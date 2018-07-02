Saudi Arabia Won’t Bring 2 Million Bpd Online

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 74.18 +0.24 +0.32%
Brent Crude 10 mins 77.65 +0.35 +0.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.860 -0.002 -0.07%
Mars US 3 hours 71.44 -0.81 -1.12%
Opec Basket 6 days 74.31 +1.62 +2.23%
Urals 20 hours 75.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 77.33 +1.38 +1.82%
Louisiana Light 4 days 77.33 +1.38 +1.82%
Bonny Light 20 hours 77.51 -1.61 -2.03%
Mexican Basket 4 days 68.72 +1.64 +2.44%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.860 -0.002 -0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 75.08 -0.25 -0.33%
Murban 20 hours 78.33 -0.10 -0.13%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 73.52 -1.36 -1.82%
Basra Light 20 hours 75.07 -2.63 -3.38%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 77.14 -1.28 -1.63%
Bonny Light 20 hours 77.51 -1.61 -2.03%
Bonny Light 20 hours 77.51 -1.61 -2.03%
Girassol 20 hours 76.86 -1.21 -1.55%
Opec Basket 6 days 74.31 +1.62 +2.23%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 48.37 -2.05 -4.07%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 47.90 +1.45 +3.12%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 69.15 +0.70 +1.02%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 75.35 +0.70 +0.94%
Sweet Crude 4 days 70.65 +0.70 +1.00%
Peace Sour 4 days 65.40 +0.70 +1.08%
Peace Sour 4 days 65.40 +0.70 +1.08%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 70.15 +0.70 +1.01%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 76.15 +0.70 +0.93%
Central Alberta 4 days 66.15 +0.70 +1.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 77.33 +1.38 +1.82%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Giddings 4 days 64.25 +0.75 +1.18%
ANS West Coast 5 days 79.47 +0.63 +0.80%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 67.89 -0.21 -0.31%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 71.84 -0.21 -0.29%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 71.84 -0.21 -0.29%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 70.39 -0.21 -0.30%
Kansas Common 4 days 64.50 +0.75 +1.18%
Buena Vista 4 days 82.16 +0.20 +0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 8 minutes Can We Talk About Tariffs?
  • 16 minutes Lack of Global Warming Messes with Russian Arctic LNG Plans
  • 25 minutes Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 1 hour Trump Tweet To Tweak Oil Trend
  • 16 hours Geopolitics and Russia The Ignored Scandal
  • 20 mins Solar Is Starting To Replace The Largest Coal Plant In The Western U.S.
  • 9 hours Canada Hits $13 BN Of US Goods With New Tariffs
  • 7 hours are we looking at yet another million barrel /day decline in production?
  • 2 days Oil prices going Up? NO!
  • 7 hours Tesla Hits Model 3 Manufacturing Milestone
  • 11 hours Pound And Euro Fall Again, Dollar Strength Hits EM
  • 38 mins Is Libya the current Iran for oil markets?
  • 31 mins US tells allies to halt Iran oil imports by November
  • 7 hours Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 2 days Women Drivers Better for Saudi Economy than Aramco IPO
  • 2 days Reuters: OPEC Ministers Agree In Principle On 1 Million Barrels Per Day Nominal Output Increase

Breaking News:

India Has Back-Up Plans In Case Of Complete Iranian Oil Cut-off

Alt Text

OPEC+ Proposes 1-Million-Bpd Production Increase

The joint ministerial monitoring committee…

Alt Text

Core OPEC Ramps Up Production Ahead Of Meeting

Saudi Arabia has been one…

Alt Text

Gulf Of Mexico Production Expected To Hit Record High

While shale steals all the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Saudi Arabia Won’t Bring 2 Million Bpd Online

By Nick Cunningham - Jul 02, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Oil tanker

President Trump said in a tweet on Saturday that Saudi Arabia agreed to boost oil production by 2 million barrels per day (mb/d), a claim that surely came as news to the Saudis.

The tightening of the oil market has pushed up prices, which is always a concern for U.S. politicians wary of catching heat from their constituents.

