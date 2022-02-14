Report Slams European Banks For Financing Oil And Gas

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 95.02 +1.92 +2.06%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 96.01 +1.57 +1.66%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.170 +0.229 +5.81%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.945 +0.034 +1.17%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.769 +0.030 +1.10%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 95.45 +3.27 +3.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 95.45 +3.27 +3.55%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 94.57 +0.41 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.85 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 91.10 +3.22 +3.66%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.769 +0.030 +1.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 89.98 -0.29 -0.32%
Graph down Murban 4 days 92.40 -0.34 -0.37%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 86.75 +0.23 +0.27%
Graph down Basra Light 77 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 96.52 +0.30 +0.31%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 94.57 +0.41 +0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 94.57 +0.41 +0.44%
Chart Girassol 4 days 95.35 +0.58 +0.61%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.85 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 77.89 +2.61 +3.47%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 79.00 +3.22 +4.25%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 95.25 +3.22 +3.50%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 93.50 +3.22 +3.57%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 91.40 +3.22 +3.65%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 88.55 +3.22 +3.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 88.55 +3.22 +3.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 90.65 +3.22 +3.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 94.20 +3.22 +3.54%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 88.85 +3.22 +3.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 95.45 +3.27 +3.55%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 86.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 80.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 91.88 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 83.83 +0.22 +0.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 87.78 +0.22 +0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 87.78 +0.22 +0.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 86.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 83.25 +3.00 +3.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 95.29 +3.22 +3.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 54 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 16 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days Why did Russia want Crimea ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 16 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 5 hours "Oil Investment Must Rise To $525 Billion PER YEAR To Avoid Supply Crunch" by Tsvetana Paraskova as seen on Zero Hedge
  • 1 day Pierre Omidyar Co-funded Ukraine Revolution Groups With US Government, Documents Show
  • 5 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 6 hours  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 4 hours Putin Wants Farmland in the East, Let Ports and sole control of Azov Sea. . . . . Biden "minor incursion alright"
  • 3 days World leaders reach landmark deal on a global corporate tax rate
  • 4 days "Yachts To Be Exempt From EU's Carbon Pricing Plan" - Zero Hedge
  • 15 hours China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.

Breaking News:

U.S. Exports LNG At A Record Pace

Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Sticks With 400,000 Bpd Output Hike

Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Sticks With 400,000 Bpd Output Hike

In the shortest meeting so…

China Is Helping Venezuela Re-Establish Itself As A Major Oil Producer

China Is Helping Venezuela Re-Establish Itself As A Major Oil Producer

Venezuela is looking to follow…

Goldman Sachs: OPEC+ Could Announce Larger Production Hike

Goldman Sachs: OPEC+ Could Announce Larger Production Hike

OPEC+ may decide on Wednesday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Report Slams European Banks For Financing Oil And Gas

By Irina Slav - Feb 14, 2022, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

European banks led by HSBC, Barclays, and BNP Paribas continue to provide financing for oil and gas exploration despite government efforts to reduce economies’ reliance on fossil fuels, a report by a nonprofit investment organization has said.

“Climate scenarios such as the IEA’s Net Zero Emissions pathway show that there is no room for investment in new oil & gas fields if the world is to limit warming to 1.5C,” the report, by ShareAction, said.

“Yet 25 European banks, all committed to Net Zero goals, provided $55 billion in financing to companies expanding oil & gas production last year,” the authors added.

It’s worth noting here that while the International Energy Agency did call for an immediate end to new investments in oil and gas exploration in May last year to advance is Paris Agreement goals, its October Oil Market Report called for the opposite, saying, “Shrinking global spare capacity underscores the need for increased investments to meet demand further down the road.”

The ShareAction report, however, focuses on the IEA’s Road Map to Net Zero, which argued that if we are to have a 50-percent chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, new oil and gas exploration must cease immediately.

Banks, however, are not heeding the warning, with the authors of the report saying that 25 of the largest European lenders provided some $400 billion in financing to big oil companies, including Exxon, Shell, BP, and Aramco since 2016.

What makes the findings of ShareAction significant is that 24 of these 25 lenders are members of the Net Zero Banking Alliance set up by the United Nations. Since joining the alliance, ShareAction said, these 24 banks had provided $33 billion to oil and gas companies. More than half of this total came from four banks: HSBC, Barclays, BNP Paribas, and Deutsche Bank.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

5 Hot Small Cap Oil And Gas Stocks
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Long Will High Oil Prices Last?

How Long Will High Oil Prices Last?
The Lone Bear Calling For $65 Oil

The Lone Bear Calling For $65 Oil
Cutting Russia’s Oil Flow To Europe Would Be A Disaster

Cutting Russia’s Oil Flow To Europe Would Be A Disaster
World's Top Oil Trader Sees Higher Prices

World's Top Oil Trader Sees Higher Prices
U.S. Rig Count See Massive Climb On Higher Oil Prices

U.S. Rig Count See Massive Climb On Higher Oil Prices



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com