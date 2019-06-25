China’s Risky Move To Boost Domestic Oil Production

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.70 -0.20 -0.35%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.17 -0.01 -0.02%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.276 -0.008 -0.35%
Mars US 19 hours 61.60 +0.37 +0.60%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.05 -0.24 -0.37%
Urals 2 days 60.75 +0.70 +1.17%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.93 -0.67 -1.05%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.93 -0.67 -1.05%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.06 -1.16 -1.75%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.59 -0.32 -0.53%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.276 -0.008 -0.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 64.04 -0.02 -0.03%
Murban 2 days 65.10 +0.25 +0.39%
Iran Heavy 2 days 57.19 -1.35 -2.31%
Basra Light 2 days 66.02 -0.83 -1.24%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.26 -1.31 -2.03%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.06 -1.16 -1.75%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.06 -1.16 -1.75%
Girassol 2 days 64.54 -0.85 -1.30%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.05 -0.24 -0.37%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.58 +0.52 +1.27%
Western Canadian Select 20 hours 43.50 +0.47 +1.09%
Canadian Condensate 8 days 53.55 +0.47 +0.89%
Premium Synthetic 20 hours 58.35 +0.47 +0.81%
Sweet Crude 20 hours 53.15 +0.47 +0.89%
Peace Sour 20 hours 51.90 +0.47 +0.91%
Peace Sour 20 hours 51.90 +0.47 +0.91%
Light Sour Blend 20 hours 54.40 +0.47 +0.87%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 57.65 +0.47 +0.82%
Central Alberta 20 hours 52.15 +0.47 +0.91%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.93 -0.67 -1.05%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 2 days 47.75 +0.25 +0.53%
ANS West Coast 5 days 66.87 +0.66 +1.00%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.85 +0.47 +0.91%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.80 +0.47 +0.85%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.80 +0.47 +0.85%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.25 +0.50 +1.05%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.03 +0.22 +0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 5 minutes The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 25 mins Here we go folks, the wish of so many: Pres. Trump threatens to lessen US security role in Strait of Hormuz, unveils sanctions
  • 1 hour Climate change & Wildfires: More Wildfires To The Western U.S., Will Affect Tens Of Millions Of People
  • 5 hours Hard To Believe: UAE Will Work To Defuse Middle East Tension
  • 6 hours Oil Demand Needs to Halve: Equinor
  • 1 hour The Plastics Problem
  • 1 hour Looks like Trump is putting together a "Real" Coalition to protect Persian shipping lanes. Makes perfect sense. NO Fake "Coalition's of the Willing" UPDATE REUTERS Pompeo "Sentinel Program"
  • 3 hours Cherry Picking Climate Data
  • 39 mins Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 6 hours Green vs. Coal: Bavaria Seeks Fast-Track German Coal Exit in Snub to Merkel Plan
  • 13 hours Solar Panels at 26 cents per watt
  • 14 hours Section 232 Uranium
  • 39 mins Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 32 mins Coal Boom in Asia is Real and a Long Trend

Breaking News:

Kenya Signs Deal With Oil Firms To Build Crude Facility

Alt Text

Analysts: 2019 Oil Demand Growth Could Be Lowest In Years

While OPEC and Russia are…

Alt Text

BP: Petrochemicals Drive U.S. Oil Demand Boom

The United States saw its…

Alt Text

Canada’s Oil Patch Faces Investor Exodus

Capital investment across Canada’s oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China’s Risky Move To Boost Domestic Oil Production

By Vanand Meliksetian - Jun 25, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
otorage

China's unprecedented economic development since Deng Xiaoping's "Open Door Policy", has transformed the Asian country into the second largest economy of the world. The booming economy has had the undesired side-effect of increasing Beijing's dependence on foreign oil imports. 

Twenty-five years ago, China produced approximately 4 million barrels per day (mb/d), which was enough to satisfy the Asian country's domestic demand for petroleum products. In April, on average, 10.64 mb/d were imported, which is a new record. In 2018, the ratio of foreign oil dependency reached 70 percent and this number is expected to grow.

It is a reason for concern, as oil is a crucial product for maintaining stability and security. Beijing is aware of its relative weakness because most of the imported oil reaches mainland China through shipping lanes, which are controlled by the U.S. Navy. The relative weakness of the Chinese navy increases the risks and exemplifies the security threat in case of a blockade. Therefore, Beijing has been pushing domestic energy companies to increase production from local oil fields.

Rising investments

In the next five years China's ‘big three', PetroChina, Cnooc, and Sinopec, aim to increase spending by 517 billion yuan or $77 billion, which is a growth of 18 percent compared to last year. In contrast to Western firms, the Chinese state-owned energy giants are investing in oil fields that are mature and require high-costs to raise production. These assets need an increase in investment between 13 and 27 percent to reach their goals. Related: Can Artificial Intelligence Save The Nuclear Industry?

Pouring money into oil fields with low productivity has become a concern for private investors who are skeptical about the future ability of Chinese energy companies to pay a dividend. Although the firms are state-owned, they are also listed on both Chinese and U.S. stock exchanges. As the potential rates of return of the concerning oil fields are relatively low for international standards, the value of the shares has dropped significantly.

The Communist Party states its goals

The reliance on foreign oil producers has become especially worrying for Beijing due to the escalating trade war with the U.S. and President Xi has now directly called on Chinese energy companies to increase domestic production. According to a researcher at the China National Petroleum Corp., the parent company of PetroChina, the additional spending will only increase production to 200 million tons by 2022, which is not a significant gain.

According to analyst Neil Beveridge from Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. "there is no question that those companies are under much pressure to grow production quickly. There will be a concern that in our low commodity price environment, this could erode returns and shareholders will want to see discipline." Related: The End Of Mexico’s Rigorous Energy Reform

The Chinese energy firms are taking a significant risk by increasing production at oil fields with low productivity compared to top-tier assets. However, it also underlines Beijing's attention to decrease dependence on foreign producers. In this context, oil is not only a vital source of energy but also a strategic asset.

Shale and natural gas

Chinese energy giants have also been trying to replicate the American shale boom. However, they are facing significant challenges as the shale formations in China differ from the ones in the U.S. because the oil and gas deposits are located much deeper in the Earth's crust and are less concentrated which makes extraction more difficult and expensive. Add to this that Western companies are reluctant to share their technological know-how due to intellectual property rights issues.

Besides oil, China is also growing increasingly dependent on foreign natural gas. Beijing's push to combat air pollution through the so-called coal-to-gas policy has significantly increased the consumption of gas. In 2017 natural gas made up around 7 percent of China's total energy mix. The government intends to increase that number to around 15 percent in 2030. It could make China the world's largest importer of LNG with approximately a quarter of the entire global production of 500 million tons.

Beijing doesn't look keen to become overdependent on foreign producers for crucial resources to power the economy and security apparatus. Especially the current standoff with the U.S. and heightened tensions are a reason for concern. Therefore, the government is pushing its energy giants to increase domestic production despite the high costs and low productivity.

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Saudi Aramco Says It's Ready For Strait Of Hormuz Disruption
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Shoots Up As Iran Says ‘’It’s Ready For War’’

Oil Shoots Up As Iran Says ‘’It’s Ready For War’’
Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 Bullish EIA Data Pushes Oil Prices Higher

Bullish EIA Data Pushes Oil Prices Higher

 The West Just Made A Big Mistake In Middle East

The West Just Made A Big Mistake In Middle East

 Oil Spikes On Soaring U.S., Iran Tensions

Oil Spikes On Soaring U.S., Iran Tensions

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com