Shale Boom Changes U.S. Position In Persian Gulf Conflict

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 21 hours 58.47 -0.96 -1.62%
Brent Crude 21 hours 64.74 -0.93 -1.42%
Natural Gas 21 hours 2.308 -0.016 -0.69%
Mars US 21 hours 60.37 -1.41 -2.28%
Opec Basket 3 days 65.61 +0.01 +0.02%
Urals 2 days 61.95 +0.95 +1.56%
Louisiana Light 3 days 63.80 -0.37 -0.58%
Louisiana Light 3 days 63.80 -0.37 -0.58%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.77 +0.08 +0.12%
Mexican Basket 3 days 61.21 +0.05 +0.08%
Natural Gas 21 hours 2.308 -0.016 -0.69%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 64.88 +0.43 +0.67%
Murban 2 days 65.82 +0.50 +0.77%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.19 +0.13 +0.22%
Basra Light 2 days 66.49 -1.16 -1.71%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.83 +0.19 +0.29%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.77 +0.08 +0.12%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.77 +0.08 +0.12%
Girassol 2 days 66.56 +0.19 +0.29%
Opec Basket 3 days 65.61 +0.01 +0.02%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 41.96 -0.89 -2.08%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 45.43 -0.10 -0.22%
Canadian Condensate 12 days 55.08 +0.05 +0.09%
Premium Synthetic 22 hours 59.88 +0.05 +0.08%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 54.68 -0.40 -0.73%
Peace Sour 22 hours 53.43 +0.05 +0.09%
Peace Sour 22 hours 53.43 +0.05 +0.09%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 55.93 +0.05 +0.09%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 59.68 +0.05 +0.08%
Central Alberta 22 hours 54.43 +0.05 +0.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 63.80 -0.37 -0.58%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 55.50 +1.50 +2.78%
Giddings 3 days 49.25 +1.50 +3.14%
ANS West Coast 4 days 68.38 +0.86 +1.27%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.42 -0.96 -1.80%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.37 -0.96 -1.67%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.37 -0.96 -1.67%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 55.50 +1.50 +2.78%
Kansas Common 3 days 49.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 3 days 70.56 +0.05 +0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 6 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 11 minutes The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars
  • 7 hours U.S. will sanction any countries that import Iranian oil: special envoy
  • 7 hours The illusion that OPEC Can Still Regulate Oil Price is a Canard. The Ruse continues . . . . OPECs semantics "stabilize" , "balance" etc. are No Longer Effective. The Cartel is dying
  • 13 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 10 mins Shippers Freak ahead of New IMO Rules
  • 30 mins Media Bias
  • 1 day One of The Worst Leaders Again Threatened: Impeach Me, I'll jail you - Philippines' Duterte Dares Foes To Test Him
  • 2 hours gas-to-gasoline plant
  • 20 hours SHALE MAGIC: Let the oil flow: US to lead oil output growth through 2030: ConocoPhillips chief economist
  • 17 hours Here We Go: New York Lawmakers Pass Aggressive Law To Fight Climate Change
  • 1 day San Francisco Oil Haters Yowl at the U.S. Gov't Plan to Dredge SF Bay to *Increase Oil Imports* to SF Oil Refineries
  • 1 day Philadelphia Energy Solutions seeks to permanently shut oil refinery - sources
  • 1 day Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 18 hours Solar Panels at 26 cents per watt
  • 22 hours A Novel Way to Save the Planet
  • 1 day The Plastics Problem

Breaking News:

Mexico’s Secret Sauce For The World’s Largest Oil Hedge Almost Ready

Alt Text

Goldman: No One Knows What’s Going On In Oil Markets

The opaque supply situation in…

Alt Text

The Last Truly Underdeveloped Oil Frontier In The Middle East

Russia is zeroing in on…

Alt Text

This Overlooked Canadian Oil Niche Is Making Traders Billions

As major pipeline bottlenecks continue…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Shale Boom Changes U.S. Position In Persian Gulf Conflict

By Irina Slav - Jun 29, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Shale rig

The recent spike in tensions between the U.S. and Iran has pushed oil prices higher mostly because of the possibility—however slim—that Iran may decide to go through with its threat to close off the Strait of Hormuz and cut off the supply of millions of barrels of crude daily to global markets. Twenty years ago, this would have been horrible news for the world’s top consumer. Now, not so much.

Energy analyst David Blackmon wrote in a recent article for Forbes that the United States does not need to police the Strait of Hormuz anymore because it no longer depends on imports from the region: its Persian Gulf imports have slipped from about a sixth of consumption in 2012 to less than 10 percent last year: the average 2018 consumption was more than 20 million bpd; imports from the Persian Gulf hovered around 1.5 million bpd in the final quarter of the year.

No one would be surprised to hear that the reason for this was rising shale oil production. The shale patch helped the U.S. to become not just the largest producer of oil in the world last year but, more importantly, a lot more self-sufficient in the oil department. This self-sufficiency has affected, it seems, imports from the Persian Gulf particularly hard.

The latest monthly data from the Energy Information Administration shows that oil imports from the Persian Gulf stood at some 1.1 million bpd, out of a total 8.84 million bpd. The U.S. imported four times as much oil from Canada as it did from the Persian Gulf in that month and this will likely continue: Gulf Coast refineries need heavy crude and they can easily get it from Canada rather than ship it from the Middle East. What this means is that the U.S. is pretty much immune from Strait of Hormuz supply disruptions.

President Trump has said as much when he suggested that countries that are a lot more dependent on oil from the Middle East should protect their own tankers rather than count on the U.S. military to police the Strait. He did so in his typical blunt manner, but manner aside, the facts can hardly be disputed. The shale revolution has made the country a lot less vulnerable to supply disruptions in geopolitical hot spots. Related: Why OPEC Wants Oil Below $60

This revolution has not been without its problems, of course. The fast-rising production has created a glut of light crude, which has pressured prices and producers’ and refiners’ margins. The bigger problem is the fact that most shale producers are running on debt. Only 10 percent of these have a positive cash flow, according to consultancy Rystad Energy. The rest are burning cash even with higher prices.

And yet, despite this, production continues to grow. The EIA said in its latest Drilling Productivity Report that shale oil production would hit 8.52 million bpd next month, a new record and a 70,000-bpd increase on June.

The U.S. will hardly become completely self-sufficient with oil overnight. However, imports are falling and there is always more than one source of oil should anything happen to the preferred one. So, in this sense at least, the U.S. does not need a presence in the Strait of Hormuz. China does as it gets a lot of its oil from the Middle East, but the U.S. will hardly let it replace it there for reasons that have nothing to do with energy and everything to do with regional influence.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

U.S. Accounts For 98% Of All Global Oil Production Growth
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire
Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 OPEC May Have An Extra-Bullish Surprise For Oil Markets

OPEC May Have An Extra-Bullish Surprise For Oil Markets

 The West Just Made A Big Mistake In Middle East

The West Just Made A Big Mistake In Middle East

 Gasoline Prices Soar As Largest East Coast Refiner Is Set To Close Shop

Gasoline Prices Soar As Largest East Coast Refiner Is Set To Close Shop

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com