The decision by OPEC+ in June to hike production by 1 mb/d looks increasingly inadequate in dealing with the growing number of supply outages around the world. It’s no surprise that Trump wants more Saudi oil on the market, but he likely misunderstood what the Saudis told him.

Saudi Arabia was producing 10 mb/d in May and recent reports suggest they might add as much as 800,000 bpd to 1 mb/d in July, a massive increase in such a short period of time.

But it’s a far cry from the 2 mb/d that Trump thinks Saudi Arabia will add. That would translate into overall production of around 12 mb/d, which is probably unrealistic for a few reasons.

First, there are technical questions about how far and how fast Saudi Arabia can push its oil fields. Can they ramp up to 12 mb/d? Probably, but there is not a lot of historical evidence to go on. Also, they probably can’t do it immediately, it would take time, perhaps more than a year.

The second – and more important – reason why Saudi Arabia won’t comply with Trump’s wishes to add another 2 mb/d onto the market is that they don’t want to. Ramping up that much would leave the oil market dangerously low on spare capacity, cutting it down to less than 1 mb/d. At that point, any supply disruption would send oil prices skyrocketing. Indeed, it wouldn’t even take a tangible disruption – the mere possibility of another outage would lead to a significant volatility. Related: U.S. Oil Exports Overtake OPEC’s Number 3

Of course, Saudi Arabia is aware of this, which is why it is extremely hard to imagine them adding 2 mb/d.

Perhaps that is why the White House walked back President Trump’s comments when they published details of Trump’s conversation with King Salman. “In response to the President’s assessment of a deficit in the oil market, King Salman affirmed that the Kingdom maintains a two million barrel per day spare capacity, which it will prudently use if and when necessary to ensure market balance and stability,” the statement from the White House read.

Increasing supply by 2 mb/d is a very different thing than “prudently” using spare capacity to “ensure market stability.”

Nevertheless, Trump is probably right that the oil market needs more supply. And OPEC could struggle to meet the emerging supply gap, which seems to grow worse with each passing day. Venezuela has lost close to 1 mb/d in the past two years, and could lose another 500,000 bpd over the next year. An outage in Canada is expected to send a little over 350,000 bpd offline for the month of July. And Trump himself could be responsible for disrupting around 1 mb/d – or more – of Iranian supply.

“Don't forget the one negative to the Iran deal is that you lose a lot of oil, and they got to make up for it. And who is their big enemy? Iran. OK. You think of it. Iran is their big enemy, so they are going to have to do it,” Trump said on Sunday in a Fox News interview. “And I have a very good relationship with the (Saudi) king and with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia and with the others around and they are going to have to put out more oil.” Related: India Folds Under Pressure, Halts Iranian Oil Imports

Over the weekend, the oil market received another jolt on news that force majeure will likely be declared at two additional Libyan export terminals, which has translated into the disruption of more than 850,000 bpd and has pushed the country’s output down to a paltry 300,000 bpd. It’s a staggering loss, and it almost single-handedly wipes out the planned increase from the OPEC+ coalition.

Oddly, oil prices did not spike at the start of trading on Monday, which suggests oil traders clearly didn’t entirely dismiss President Trump’s bold claim that OPEC would add 2 mb/d. The market is probably betting that Saudi Arabia could add more supply than previously indicated.

But as the supply outages mount, Saudi Arabia is in danger of losing control of the market. Riyadh does not want to burn through all of its spare capacity, which means it won’t add something like 2 mb/d. However, that means that the market is starting to look undersupplied for the second half of 2018. It’s a tricky balance for Riyadh, wanting to keep the market balanced but also wanting to keep dry powder for future disruptions.

Most likely, the Saudis will opt for allowing prices to go higher rather than using up most of their spare capacity.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

What Trump’s Tweet Actually Means For Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?
Oil Rallies Towards $80

Oil Rallies Towards $80

 The Saudis Won’t Prevent The Next Oil Shock

The Saudis Won’t Prevent The Next Oil Shock

 Why Oil Prices Are Surging

Why Oil Prices Are Surging

 Oil Rig Count Falls Amid Stagnating Production

Oil Rig Count Falls Amid Stagnating Production

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com