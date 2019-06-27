Shale Executive Sees “Another Round Of Bankruptcies” Looming

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.33 -0.10 -0.17%
Brent Crude 1 hour 65.67 -0.02 -0.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.324 +0.056 +2.47%
Mars US 24 mins 61.78 -0.20 -0.32%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.60 +0.81 +1.25%
Urals 18 hours 61.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.17 +1.54 +2.46%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.17 +1.54 +2.46%
Bonny Light 18 hours 66.69 -0.19 -0.28%
Mexican Basket 2 days 61.16 +1.53 +2.57%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.324 +0.056 +2.47%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 64.45 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 18 hours 65.32 +0.08 +0.12%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 59.06 +0.01 +0.02%
Basra Light 18 hours 67.65 +0.06 +0.09%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 64.64 -0.06 -0.09%
Bonny Light 18 hours 66.69 -0.19 -0.28%
Bonny Light 18 hours 66.69 -0.19 -0.28%
Girassol 18 hours 66.37 -0.14 -0.21%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.60 +0.81 +1.25%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 45.53 +1.70 +3.88%
Canadian Condensate 10 days 55.03 +1.55 +2.90%
Premium Synthetic 2 hours 59.83 +1.55 +2.66%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 55.08 +1.75 +3.28%
Peace Sour 2 hours 53.38 +1.55 +2.99%
Peace Sour 2 hours 53.38 +1.55 +2.99%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 55.88 +1.55 +2.85%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 59.63 +2.05 +3.56%
Central Alberta 2 hours 54.38 +2.30 +4.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.17 +1.54 +2.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 55.50 +1.50 +2.78%
Giddings 18 hours 49.25 +1.50 +3.14%
ANS West Coast 4 days 66.98 +0.11 +0.16%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 53.38 +0.05 +0.09%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 57.33 +0.05 +0.09%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 57.33 +0.05 +0.09%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 55.50 +1.50 +2.78%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.75 +1.75 +3.65%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.51 +1.55 +2.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 6 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 11 minutes The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars
  • 13 minutes Here we go folks, the wish of so many: Pres. Trump threatens to lessen US security role in Strait of Hormuz, unveils sanctions
  • 15 mins Philadelphia Energy Solutions seeks to permanently shut oil refinery - sources
  • 5 hours The Plastics Problem
  • 2 mins A Novel Way to Save the Planet
  • 18 hours SHALE MAGIC: Let the oil flow: US to lead oil output growth through 2030: ConocoPhillips chief economist
  • 23 hours IMO 2020
  • 13 hours Climate change & Wildfires: More Wildfires To The Western U.S., Will Affect Tens Of Millions Of People
  • 10 hours Not So Bad: US Economy Grew At Solid 3.1% Rate In First Quarter
  • 21 hours To be(lieve) or Not To be(lieve): U.S. Treasury Secretary Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Is 90% Done
  • 23 hours Ireland To Ban New Petrol And Diesel Vehicles From 2030
  • 24 hours Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 13 hours Democrats Green Beauty Pageant
  • 3 hours Here We Go: New York Lawmakers Pass Aggressive Law To Fight Climate Change
  • 1 day EIA reports 12 mm bbls U.S. Inventory draw . . . . NO BIG DEAL . . . because U.S. EXPORTED RECORD 12 MILLION BARRELS DAY OF CRUDE + PETROLEUM PRODUCTS ! ! ! THAT'S HUGE !

Breaking News:

Mexico’s $8B Refinery Could Have ‘Severe’ Impact On Air Quality

Alt Text

Philadelphia Refinery Explosion To Boost Gasoline Prices

The explosions at the Philadelphia…

Alt Text

Oil Industry Boosts Spending… But There’s A Catch

Oil & gas spending has…

Alt Text

War Worries Send Oil Prices Soaring

Bullish sentiment has returned to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Shale Executive Sees “Another Round Of Bankruptcies” Looming

By Nick Cunningham - Jun 27, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Shale bakken

The recent downturn in oil prices forced a slowdown in the U.S. shale industry, and top executives appear to be gloomier than ever.  

