.47%
Natural Gas 3.072 +0.01 +0.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 60.73 +0.65 +1.08%
Murban 63.38 +0.50 +0.80%
Iran Heavy Crude 59.86 +0.41 +0.69%
Basra Light 58.48 +0.54 +0.93%
Saharan Blend 62.70 +0.48 +0.77%
Bonny Light 63.26 +0.57 +0.91%
Bonny Light 63.26 +0.57 +0.91%
Girassol 62.96 +0.57 +0.91%
Opec Basket 60.49 +0.16 +0.27%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.73 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 62.94 +0.80 +1.29%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 54.50 +1.25 +2.35%
Giddings 48.25 +1.25 +2.66%
ANS West Coast 62.52 -0.48 -0.76%
West Texas Sour 51.97 +1.19 +2.34%
Eagle Ford 55.92 +1.19 +2.17%
Eagle Ford 55.92 +1.19 +2.17%
Oklahoma Sweet 54.47 +1.19 +2.23%
Kansas Common 46.75 +1.25 +2.75%
Buena Vista 64.28 +0.74 +1.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours UK Offers North Sea Oil Producers Tax Relief To Boost Investment
  • 6 hours Iraq Wants To Build Gas Pipeline To Kuwait In Blow To Shell
  • 8 hours Trader Trafigura Raises Share Of Oil Purchases From State Firms
  • 9 hours German Energy Group Uniper Rejects $9B Finnish Takeover Bid
  • 11 hours Total Could Lose Big If It Pulls Out Of South Pars Deal
  • 13 hours Dakota Watchdog Warns It Could Revoke Keystone XL Approval
  • 1 day Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
  • 1 day Citgo President And 5 VPs Arrested On Embezzlement Charges
  • 1 day Gazprom Speaks Out Against OPEC Production Cut Extension
  • 1 day Statoil Looks To Lighter Oil To Boost Profitability
  • 1 day Oil Billionaire Becomes Wind Energy’s Top Influencer
  • 1 day Transneft Warns Urals Oil Quality Reaching Critical Levels
  • 1 day Whitefish Energy Suspends Work In Puerto Rico
  • 1 day U.S. Authorities Arrest Two On Major Energy Corruption Scheme
  • 2 days Thanksgiving Gas Prices At 3-Year High
  • 2 days Iraq’s Giant Majnoon Oilfield Attracts Attention Of Supermajors
  • 2 days South Iraq Oil Exports Close To Record High To Offset Kirkuk Drop
  • 2 days Iraqi Forces Find Mass Graves In Oil Wells Near Kirkuk
  • 2 days Chevron Joint Venture Signs $1.7B Oil, Gas Deal In Nigeria
  • 2 days Iraq Steps In To Offset Falling Venezuela Oil Production
  • 3 days ConocoPhillips Sets Price Ceiling For New Projects
  • 5 days Shell Oil Trading Head Steps Down After 29 Years
  • 5 days Higher Oil Prices Reduce North American Oil Bankruptcies
  • 5 days Statoil To Boost Exploration Drilling Offshore Norway In 2018
  • 5 days $1.6 Billion Canadian-US Hydropower Project Approved
  • 5 days Venezuela Officially In Default
  • 5 days Iran Prepares To Export LNG To Boost Trade Relations
  • 6 days Keystone Pipeline Leaks 5,000 Barrels Into Farmland
  • 6 days Saudi Oil Minister: Markets Will Not Rebalance By March
  • 6 days Obscure Dutch Firm Wins Venezuelan Oil Block As Debt Tensions Mount
  • 6 days Rosneft Announces Completion Of World’s Longest Well
  • 6 days Ecuador Won’t Ask Exemption From OPEC Oil Production Cuts
  • 6 days Norway’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Proposes To Ditch Oil Stocks
  • 6 days Ecuador Seeks To Clear Schlumberger Debt By End-November
  • 7 days Santos Admits It Rejected $7.2B Takeover Bid
  • 7 days U.S. Senate Panel Votes To Open Alaskan Refuge To Drilling
  • 7 days Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol
  • 7 days Oil And Gas M&A Deal Appetite Highest Since 2013
  • 7 days Russian Hackers Target British Energy Industry
  • 7 days Venezuela Signs $3.15B Debt Restructuring Deal With Russia

Breaking News:

UK Offers North Sea Oil Producers Tax Relief To Boost Investment

Alt Text

New Tech Could Turn Seaweed Into Biofuel

Scientists discovered an unlikely abundant…

Alt Text

New Process Makes Ethanol Sustainable

A new breakthrough has shown…

Alt Text

Is U.S. Biofuel In Jeopardy?

