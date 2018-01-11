Will Surging U.S. Shale Kill Off The Oil Rally?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 63.70 +0.13 +0.20%
Brent Crude 11 mins 69.22 +0.02 +0.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.093 +0.187 +6.43%
Mars US 22 hours 64.17 +0.36 +0.56%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.24 +0.85 +1.28%
Urals 2 days 67.57 +1.52 +2.30%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.30 +0.68 +1.01%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.30 +0.68 +1.01%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.62 +0.87 +1.27%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.68 +0.50 +0.86%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.093 +0.187 +6.43%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.33 +1.05 +1.61%
Murban 2 days 69.18 +1.00 +1.47%
Iran Heavy 2 days 66.35 +0.87 +1.33%
Basra Light 2 days 64.73 +0.36 +0.56%
Saharan Blend 2 days 69.84 +0.92 +1.33%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.62 +0.87 +1.27%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.62 +0.87 +1.27%
Girassol 2 days 68.92 +0.87 +1.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.24 +0.85 +1.28%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.55 -0.12 -0.30%
Western Canadian Select 90 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 90 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 90 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 90 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 90 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 90 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 90 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 90 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 90 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.30 +0.68 +1.01%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 59.75 +0.50 +0.84%
Giddings 2 days 53.50 +0.50 +0.94%
ANS West Coast 4 days 67.95 +0.46 +0.68%
West Texas Sour 2 days 57.52 +0.61 +1.07%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.47 +0.61 +1.00%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.47 +0.61 +1.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.02 +0.61 +1.03%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.75 +0.50 +0.94%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.33 +0.61 +0.86%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 35 mins Trump Says U.S. “Could Conceivably” Rejoin Paris Climate Accord
  • 3 hours Saudis Shortlist New York, London, Hong Kong For Aramco IPO
  • 4 hours Rigid EU Rules Makes ICE Move 245 Oil Futures Contracts To U.S.
  • 5 hours Norway Reports Record Gas Sales To Europe In 2017
  • 12 hours Trump’s Plan Makes 65 Billion BOE Available For Drilling
  • 17 hours PetroChina’s Biggest Refinery Doubles Russian Pipeline Oil Intake
  • 21 hours NYC Sues Five Oil Majors For Contributing To Climate Change
  • 24 hours Saudi Aramco Looks To Secure $6B In Cheap Loans Before IPO
  • 1 day Shell Sells Stake In Iraqi Oil Field To Japan’s Itochu
  • 1 day Iranian Oil Tanker Explodes, Could Continue To Burn For A Month
  • 1 day Florida Gets An Oil Drilling Pass
  • 2 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
  • 2 days Tesla Begins Mass Production Of Solar Shingles
  • 2 days EIA Boosts World Oil Demand Forecast For 2018 By 100,000 Bpd
  • 2 days Businessman Seeks Sale Of $5.2B Stake In Kazakhstan Oil Field
  • 2 days Exxon Accuses California Of Climate Change Hypocrisy
  • 2 days Norway’s Recovering Oil Industry Resumes Hiring
  • 2 days $2.3 Million Seized Following Singapore Oil Heist
  • 2 days China Nears 2016 Carbon Emissions Target
  • 3 days Oil Companies Respond Slow To New U.S. Lease Plan
  • 3 days Maduro To Issue First 100 Million Petros Despite Skeptics
  • 3 days Iraq Bans Kurdish Firm From Operating Kirkuk Oil Fields
  • 3 days Goldman Sachs And Citi To Lead Saudi Aramco IPO
  • 3 days Iraq To Begin Oil Deliveries To Iran
  • 3 days Kuwait Energy In Talks To Merge With London-Listed Firm
  • 3 days Vietnam Oil Executives Could Face Death Penalty In Corruption Case
  • 3 days Libyan Oil Company Calls For Reopening Of Ras Lanuf Refinery
  • 6 days Libya Triples Oil Revenues In 2017 As Production Recovers
  • 6 days Exxon Treats Guyana To 6th Offshore Discovery Since 2015
  • 6 days Canadian Crude Oil Exports Decline On Keystone Pipeline Leaks
  • 6 days Pacific Coast, Florida Oppose Offshore Oil Drilling Plan
  • 6 days Oil Price Rise Not Enough: Angola Ditches U.S. Dollar Peg
  • 6 days China To “Deal Seriously” With Violators Of Oil Sanctions On North Korea
  • 6 days Toshiba Dumps Westinghouse For $4.6B
  • 6 days Aramco Takes Big Step Toward IPO
  • 6 days Oil And Gas Run Low As East Coast Sees Record Snowfall
  • 7 days New Mexico Is Now Third-Largest U.S. Oil Producer
  • 7 days U.S. To Open Drilling In Previously Protected Zones
  • 7 days New Report Spots Inconsistencies In Obama Oil & Gas Testing Approvals
  • 7 days U.S. Firms Interested In Boosting Oil, Gas Presence In Iraq

Breaking News:

Trump Says U.S. “Could Conceivably” Rejoin Paris Climate Accord

Alt Text

UAE Oil Minister: OPEC Deal Could Extend Beyond 2018

UAE Oil Minister al-Mazrouei has…

Alt Text

Heroes, Gods And Genghis Khan: Naming An Oilfield

One of the more weird…

Alt Text

What Is Tesla Hiding From Wall Street?

