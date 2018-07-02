Confirmed: ISIS Sold Oil To Assad & Turkey

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 73.81 -0.34 -0.46%
Brent Crude 10 mins 77.24 -1.99 -2.51%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.861 -0.063 -2.15%
Mars US 3 days 72.25 +1.05 +1.47%
Opec Basket 6 days 74.31 +1.62 +2.23%
Urals 4 days 75.23 +4.14 +5.82%
Louisiana Light 4 days 77.33 +1.38 +1.82%
Louisiana Light 4 days 77.33 +1.38 +1.82%
Bonny Light 4 days 79.12 +1.69 +2.18%
Mexican Basket 4 days 68.72 +1.64 +2.44%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.861 -0.063 -2.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 75.33 +0.65 +0.87%
Murban 4 days 78.43 +0.55 +0.71%
Iran Heavy 4 days 74.88 +1.91 +2.62%
Basra Light 4 days 77.70 +1.71 +2.25%
Saharan Blend 4 days 78.42 +1.93 +2.52%
Bonny Light 4 days 79.12 +1.69 +2.18%
Bonny Light 4 days 79.12 +1.69 +2.18%
Girassol 4 days 78.07 +1.69 +2.21%
Opec Basket 6 days 74.31 +1.62 +2.23%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 46.88 -2.38 -4.83%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 47.90 +1.45 +3.12%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 69.15 +0.70 +1.02%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 75.35 +0.70 +0.94%
Sweet Crude 4 days 70.65 +0.70 +1.00%
Peace Sour 4 days 65.40 +0.70 +1.08%
Peace Sour 4 days 65.40 +0.70 +1.08%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 70.15 +0.70 +1.01%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 76.15 +0.70 +0.93%
Central Alberta 4 days 66.15 +0.70 +1.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 77.33 +1.38 +1.82%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Giddings 4 days 64.25 +0.75 +1.18%
ANS West Coast 5 days 79.47 +0.63 +0.80%
West Texas Sour 4 days 68.10 +0.70 +1.04%
Eagle Ford 4 days 72.05 +0.70 +0.98%
Eagle Ford 4 days 72.05 +0.70 +0.98%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 70.60 +0.70 +1.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 64.50 +0.75 +1.18%
Buena Vista 4 days 82.16 +0.20 +0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Can We Talk About Tariffs?
  • 12 minutes Trump Tweet To Tweak Oil Trend
  • 20 minutes Lack of Global Warming Messes with Russian Arctic LNG Plans
  • 8 mins Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 10 hours Geopolitics and Russia The Ignored Scandal
  • 1 day Oil prices going Up? NO!
  • 3 hours Canada Hits $13 BN Of US Goods With New Tariffs
  • 20 mins are we looking at yet another million barrel /day decline in production?
  • 1 hour Tesla Hits Model 3 Manufacturing Milestone
  • 4 hours Pound And Euro Fall Again, Dollar Strength Hits EM
  • 19 hours Solar Is Starting To Replace The Largest Coal Plant In The Western U.S.
  • 28 mins Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 2 days Women Drivers Better for Saudi Economy than Aramco IPO
  • 2 days Reuters: OPEC Ministers Agree In Principle On 1 Million Barrels Per Day Nominal Output Increase
  • 6 hours US tells allies to halt Iran oil imports by November
  • 2 days Possible effects: Tarrif Would Make The Toyota Camry $1,800 More Expensive To Build

Breaking News:

Tesla Shocks Markets: Achieves Model 3 Production Target

Alt Text

Is Saudi Arabia’s Geopolitical Pivot Good For Oil?

The geopolitical landscape of the…

Alt Text

Tax Income Earned ISIS Much More Than Oil Smuggling

Contrary to popular belief, black…

Alt Text

Kurdistan Accuses Baghdad Of Planning Oil Field Seizure

Kurdistan authorities have accused the…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Middle East
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Confirmed: ISIS Sold Oil To Assad & Turkey

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 02, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT ISIS

Islamic State was selling oil and gas to the Syrian regime and to Turkey, while the militants were ruling over large areas in Syria and Iraq over the past three years, a senior ISIS commander said in an interview with the Kurdistan 24 news outlet on Sunday.

“Oil and gas obtained by the Islamic State was sold to Turkey and the Syrian regime,” Razeek Radeek Maksimo, an Azerbaijani national and formerly senior ISIS commander, told Kurdistan 24 from a prison in Rojava where he is held by Syrian Kurdish authorities.

“[Oil] was sold to Turkey through the Free Syrian Army (FSA),” Maksimo told Kurdistan 24.

The detainee has claimed that he was only responsible for a number of checkpoints in territories run by ISIS. According to information that Kurdistan 24 has obtained from the Kurdish authorities in northern Syria, Maksimo was a senior commander at one of the strategic institutions of ISIS in Raqqa, northern Syria, the self-proclaimed capital of the militants who were expelled from it in October last year.

According to Maksimo, the dealings between Islamic State, the Syrian regime, and Turkey were complicated, but there was communication between the parties.

Before ending up in a Rojava prison, Maksimo was detained by ISIS’ so-called security services because they suspected that he was planning to flee. Related: Saudi King To Trump: We Will Boost Oil Output If Needed

“People under the Islamic State’s rule suffered a lot of injustices and oppression. This is why I planned to flee, but I failed,” the former senior ISIS commander told Kurdistan 24.

Last month, the U.S-led coalition fighting Islamic State said that it had killed the leader of the militants responsible for its oil and gas smuggling operations. Abu Khattab al-Iraqi, the leader of ISIS’s oil network who managed revenue generation through the illicit sale of oil and gas, was killed in Syria’s Middle Euphrates River Valley on May 26, together with three other ISIS members affiliated with its oil and gas operations, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials said in June.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Gets Boost From New Market Reclassification
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • greg on July 02 2018 said:
    "Confirmed"

    Really?

    A former ISIS commander, now a captive of the Kurdish so-called authorities, fingers the
    Turks and, what you refer to, as the Syrian regime, both of whom the Kurds would be delighted to discredit.

    It's about as believable as a State Department press release - which is whence it probably came.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?
Oil Rallies Towards $80

Oil Rallies Towards $80

 The Saudis Won’t Prevent The Next Oil Shock

The Saudis Won’t Prevent The Next Oil Shock

 Why Oil Prices Are Surging

Why Oil Prices Are Surging

 Oil Rig Count Falls Amid Stagnating Production

Oil Rig Count Falls Amid Stagnating Production

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com