WTI Crude 10 mins 51.92 -0.01 -0.02%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.94 -1.07 -1.73%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.363 -0.010 -0.42%
Mars US 6 hours 57.03 -0.48 -0.83%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.25 -0.26 -0.42%
Urals 1 day 58.10 +0.35 +0.61%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.35 +0.22 +0.37%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.37 -0.64 -1.02%
Mexican Basket 4 days 55.49 +0.27 +0.49%
Marine 1 day 60.73 +0.77 +1.28%
Murban 1 day 61.83 +0.78 +1.28%
Iran Heavy 1 day 54.90 -0.74 -1.33%
Basra Light 1 day 61.94 -1.05 -1.67%
Saharan Blend 1 day 61.33 -0.89 -1.43%
Girassol 1 day 62.02 -0.69 -1.10%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 9 hours 35.19 -0.38 -1.07%
Western Canadian Select 15 hours 41.51 +0.03 +0.07%
Canadian Condensate 15 hours 48.16 +0.23 +0.48%
Premium Synthetic 15 hours 52.96 +0.23 +0.44%
Sweet Crude 15 hours 47.51 +0.88 +1.89%
Peace Sour 15 hours 46.51 -0.27 -0.58%
Light Sour Blend 15 hours 49.01 -0.27 -0.55%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 52.51 -0.02 -0.04%
Central Alberta 15 hours 46.76 -0.27 -0.57%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 48.50 -0.50 -1.02%
Giddings 1 day 42.25 -0.50 -1.17%
ANS West Coast 5 days 62.11 +1.19 +1.95%
West Texas Sour 1 day 45.88 -0.58 -1.25%
Eagle Ford 1 day 49.83 -0.58 -1.15%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 48.50 -0.50 -1.02%
Kansas Common 4 days 42.75 +0.25 +0.59%
Buena Vista 4 days 64.64 +0.23 +0.36%
All Charts
The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

Putin’s $40 Oil Lie

Much has been made of…

Goldman: No One Knows What’s Going On In Oil Markets

The opaque supply situation in…

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

The frenzied Permania that had oil and gas companies rushing to the O&G hotspot may be on the outs, but production in the industry’s number one basin has not, according to the US Energy Information Administration’s Drilling Productivity Report released on Monday.

Oil production in the Permian basin is set to hit a brand-new record next month, the EIA said, expecting a 55,000 barrel per day increase month on month, reaching 4.226 million barrels per day. The Niobrara and Bakken basins are also set for an increase in July, of 10,000 and 11,000 barrels per day, respectively. The Permian accounts for nearly half of the production of the top seven basins, and is nearly three times as prolific as the next most prolific basin, The Bakken.

For the seven major basins that the EIA tracks in its monthly Drilling Productivity Report, July’s production is set to increase by 70,000 month over month, reaching 8.520 million bpd—also a new record.

This shale oil production has helped to catapult the United States into the top crude oil producer in the world at 12.6 million bpd as of the first week of June, even ahead of the titans of oil industry old—Russia, whose production hit 10.87 million bpd that same week; and Saudi Arabia, whose production hit 9.690 million bpd according to the last official OPEC MOMR.

While oil production is still on an uphill climb, the number of DUCs decreased in May, from 8,360 in April to 8,283 in May.

Gas production in the seven most prolific shale plays is also expected to increase in July, from 80,564 million cubic feet per day in June to 81,362 million cubic feet per day in July.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