Tesla keeps its cards close…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Related News

Will Surging U.S. Shale Kill Off The Oil Rally?

By Nick Cunningham - Jan 11, 2018, 12:00 PM CST Permian

The U.S. shale industry is bringing enormous volumes of new oil supply online, breaking records each month. The U.S. could top 10 million barrels per day (mb/d) by February, and reach a staggering 11 mb/d by the end of next year.

The EIA released the latest version of its Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), in which the agency dramatically revised up its expectations for U.S. oil output. Previously, the EIA thought the U.S. would only surpass the 10 mb/d threshold at some point in mid-2018; now they see it happening in February.

The larger production increase occurring on an accelerated timeline means that U.S. production will average 10.3 mb/d in 2018, the EIA says, up from its prior forecast of just 10.0 mb/d. In other words, U.S. output in 2018 will be 970,000 bpd higher than last year, a larger increase than the previous estimate of a 780,000-bpd increase.

The gains keep coming—the agency expects the U.S. to average 10.8 mb/d in 2019, while surpassing 11 mb/d by November 2019. Obviously, as has been the case for some time, most of the growth will come from the Permian basin.

On the demand side, the EIA sees consumption growing strongly this year and next, with global demand rising by an average of 1.7 mb/d in both 2018 and 2019.

These are staggering figures, and if realized, it would mean the U.S. will be producing more than Saudi Arabia and Russia by the end of next year. “If the pricing environment is supportive, there is no reason” why the U.S. couldn’t match the EIA’s projections, said Ashley Petersen, lead oil analyst at Stratas Advisors in New York, according to Bloomberg. “Saudi Arabia and Russia aren’t really making new investments on the scale we would expect to be competitive at those volumes in 2019.” Related: Federal Regulators Deal Huge Blow To The Coal Industry

The U.S. shale industry, despite promises from executives about approaching their drilling plans with caution, is clearly putting its collective foot on the accelerator. “Yesterday, the U.S. EIA revised U.S. crude oil production for 2018 up by 250 k bl/day to 10.27 m bl/day. That was the fourth revision higher in four months,” Bjarne Schieldrop, Chief Commodities Analyst at SEB, said in a statement. “We still think it is too low with yet more revisions higher to come and we think that everyone is probably able to see this with just a half eye open.”

Schieldrop cites the dramatic increase in the backlog of drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs) from last year. The DUC list expanded by 30 percent in 2017, rising from 5,674 wells in January to a whopping 7,354. Some of that increase had to do with supply constraints in the market for completion services. If the shale industry starts to whittle away at that DUC list in 2018, it could provide a jolt to oil supply. “Last year’s shale oil activity was mostly about drilling, with fracking and completion substantially trailing the drilling activity,” Schieldrop said. “For the year to come, we’ll likely see a shift towards completions of these wells and less focus on the drilling of new oil wells.”

But to a large extent, the massive level of growth from U.S. shale that everyone is counting on is predicated on continued strength in prices. The forecast could be derailed if there is another price slump for an extended period of time. A rapid increase in supply in and of itself could cause prices to fall, killing off the price rally that started the drilling frenzy to begin with.

“It’s not completely unexpected given the price momentum,” Eugen Weinberg, head of commodities research at Commerzbank AG, told Bloomberg, referring to the recent run up in prices. However, “the shale rebound is also for real,” he says, risking a “massive price slump.”

But oil traders don’t want to hear that right now. Brent is just shy of $70 per barrel, a level not hit in about three years. The bulls are running rampant. However, that level of one-sided sentiment often precedes a sharp change in direction.

Commerzbank noted the irony of oil prices hitting fresh highs on the same day that the EIA published a report forecasting U.S. oil supply rising to 11 mb/d. Related: Blockchain Tech Is Transforming The Energy Industry

“Reading the latest U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) prediction of U.S. crude oil production makes it seem virtually impossible for the price to react in this way,” Commerzbank analysts wrote. “Selective perception is the reason why the market is completely ignoring this just now. Attention is paid only to news that tallies with the picture of rising prices.”

The report from the investment bank pointed out that oil prices surged because of the large expected decline in crude inventories, a piece of data that may seem bullish but was undercut by the fact that gasoline inventories also spiked. “Oil prices are become increasingly detached from the fundamental data and risk overshooting,” Commerzbank concluded.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

UAE Oil Minister: OPEC Deal Could Extend Beyond 2018

Next Post

Congo’s Cobalt Tax Hike Threatens EV Market
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • the masked avenger on January 11 2018 said:
    Price goes up demand goes down, as will the world economy. Keep raising prices, watch demand plunge. No matter how rosey the forecast, high oil speaks decline. Greed and smoke and mirrors don't rewrite basic economics. Will oil price print this??? Doubtful, if the comments don't match the hype. They get deleted.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?
3 Million Barrels Per Day Could Go Offline In 2018

3 Million Barrels Per Day Could Go Offline In 2018

 Europe Becomes Victim of Russia’s Newest Oil Strategy

Europe Becomes Victim of Russia’s Newest Oil Strategy

 The World’s Most Expensive Oil

The World’s Most Expensive Oil

 Saudis Slash Oil Price To Save U.S. Market Share

Saudis Slash Oil Price To Save U.S. Market Share

Most Commented

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

 Venezuela To Launch Oil-Backed Petro Cryptocurrency Within Days

Venezuela To Launch Oil-Backed Petro Cryptocurrency Within Days
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com