Saudi Oil Production Cuts To Deepen Rift With U.S.

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.92 +0.08 +0.09%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.12 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.19 +1.36 +1.47%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.739 -0.004 -0.15%
Graph down Gasoline 28 mins 2.715 -0.013 -0.47%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.40 -0.26 -0.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.40 -0.26 -0.29%
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.12 +0.28 +0.30%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 88.99 +1.55 +1.77%
Chart Gasoline 28 mins 2.715 -0.013 -0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 13 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 13 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 13 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 652 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 13 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 13 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 13 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.12 +0.28 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 105 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 69.09 -0.22 -0.32%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 89.44 -0.22 -0.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 87.69 -0.22 -0.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 84.39 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 81.39 -0.32 -0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 81.39 -0.32 -0.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 82.89 -0.42 -0.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 92.59 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 81.29 -0.32 -0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.40 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.77 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 77.52 -0.22 -0.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 92.71 -0.69 -0.74%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 83.17 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 83.77 -0.22 -0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.77 -0.22 -0.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.50 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.50 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 91.71 -0.11 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness

Breaking News:

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

The adoption of EVs has…

Brazil's Pre-Salt Oil Gains Unprecedented Global Popularity

Brazil's Pre-Salt Oil Gains Unprecedented Global Popularity

Despite political changes and environmental…

Are China’s Economic Support Measures Too Little Too Late For Oil Prices?

Are China’s Economic Support Measures Too Little Too Late For Oil Prices?

At the end of last…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Oil Production Cuts To Deepen Rift With U.S.

By Irina Slav - Sep 12, 2023, 7:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
US Saudi flags

Last week, Brent crude topped $90 per barrel for the first time since last November, and WTI climbed to an 11-month high, too. The reason: Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would extend their oil supply cuts until the end of the year.

The decision was hardly unexpected. What was unexpected was the length of the extension. It suggested that the biggest oil producers in OPEC+ were done playing around. They wanted higher prices, and they were going to get it. With that move, the thread on which U.S.-Saudi relations hang got thinner and frayed.

Last year, as oil and fuel prices soared amid U.S. and EU sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration sold close to 200 million barrels of crude from the strategic petroleum reserve to arrest the rally.

It worked, too, not least because it turned out the ample sanctions did not put a dent into Russia’s oil exports, which brought prices down. The White House took the credit. Now, just a year before the next elections, prices are once again up, and the SPR is at a 40-year low. And the Saudis have clearly shown their priorities no longer align with those of their overseas friends.

“The Saudis don’t have a lot of friends in Washington right now. There’s absolutely the risk that they start to become ‘Exhibit A’ if Washington wants to blame someone for high pump prices or a slowing economy again,” Eurasia Group analyst Raad Alkadiri told the Financial Times this month. Related: Hedge Funds Returning To Oil Markets With Most Bullish Wagers

Indeed, prices are on the rise. Gasoline prices are up, and although the rise is modest, the very fact of its presence could be cause for concern because gasoline demand declines after Labor Day. What’s worse, however, is that diesel prices have added 40% since May, according to Argus data cited by the Wall Street Journal.

“Diesel is more heavily affected because of the type of crude that’s being taken out of the market,” Alan Gelder, Wood Mackenzie vice president for refining, chemicals, and oil markets, told the WSJ. “Saudi’s oil provides a higher yield for diesel than lighter crude oils. This loss adds further cost to the economy.”

All this is happening as hopes are revived that the United States has a good chance to weather the repercussions of last year’s events and avoid an all-out recession. In a demonstration of those hopes, there have been expectations that the Fed would end its rate hikes later this year. 

It now seems that fuel prices will do the job of rate hikes, thanks to the latest Saudi cut extension, which has ignited fears for global supply. Every economy is quite literally fueled by diesel, and with the fuel’s prices up so much, everything else is getting more expensive, too. Eventually, this would lead to lower consumption. Especially if bullish analysts are right and crude moves even higher.

All that would mean more strain for Saudi-U.S. relations and cement the perception that Saudi Arabia is moving in a new direction—in case its acceptance into the BRICS was not clear enough. That strain does not bode well for U.S. energy security in the immediate term. It bodes even less well for Biden’s chances in the 2024 elections, according to the FT.

This, however, may be the smaller problem. Because there are precious few large suppliers of the kind of heavy crude U.S. refineries need to produce more diesel. The list features Russia, Venezuela, and Iran, along with Canada, which should paint a clear picture of why Washington needs to maintain good relations with Riyadh.

First, however, it needs to fix these relations after President Biden blamed the Saudis for last year’s price rally, then threatened them, and then went and fist-bumped Crown Prince Mohammed—a move many observers at the time saw as the last straw for the Saudis.

The even bigger problem for the Biden administration is that this year, they do not have a brimming SPR to use to tame prices at the pump. The reserve is at the lowest in four decades, and the refilling that the White House had promised never took off, even when prices were in the range that the administration wanted.

This means that there is much less wiggle room when it comes to explaining while prices are on the rise. Blaming the Saudis didn’t work the first time, and it will not work this time, either. Neither would blame the Russians—they’ve turned into an overused culprit, which diminishes the effect of every consecutive blame-laying. Besides these two, there are no other convenient targets to take the blame for high prices. 

ADVERTISEMENT

It is once again a tough time for the Biden administration. The Saudis, previously a reliable supplier of crude and a geopolitical ally, are now demonstrating that, as former New Jersey governor Chris Christie put it, “You won’t have a good relationship with us, well, we’ll have a good relationship with Russia.”

The other large suppliers of the heavy crude necessary for the production of diesel are countries under U.S. sanctions, with the notable exception of Canada, whose own federal government isn’t known to be very supportive of the country’s oil industry.

The Biden administration is in a bind, and it won’t be far-fetched to suggest that it is a bind very much of its own making. These are the toughest ones to get out of.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China’s Oil Import Surge May Not Mean Economic Rebound
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance

Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance
China’s Massive Gold-Buying Spree Continues

China’s Massive Gold-Buying Spree Continues
Orsted Threatens To Abandon U.S. Offshore Wind Projects

Orsted Threatens To Abandon U.S. Offshore Wind Projects
Europe And The U.S. Gear Up For A Geothermal Boom

Europe And The U.S. Gear Up For A Geothermal Boom
The Oil Market Hasn’t Felt The Full Impact Of Saudi Arabia's Cuts Yet

The Oil Market Hasn’t Felt The Full Impact Of Saudi Arabia's Cuts Yet

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com