European Parliament Approves Higher Renewable Energy Targets 

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.32 +1.03 +1.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.50 +0.86 +0.95%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.69 +0.86 +0.93%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.684 +0.076 +2.91%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.731 +0.012 +0.45%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.66 +0.64 +0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 89.66 +0.64 +0.72%
Chart Bonny Light 12 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.84 -0.13 -0.14%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 87.44 -0.17 -0.19%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.731 +0.012 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 12 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 12 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 12 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 651 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 12 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 12 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 12 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 12 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.84 -0.13 -0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 104 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 69.09 -0.22 -0.32%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 89.44 -0.22 -0.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 87.69 -0.22 -0.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 84.39 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 81.49 -0.22 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 81.49 -0.22 -0.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 83.09 -0.22 -0.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 92.39 -0.22 -0.24%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 81.39 -0.22 -0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.66 +0.64 +0.72%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 83.99 +0.64 +0.77%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 77.74 +0.64 +0.83%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 92.71 -0.69 -0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 83.39 +0.64 +0.77%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 83.99 +0.64 +0.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 83.99 +0.64 +0.77%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 83.75 +0.50 +0.60%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 77.75 +0.75 +0.97%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 92.39 -0.10 -0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 23 hours Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness

Breaking News:

European Parliament Approves Higher Renewable Energy Targets 

Auto Union Strike Could Crush Steel Demand

Auto Union Strike Could Crush Steel Demand

A potential strike by the…

Rig Count Sees Small Gain As WTI Holds At $87

Rig Count Sees Small Gain As WTI Holds At $87

The total number of active…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

European Parliament Approves Higher Renewable Energy Targets 

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 12, 2023, 7:31 AM CDT

The European Parliament voted on Tuesday to endorse much higher binding renewable energy targets by 2030, but the bill will need approval from all EU member states to become a law.

Earlier this year, the European Union member states and the European Parliament reached a political agreement to raise the targeted share of renewable energy in the EU’s energy consumption to 42.5% by 2030, up from a current target of 32%.

The target is binding, Markus Pieper, a Member of the European Parliament, said on Twitter in March, adding that the deal also envisages faster approval processes for wind and solar projects.

The provisional political agreement – part of the EU’s efforts to ditch Russian energy as soon as possible and become a net-zero bloc by 2050 – needs to be endorsed by both the EU Council and the European Parliament to become law.

The European Parliament passed the bill on Tuesday with 470 votes in favor, 120 against, and 40 abstained.

The vote on the renewable energy targets was held after France received assurances that hydrogen production from nuclear power would also be included in the so-called Renewable Energy Directive.

In the higher renewable energy targets, the EU allowed nuclear power to play a role in the production of green hydrogen at the insistence of France, which gets more than 60% of its electricity from nuclear energy.

The Renewable Energy Directive is a key part of the European Green Deal, the agreement paving the way for the EU to become a carbon-neutral bloc by 2050.

According to Eurostat, renewable energy represented 21.8% of the energy consumed in the EU in 2021, down from 22.1% in 2020.

The share of renewable energy varies a lot among EU member states. For example, Sweden is the leader with more than 60% of its energy coming from renewable sources, while Luxembourg, Malta, and the Netherlands have just over 10% renewable energy use, per Eurostat data.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

International Energy Majors Interested In Colombia’s Offshore Gas

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices
U.S. Seizes 1 Million Barrels Of Smuggled Iranian Crude Enroute To China

U.S. Seizes 1 Million Barrels Of Smuggled Iranian Crude Enroute To China

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

Are Western Sanctions Accelerating The Fall Of The Dollar?

 Alt text

Oil Industry Not Spending Enough To Balance Supply & Demand
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com