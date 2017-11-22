U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises Amid Record Breaking Production

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 57.96 +1.13 +1.99%
Brent Crude 62.90 +0.58 +0.93%
Natural Gas 3.060 -0.05 -1.61%
Mars US 59.13 +0.41 +0.70%
Opec Basket 60.49 +0.16 +0.27%
Urals 60.26 +0.74 +1.24%
Louisiana Light 62.94 +0.80 +1.29%
Louisiana Light 62.94 +0.80 +1.29%
Bonny Light 62.69 +0.47 +0.76%
Mexican Basket 53.12 +0.25 +0.47%
Natural Gas 3.060 -0.05 -1.61%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 60.08 -0.15 -0.25%
Murban 62.88 -0.15 -0.24%
Iran Heavy Crude 59.45 +0.46 +0.78%
Basra Light 57.94 +0.11 +0.19%
Saharan Blend 62.22 +0.64 +1.04%
Bonny Light 62.69 +0.47 +0.76%
Bonny Light 62.69 +0.47 +0.76%
Girassol 62.39 +0.47 +0.76%
Opec Basket 60.49 +0.16 +0.27%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.68 +0.48 +1.19%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 62.94 +0.80 +1.29%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 53.25 +0.75 +1.43%
Giddings 47.00 +0.75 +1.62%
ANS West Coast 62.52 -0.48 -0.76%
West Texas Sour 50.78 +0.74 +1.48%
Eagle Ford 54.73 +0.74 +1.37%
Eagle Ford 54.73 +0.74 +1.37%
Oklahoma Sweet 53.28 +0.74 +1.41%
Kansas Common 46.75 +1.25 +2.75%
Buena Vista 64.28 +0.74 +1.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 50 mins Trader Trafigura Raises Share Of Oil Purchases From State Firms
  • 2 hours German Energy Group Uniper Rejects $9B Finnish Takeover Bid
  • 4 hours Total Could Lose Big If It Pulls Out Of South Pars Deal
  • 6 hours Dakota Watchdog Warns It Could Revoke Keystone XL Approval
  • 23 hours Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
  • 24 hours Citgo President And 5 VPs Arrested On Embezzlement Charges
  • 24 hours Gazprom Speaks Out Against OPEC Production Cut Extension
  • 1 day Statoil Looks To Lighter Oil To Boost Profitability
  • 1 day Oil Billionaire Becomes Wind Energy’s Top Influencer
  • 1 day Transneft Warns Urals Oil Quality Reaching Critical Levels
  • 1 day Whitefish Energy Suspends Work In Puerto Rico
  • 1 day U.S. Authorities Arrest Two On Major Energy Corruption Scheme
  • 2 days Thanksgiving Gas Prices At 3-Year High
  • 2 days Iraq’s Giant Majnoon Oilfield Attracts Attention Of Supermajors
  • 2 days South Iraq Oil Exports Close To Record High To Offset Kirkuk Drop
  • 2 days Iraqi Forces Find Mass Graves In Oil Wells Near Kirkuk
  • 2 days Chevron Joint Venture Signs $1.7B Oil, Gas Deal In Nigeria
  • 2 days Iraq Steps In To Offset Falling Venezuela Oil Production
  • 2 days ConocoPhillips Sets Price Ceiling For New Projects
  • 5 days Shell Oil Trading Head Steps Down After 29 Years
  • 5 days Higher Oil Prices Reduce North American Oil Bankruptcies
  • 5 days Statoil To Boost Exploration Drilling Offshore Norway In 2018
  • 5 days $1.6 Billion Canadian-US Hydropower Project Approved
  • 5 days Venezuela Officially In Default
  • 5 days Iran Prepares To Export LNG To Boost Trade Relations
  • 5 days Keystone Pipeline Leaks 5,000 Barrels Into Farmland
  • 5 days Saudi Oil Minister: Markets Will Not Rebalance By March
  • 6 days Obscure Dutch Firm Wins Venezuelan Oil Block As Debt Tensions Mount
  • 6 days Rosneft Announces Completion Of World’s Longest Well
  • 6 days Ecuador Won’t Ask Exemption From OPEC Oil Production Cuts
  • 6 days Norway’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Proposes To Ditch Oil Stocks
  • 6 days Ecuador Seeks To Clear Schlumberger Debt By End-November
  • 6 days Santos Admits It Rejected $7.2B Takeover Bid
  • 6 days U.S. Senate Panel Votes To Open Alaskan Refuge To Drilling
  • 7 days Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol
  • 7 days Oil And Gas M&A Deal Appetite Highest Since 2013
  • 7 days Russian Hackers Target British Energy Industry
  • 7 days Venezuela Signs $3.15B Debt Restructuring Deal With Russia
  • 7 days DOJ: Protestors Interfering With Pipeline Construction Will Be Prosecuted
  • 7 days Lower Oil Prices Benefit European Refiners

Breaking News:

Trader Trafigura Raises Share Of Oil Purchases From State Firms

Alt Text

Iraq Struggles To Keep Oil Exports Elevated

Iraq is struggling to offset…

Alt Text

Is Saudi Arabia Lying about Its Oil Inventories?

Orbital satellite data suggests that…

Alt Text

China Resumes Oil Hoarding Despite Higher Prices

Satellite imaging data suggests that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises Amid Record Breaking Production

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 22, 2017, 12:57 PM CST Oil Well

The number of oil and gas rigs in the United States rose again this week. The boost in the number of active oil rigs this week brings the total gained in November to 10—the first monthly gain since July.

Oil and gas rigs combined were up by 14 in November—also the biggest increase seen since July, in a sign that drillers are once again eager to add rigs after scaling back in August.

This week, the number of active oil rigs increased by 9, with gas rigs falling by 1. The Permian basin, after gaining two rigs this week, now boasts 165 more rigs than this time last year, a staggering 72-percent increase.

The WTI and Brent benchmarks rose earlier today on a small crude oil inventory decline as reported by the EIA, further supported by the Keystone pipeline shutdown that took 600,000 bpd offline. WTI and Brent are both trading at levels not seen since mid-2015.

The total oil and gas rig count in the United States now stands at 923 rigs, up 330 rigs from a year ago—a 55 percent increase. The number of oil rigs stands at 747 versus 474 a year ago (+57 percent). The number of gas rigs in the US now stands at 176, up from 118 a year ago (+49 percent).

WTI was trading up on Wednesday at 1.76 percent at $57.83 at 1:38pm EST. Brent crude was trading up 0.69 percent at $62.75 at that time.

Along with an increase to the number of active oil rigs, US crude oil production was up for the week ending November 17 at 9.648 million barrels per day—another new high for 2017 as new highs are seemingly reached each week.

Baker Hughes released the data early this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Prices Unmoved By Bullish EIA Report
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Kr55 on November 22 2017 said:
    Of course in a few months we will find out EIA was just being tricked by more old stored oil being dumped into the market as the contango went away and production was not nearly as high. But who is counting anyways?
  • Anton on November 22 2017 said:
    Has there been a sudden increase in demand? The cuts weren't drastic vs previous years but the drawdowns have increased by a lot. Seems a little off.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Could Double If Middle East Conflict Escalates

Oil Prices Could Double If Middle East Conflict Escalates
New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Bankrupt Venezuela Asks Partners For Free Oil

Bankrupt Venezuela Asks Partners For Free Oil

 When Will Oil Demand Begin To Taper Off?

When Will Oil Demand Begin To Taper Off?

Most Commented

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com