With the reversal of previous…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Biofuels
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Is This The Ultimate Fuel For Millennials?

By Irina Slav - Nov 22, 2017, 3:00 PM CST Coffee

Imagine sipping your soy latte or iced caramel macchiato during your daily commute in a bus that emits not noxious gases, but a fresh coffee aroma. Now imagine that the coffee grounds used to make your macchiato are being repurposed and are actually powering that bus. Is this really possible?

There have been reports this week that one British startup has all but done it: bio-bean is fueling London double-deckers with coffee. Great news, right?        

The news is certainly good for anyone following renewables. At the same time, the notion that “buses will run on coffee” is obviously wrong. What bio-bean, the startup, is doing is making a new sort of biodiesel that involves a certain amount of coffee oil.

The startup company led by Arthur Kay three years ago won a $530,360 (400,000-pound) European environmental prize to commercialize its patented coffee grounds processing technology and signed up a number of coffee shop chains and instant coffee makers to supply it with their coffee grounds waste. So far, the company has produced 6,000 liters of coffee oil from the grounds, even though initial plans were to process 40 percent of London’s daily coffee waste by 2015.

Related: Europe’s Toxic Radiation Cloud Remains A Mystery

This amount of coffee oil, according to Shell, which is partnering with bio-bean on the project, is enough to power a bus for a year. Impressive as this sounds, it’s not just coffee oil that a bus would run on. The oil is actually only a part of a mixture that also contains other fats and oils. The mixture—called B20—is mixed with Shell diesel before being fed into buses.

What’s more impressive is that there is enough coffee waste produced every day in London to allow bio-bean to produce B20 from coffee oil only, instead of mixing it with other oils and fats. Of course, it would still need to be mixed with fossil fuel diesel to make it usable, but any energy from waste initiative deserves respect. According to Shell, the potential coffee oil production from grounds would be sufficient to fuel a third of the UK capital’s bus network.

The bio-bean processing factory has the capacity to process 50,000 tons of coffee grounds annually. Bio-bean’s founder, Kay, says he has estimated that if the waste from all the 200,000 tons of coffee drank every day in London is converted into oil to be used in biofuel, it would save emissions that would be equivalent to driving a bus 7,675 times around the world. These figures, however, are pretty abstract.

One can’t fail to notice that Shell and the news outlets that carried the story about the coffee-fueled buses, including the BBC, the New York Times, and CBS, don’t discuss emissions. There is no point of discussing them really: there will be emissions, because as cool as biodiesel is—it can be made from pretty much any organic waste—it does not eliminate all emissions. It can’t, after all; it needs to be mixed with mineral diesel to work, and the mineral diesel is always a more significant portion than the biodiesel in the final fuel. Related: Can The Gas Glut Kill The Permian Boom?

Another thing not mentioned in such optimistic announcements is that the process of converting waste to biodiesel typically produces a byproduct that until recently was expensive to dispose of in the absence of any viable good use for it. The presence of waste compromises biodiesel’s reputation as a totally clean source of energy. But recently, scientists from an Indian institute said they had found a way to make crude glycerol useful.

Using a bacterium, the researchers from the New Delhi Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology were able to produce hydrogen gas fuel. A liter of glycerol was turned into 3.2 liters of hydrogen gas.

Evidently, there is a way around anything, including biodiesel byproducts, but the long-term viability of the new biodiesel source that is being fed into selected London buses is questionable. After all, the London authorities have set a deadline to make the whole transport network of the city emission-free by 2050.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

New Process Makes Ethanol Sustainable
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Could Double If Middle East Conflict Escalates

Oil Prices Could Double If Middle East Conflict Escalates
New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Bankrupt Venezuela Asks Partners For Free Oil

Bankrupt Venezuela Asks Partners For Free Oil

 When Will Oil Demand Begin To Taper Off?

When Will Oil Demand Begin To Taper Off?

Most Commented

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com