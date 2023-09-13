Builds In Crude, Fuel Inventories Weigh On Oil Prices

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 88.68 -0.16 -0.18%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 91.93 -0.13 -0.14%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.47 +0.28 +0.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.684 -0.059 -2.15%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.719 -0.009 -0.31%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 91.07 +1.67 +1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 91.07 +1.67 +1.87%
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 94.09 +0.97 +1.04%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 88.99 +1.55 +1.77%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.719 -0.009 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 13 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 13 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 13 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 652 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 13 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 13 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 13 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 94.09 +0.97 +1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 105 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 70.39 +1.30 +1.88%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 90.99 +1.55 +1.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 89.24 +1.55 +1.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 86.04 +1.65 +1.96%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 83.54 +2.15 +2.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 83.54 +2.15 +2.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 84.09 +1.20 +1.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 93.59 +1.00 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 83.54 +2.25 +2.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 91.07 +1.67 +1.87%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 85.32 +1.55 +1.85%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 79.07 +1.55 +2.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 93.49 +0.78 +0.84%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 84.72 +1.55 +1.86%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 85.32 +1.55 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 85.32 +1.55 +1.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 85.25 +1.75 +2.10%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 79.00 +1.50 +1.94%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 91.49 -0.22 -0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 18 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 hours Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness
  • 8 hours Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

Breaking News:

Over 5,000 Feared Dead In Storm Daniel As Libya Reopens Ports

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?

OPEC+ production cuts have tightened…

Is The Shale Reinvestment Surge Just A Blip Or A Strategy Shift?

Is The Shale Reinvestment Surge Just A Blip Or A Strategy Shift?

The reinvestment rate of US…

U.S. Consumer Oil Demand Has Exceeded Expectations

U.S. Consumer Oil Demand Has Exceeded Expectations

The most recent data on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Builds In Crude, Fuel Inventories Weigh On Oil Prices

By Irina Slav - Sep 13, 2023, 9:38 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Rig

Crude oil prices ticked lower today after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory build of 4 million barrels for the week to September 8.

This compared with a draw of 6.3 million barrels for the previous week, which in turn followed another massive inventory decline of 10.6 million barrels for the week before that.

Those large draws were made during peak demand season and there is a chance that now inventory draws may moderate or possibly even reverse as demand declines seasonally.

In fuels, meanwhile, the EIA estimated a gasoline build and a middle distillate increase in stocks.

In gasoline, the EIA reported an inventory increase of 5.6 million barrels for the week to September 8, with production averaging 9.2 million barrels daily.

This compared with a draw of 2.7 million barrels for the previous week and a daily production rate of 9.8 million barrels.

In middle distillates, the EIA estimated an inventory build of 3.9 million barrels for the week to September 8, with production at 5 million bpd.

This compared with a modest inventory build of some 700,000 barrels for the previous week, with production averaging 5 million barrels daily as well, unchanged from the week before.

Oil prices meanwhile have hit the highest in 10 months as traders focus on supply for a change, with concern about a potential slowdown in demand in some large consumers taking the back seat.

In addition to the latest production control announcements from Russia and Saudi Arabia, a shutdown of oil terminals in Libya amid a storm has contributed to a perception of tighter supply.

Prices continued higher earlier today, too, despite the American Petroleum Institute’s inventory report, which showed an unexpected build in crude oil, to the tune of 1.17 million barrels, for the week to September 8.

"Bullish demand outlook by the OPEC and the U.S. Energy Information Administration's (EIA) prediction of a decline in global oil inventories reinforced market views of tightening supply going forward," Rakuten Securities analyst Satoru Yoshida told Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

OPEC, meanwhile, forecast a shortage of 3.3 million barrels daily for the final quarter of the year, prompting ING’s head of commodity strategy to comment that “These numbers will cause some to question OPEC’s claims that their main objective is to keep the market balanced as their own numbers clearly do not show this.” 

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Saudi Oil Production Cuts To Deepen Rift With U.S.
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance

Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance
China’s Massive Gold-Buying Spree Continues

China’s Massive Gold-Buying Spree Continues
Orsted Threatens To Abandon U.S. Offshore Wind Projects

Orsted Threatens To Abandon U.S. Offshore Wind Projects
Europe And The U.S. Gear Up For A Geothermal Boom

Europe And The U.S. Gear Up For A Geothermal Boom
Saudi Oil Production Cuts To Deepen Rift With U.S.

Saudi Oil Production Cuts To Deepen Rift With U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com