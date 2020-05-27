Oil Slides As Russia Plans To Raise Production

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 32.88 -1.47 -4.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 34.81 -1.36 -3.76%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.721 -0.072 -4.02%
Graph up Mars US 19 hours 34.55 +1.10 +3.29%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 29.75 +1.69 +6.02%
Graph down Urals 2 days 33.60 -1.15 -3.31%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 36.20 +0.65 +1.83%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 36.20 +0.65 +1.83%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 34.07 +1.06 +3.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 6 days 27.30 -0.73 -2.60%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.721 -0.072 -4.02%
Graph up Marine 2 days 35.04 +2.19 +6.67%
Graph up Murban 2 days 35.11 +2.29 +6.98%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 31.39 +1.09 +3.60%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 38.41 +1.20 +3.22%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 34.41 +0.87 +2.59%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 34.07 +1.06 +3.21%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 34.07 +1.06 +3.21%
Chart Girassol 2 days 34.94 +0.93 +2.73%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 29.75 +1.69 +6.02%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 25.34 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 30.85 +1.10 +3.70%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 33.35 +1.10 +3.41%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 34.75 +1.10 +3.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 34.35 +1.10 +3.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 29.35 +1.10 +3.89%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 29.35 +1.10 +3.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 29.85 +1.10 +3.83%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 34.35 +1.10 +3.31%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 29.35 +1.10 +3.89%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 36.20 +0.65 +1.83%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 30.75 +1.00 +3.36%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 24.50 +1.00 +4.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 36.07 +2.31 +6.84%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 28.30 +0.43 +1.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 32.25 +0.43 +1.35%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 32.25 +0.43 +1.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 30.75 +1.00 +3.36%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 24.50 +1.00 +4.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 37.93 +1.10 +2.99%
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Oil Slides As Russia Plans To Raise Production

By Irina Slav - May 27, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT
Reports that Russia plans to start easing oil production cuts after the end of June arrested the oil price rally, keeping WTI below $35 a barrel.

WTI slid 0.3 percent following the news, after gaining more than 3 percent yesterday. This added to worry about U.S.-Chinese relations after the U.S. threatened to impose sanctions on China for its policy towards Hong Kong.

The Bloomberg report, which cites unnamed sources familiar with Moscow’s position on the cuts, stands in stark contrast with a Reuters report, which also cited unnamed people familiar with the Russian position, who said Moscow was in fact considering an extension of the current cuts.

Russia is meeting with its OPEC+ partners next month to discuss future steps, with Energy Minister Alexander Novak saying that he expected the oil market to rebalance by July. The remark suggests Russia might indeed be ready to ease the cuts, which have capped its production at 8.5 million bpd. On the other hand, there are way too many questions around the rate of demand improvement for comfort, so extending the production cuts is certainly on the table.

According to reports from last week, Russia is almost complying with its share of the cuts, with its crude oil production averaging 8.72 million bpd in the first three weeks of May, as per Reuters estimates. This is close to the 8.5-million-bpd quota, especially considering Russia’s far-from-perfect track record in complying with the cuts.

In a separate positive sign for oil markets, Bloomberg noted that Nigeria and Algeria had increased their official selling oil prices, indicating they expected improved demand soon.

Meanwhile, demand is recovering in two key markets: China and India. India’s Energy Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said demand for oil would rebound to pre-crisis levels next month while in China, IHS Markit said it expected May demand to reach 92 percent of pre-crisis levels.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

  • Mamdouh Salameh on May 27 2020 said:
    It is no secret that Russian oil companies have never been keen on OPEC+ production cuts. But the decision maker of Russia’s oil policies is President Putin himself. He has always to look at the whole picture beyond the narrow view of oil prices.

    On balance, President Putin will decide to stick with OPEC+ production cuts until the market has rebalanced probably by July according to his own Energy Minister Alexander Novak.

    Three factors might, however, influence his decision on cuts. The first is the size of the glut in the global oil market. A fast decline in the glut could tip the balance in favour of reducing the size of the cuts. The second factor is how long would it take for US shale oil production to recover having lost 4 million barrels a day (mbd) in May. The third factor is the level of prices.

    While Russia’s economy can live with an oil price lower than $40 a barrel, Saudi Arabia and the majority of OPEC members need prices between $85 and $100.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London
  • Maxander on May 27 2020 said:
    Forget Russia raising production. I think Rissia will further cut production ahead & keep it same for several years ahead to keep the oil thirst & tightness alive. OPEC may follow the same.

