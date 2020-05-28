U.S. Shale Production Won't Bounce Back Until 2021

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 33.96 +1.15 +3.51%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 35.51 +0.77 +2.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.837 -0.049 -2.60%
Graph down Mars US 21 hours 34.01 -0.54 -1.56%
Graph down Opec Basket 14 hours 29.03 -0.72 -2.42%
Graph up Urals 2 days 34.75 +1.15 +3.42%
Graph down Louisiana Light 14 hours 34.60 -1.60 -4.42%
Chart Louisiana Light 14 hours 34.60 -1.60 -4.42%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 33.28 -0.79 -2.32%
Chart Mexican Basket 14 hours 27.37 +0.07 +0.26%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.837 -0.049 -2.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 34.90 -0.14 -0.40%
Graph down Murban 2 days 34.63 -0.48 -1.37%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 30.55 -0.84 -2.68%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 36.80 -1.61 -4.19%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 33.75 -0.66 -1.92%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 33.28 -0.79 -2.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 33.28 -0.79 -2.32%
Chart Girassol 2 days 33.98 -0.96 -2.75%
Chart Opec Basket 14 hours 29.03 -0.72 -2.42%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 23.89 -1.45 -5.72%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 29.31 -1.54 -4.99%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 31.81 -1.54 -4.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 33.21 -1.54 -4.43%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 32.81 -1.54 -4.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 27.81 -1.54 -5.25%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 27.81 -1.54 -5.25%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 28.31 -1.54 -5.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 32.81 -1.54 -4.48%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 27.81 -1.54 -5.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 14 hours 34.60 -1.60 -4.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 29.25 -1.50 -4.88%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 23.00 -1.50 -6.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 36.07 +2.31 +6.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 26.76 -1.54 -5.44%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 30.71 -1.54 -4.78%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 30.71 -1.54 -4.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 29.25 -1.50 -4.88%
Chart Kansas Common 14 hours 23.00 -1.50 -6.12%
Chart Buena Vista 14 hours 36.39 -1.54 -4.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 52 mins Chicago Threatens To Condemn - Possibly Demolish - Churches Defying Lockdown
  • 28 mins Let’s Try This....
  • 34 mins Would bashing China solve all the problems of the United States
  • 42 mins COVID 19 May Be Less Deadly Than Flu Study Finds
  • 12 hours New Aussie "big batteries"
  • 17 hours The CDC confirms remarkably low coronavirus death rate. Where is the media?
  • 1 hour 60 mph electric mopeds
  • 2 hours China to Impose Dictatorship on Hong Kong
  • 2 hours Pompeo's Hong Kong
  • 13 hours Monetary and Fiscal Policies in Times of Large Debt:
  • 2 days Nothing can shake AMLO’s fossil-fuel fixation
  • 13 hours Backlash Against Chinese
  • 1 day Iran's first oil tanker has arrived near Venezuela

Breaking News:

SUV Sales Exceed 40% Of Global Car Sales For The First Time

OPEC+ Deal Could Collapse As Oil Prices Shoot Up

OPEC+ Deal Could Collapse As Oil Prices Shoot Up

Oil prices have risen quickly…

The Risky Road To Oil Demand Recovery

The Risky Road To Oil Demand Recovery

Oil demand is rebounding quickly…

This Oil Nation Sees Production Drop As COVID-19 Cases Spike

This Oil Nation Sees Production Drop As COVID-19 Cases Spike

Kazakhstan’s crude oil production has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Shale Production Won't Bounce Back Until 2021

By Irina Slav - May 28, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

It could take a year before U.S. shale production starts to rise again, the chief executive of Precision Drilling Kevin Neveu told Bloomberg.

This could happen even if a hypothetical second wave of Covid-19 infections has a milder effect on the U.S. economy than the first one, and even if the economy rebounds, Neveu noted. However, it is U.S. shale that will lead the recovery in the wider oil industry, he also said.

“They’re [shale oil producers] taking it on the chin right now, and certainly production is slowing down and activity is slowing down, but it’s so quick and so easy to get that production flowing again that I think it will be one of the first places the E&P companies go,” Neveu told Bloomberg.

This is what has happened before when supply has tightened and prices have risen, during the last oil price crisis in 2014-2016. Chances are that it will happen again. When it will happen remains the open question.

“Getting back to 800 rigs in the U.S. is plausible,” according to Neveu. “If oil prices were in the US$60 to US$70 range, it could back to where it was pre COVID-19 and pre-Russia-Saudi price war.”

For oil prices to get back to pre-crisis levels we would need to see significantly improved demand and lower supply. For now, there is a better chance for the latter than the former, and this is without factoring in a second wave of Covid-19 infections. This is simply because a lot is being done to shrink supply, yet there is little that can be done to stimulate demand.

The number of active rigs in the U.S. last week was 318, Baker Hughes reported last Friday. That’s down by 21 rigs from the previous weeks and 665 rigs lower than this time last year.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Fall On Bearish EIA Data

Next Post

Saudi Arabia Wants Record Oil Output Cuts To Last Till End 2020
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market
Oil Markets Could Soon Face A Devastating Supply Crunch

Oil Markets Could Soon Face A Devastating Supply Crunch
Oil Is Unlikely To Go Much Higher

Oil Is Unlikely To Go Much Higher
Is The Oil Rally Coming To An End?

Is The Oil Rally Coming To An End?
Is The U.S. Prepared For War With China?

Is The U.S. Prepared For War With China?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com