According to a survey by the Dallas Federal Reserve, the business activity index in Texas fell to -0.6 in the second quarter, down from a positive reading of 10.8 in the first quarter. A negative reading means that business activity actually contracted from the prior quarter, offering evidence that the slide in oil prices led to a pullback in spending and drilling.

While oil and gas production continued to rise in the second quarter, it did so at a slower pace than in months past. The Dallas Fed said that its spending index actually fell into negative territory, again, an indication of contraction.

A slowdown in drilling is felt most acutely by oilfield services companies, who make their money from drilling volume and activity, rather than from oil sales. Not only did activity dip, but the prices that oilfield services charge for their services fell sharply, and margins were “notably lower” in the second quarter, the Dallas Fed said.

Employment and wages also contracted. The Dallas Fed offers indices on “company outlook,” indices that further highlight the rising pessimism among most firms. The “aggregate uncertainty index” showed a surge of uncertainty from the sector, and it posted the highest reading since 2017.

In short, conditions appeared to have deteriorated in the second quarter, even as the industry posted a “gusher of red ink” in the first.

While the indices offer some quantitative data to back up the souring outlook for U.S. shale, the metrics are also a bit high-level and abstract. The real color comes in the comments section of the Dallas Fed survey, where comments are anonymously submitted by oil and gas executives. These statements offer better clues into what’s really going on at the ground level.   Related: Is Hydrogen The New LNG?

For instance, one executive said that the oil price downturn in the second quarter has had a dramatic effect on industry conditions. The “biggest impact has been the rapid and accelerating lack of investor interest in both conventional and unconventional oil and gas. The securities of oil and gas companies now sell at a fraction of what they once commanded. Huge losses in these shares hamper new exploration. It looks like another round of bankruptcies and mergers,” the executive said.

There were countless others that offered similar sentiments. “It is very true that cash is drying up, and it is going to be hard to get financing to drill our wells,” one person wrote.

Meanwhile, the tidal wave of new natural gas supply crashed prices in West Texas last year, and Waha prices have at times fallen into negative territory. Flaring has spiked as a result of a lack of pipelines. Conventional wisdom says weak gas prices barely impact drillers because companies are really targeting oil. But apparently not everyone is immune to rock-bottom gas prices. “We had to shut-in a large natural gas field due to Waha Hub negative pricing,” one company executive said in the Dallas Fed survey.

Yet another called for “a conversation” about government regulation, perhaps mirroring the mandatory production cuts seen in Alberta this year. “We need to start a conversation between industry and government about bringing back pro-rationing (daily production allowables and monthly market factors) again. Nobody’s generating free cash flow,” the comment said. Related: Failing Trade Talks Could Send Oil To $30

Notably, a few outside forces are also having a negative impact on Permian drillers. One person said that “tariffs are raising prices of steel and other services and are a disastrous tool of the current regime in Washington,” while another person said that the increase in interest rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve was “cutting cash-flows.” Another voiced concerns about rising uncertainty due to the U.S. presidential election.

The only positive for the sector as of late is that oil prices have rebounded, with WTI moving back to the high-$50s per barrel on the back of Middle East tension and a sudden decline in inventories. Still, the shale sector was unprofitable at roughly those levels in the first quarter, and by all accounts, drillers continue to burn through cash. In fact, according to Rystad Energy, the return on investment from oil and gas wells in the Permian peaked in 2017.

The OPEC+ extension is likely in the bag, but that may only put a floor beneath prices, rather than leading to a more significant rally. With weak demand and supply continuing to rise, albeit at a slower rate, there is little reason for shale executives to feel optimistic.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

OPEC May Have An Extra-Bullish Surprise For Oil Markets

Next Post

A Value Stock In A Depressed Industry
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire
Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 The West Just Made A Big Mistake In Middle East

The West Just Made A Big Mistake In Middle East

 China Launches World’s First Smart Oil Tanker

China Launches World’s First Smart Oil Tanker

 Two Events That Will Determine Oil Prices

Two Events That Will Determine Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com