Russia Considers Extending Oil Output Cuts Beyond June

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 33.49 +0.24 +0.72%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 35.35 -0.18 -0.51%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.791 +0.060 +3.47%
Graph down Mars US 18 hours 33.45 -0.67 -1.96%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 28.06 -1.64 -5.52%
Graph down Urals 4 days 34.75 -0.20 -0.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 33.01 -1.45 -4.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 27.30 -0.73 -2.60%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.791 +0.060 +3.47%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 32.85 -1.43 -4.17%
Graph down Murban 4 days 32.82 -1.30 -3.81%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 30.30 -0.97 -3.10%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 37.21 -0.96 -2.52%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 33.54 -1.25 -3.59%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 33.01 -1.45 -4.21%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 33.01 -1.45 -4.21%
Chart Girassol 4 days 34.01 -1.13 -3.22%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 28.06 -1.64 -5.52%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 23.58 +0.52 +2.25%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 29.75 -0.67 -2.20%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 32.25 -0.67 -2.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 33.65 -0.67 -1.95%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 33.25 -0.67 -1.98%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 28.25 -0.67 -2.32%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 28.25 -0.67 -2.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 28.75 -0.67 -2.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 33.25 -0.67 -1.98%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 28.25 -0.67 -2.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 29.75 -1.00 -3.25%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 23.50 -1.00 -4.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 33.76 +0.44 +1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 27.87 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 31.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 31.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 29.75 -1.00 -3.25%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 23.50 -0.75 -3.09%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 36.83 -0.67 -1.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 44 mins COVID 19 May Be Less Deadly Than Flu Study Finds
  • 1 hour 60 mph electric mopeds
  • 3 hours The CDC confirms remarkably low coronavirus death rate. Where is the media?
  • 5 hours Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 5 hours DEFIANCE – There are More of Us Than Them
  • 3 hours Monetary and Fiscal Policies in Times of Large Debt:
  • 8 hours So the President is on that Hydroxy
  • 10 hours China to Impose Dictatorship on Hong Kong
  • 11 hours Payback Time: Republican Senators turn the tables on Democrats. The difference is the Republican investigations are legit.
  • 13 hours Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 36 mins Let’s Try This....
  • 1 hour Iran's first oil tanker has arrived near Venezuela
  • 3 hours Fed Says It Will Begin Buying Corporate-Debt ETFs on Tuesday
  • 8 hours Why 2030-Isn.t-The-Magic-Year-For-Electric-Vehicles

Breaking News:

Australia Embarks On A Mammoth Renewable Energy Exporting Project

Was This The Best Energy Trade Of The Decade?

Was This The Best Energy Trade Of The Decade?

When oil plunged to negative…

Jet Fuel Demand Will Take Years To Recover

Jet Fuel Demand Will Take Years To Recover

The coronavirus pandemic swept across…

Oil Soars On Bullish EIA Inventory Report

Oil Soars On Bullish EIA Inventory Report

A week after reporting a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia Considers Extending Oil Output Cuts Beyond June

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 26, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak is discussing with oil firms on Tuesday the possible extension of the current oil production cuts beyond June, sources with knowledge of the meeting’s agenda told Reuters.

The OPEC+ group pledged in April production restrictions of 9.7 million bpd in May and June, before easing the cuts to 7.7 million bpd for July through December.

As part of the OPEC+ deal, Russia pledged to cut its production to 8.5 million bpd in May and June from a February 2020 baseline, or by around 2 million bpd, or by 19 percent, from February 2020, Novak told Interfax in an interview last month. 

The discussion of the possibility of extending the current level of cuts after June could be a sign that Russia is open to further support the rebalancing of the oil market after the price crash and coronavirus hit the economies of all oil-producing countries, including Russia.

Russia has said it would hold regular meetings with its oil firms to take stock of the deal’s implementation, and today’s meeting is part of those regular updates. Earlier today, sources told Russian news agency Interfax that minister Novak would discuss the OPEC+ cuts with the top managers of the local oil firms.

According to reports from last week, Russia is almost complying with its share of the cuts, with its crude oil production averaging 8.72 million bpd in the first three weeks of May, as per Reuters estimates. This is close to the 8.5-million-bpd quota, especially considering Russia’s far-from-perfect track record in complying with the cuts.

Novak said on Monday that the market would rebalance by July, thanks to improving demand and quicker-than-expected production cuts from OPEC+ and from producers outside the pact.

The effect of the OPEC+ deal is undoubtedly positive, Vladimir Putin’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told Russian media on Tuesday, noting that largely thanks to the deal, the oil market avoided a much more negative scenario.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Hedging Leaves Traders Dangerously Exposed

Next Post

Russia Overtakes Saudi Arabia As The Largest Oil Exporter To China
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market
Oil Is Unlikely To Go Much Higher

Oil Is Unlikely To Go Much Higher
Is The Oil Rally Coming To An End?

Is The Oil Rally Coming To An End?
Is The Oil Collapse Over Already?

Is The Oil Collapse Over Already?
U.S. Rig Count Collapse Continues Despite Soaring Oil Prices

U.S. Rig Count Collapse Continues Despite Soaring Oil Prices



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com