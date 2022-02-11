Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
WTI Crude 10 mins 94.20 +4.32 +4.81%
Brent Crude 10 mins 95.15 +3.74 +4.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.924 -0.035 -0.88%
Heating Oil 10 mins 2.929 +0.101 +3.58%
Gasoline 10 mins 2.746 +0.081 +3.02%
Louisiana Light 2 days 92.18 +0.31 +0.34%
Louisiana Light 2 days 92.18 +0.31 +0.34%
Bonny Light 2 days 94.16 +0.86 +0.92%
Opec Basket 2 days 92.87 +1.03 +1.12%
Mars US 16 hours 87.88 +1.02 +1.17%
Gasoline 10 mins 2.746 +0.081 +3.02%

Marine 2 days 90.27 +0.94 +1.05%
Murban 2 days 92.74 +1.17 +1.28%
Iran Heavy 2 days 86.52 +0.76 +0.89%
Basra Light 74 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Saharan Blend 2 days 96.22 +0.79 +0.83%
Bonny Light 2 days 94.16 +0.86 +0.92%
Bonny Light 2 days 94.16 +0.86 +0.92%
Girassol 2 days 94.77 +0.65 +0.69%
Opec Basket 2 days 92.87 +1.03 +1.12%

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 75.28 +0.13 +0.17%
Western Canadian Select 12 hours 75.78 +0.22 +0.29%
Canadian Condensate 12 hours 92.03 +0.22 +0.24%
Premium Synthetic 12 hours 90.28 +0.22 +0.24%
Sweet Crude 12 hours 88.18 +0.22 +0.25%
Peace Sour 12 hours 85.33 +0.22 +0.26%
Peace Sour 12 hours 85.33 +0.22 +0.26%
Light Sour Blend 12 hours 87.43 +0.22 +0.25%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 90.98 +0.22 +0.24%
Central Alberta 12 hours 85.63 +0.22 +0.26%

Louisiana Light 2 days 92.18 +0.31 +0.34%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 86.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 80.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 91.96 +0.50 +0.55%
West Texas Sour 2 days 83.83 +0.22 +0.26%
Eagle Ford 2 days 87.78 +0.22 +0.25%
Eagle Ford 2 days 87.78 +0.22 +0.25%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 86.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 80.25 +0.25 +0.31%
Buena Vista 2 days 92.07 +0.22 +0.24%

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

IEA: Chronic OPEC+ Undersupply Could Propel Oil Prices Even Higher

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 11, 2022, 9:00 AM CST
If OPEC+ continues to fail in delivering its oil production targets amid rising demand and inventories at multi-year lows, oil prices will remain under upward pressure and are set for more volatility, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday.

The gap between OPEC+ output and its target levels surged to as much as 900,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January, the IEA said in its closely watched Oil Market Report for February.

This year’s estimated global growth rates remain largely unchanged, the agency said, expecting world oil demand to rise by 3.2 million bpd this year and reach 100.6 million bpd, as restrictions to contain the spread of COVID ease.

At the same time, the level of industry stocks globally continues to shrink.

OECD industry oil stocks declined by a steep 60 million barrels in December, led by large draws in middle distillates across all regions, the IEA estimates. Oil inventories in developed economies were 355 million barrels lower than a year ago and at their lowest in seven years. Preliminary data for January show OECD industry stocks declined by another 13.5 million barrels.

Global oil supply rose by 560,000 bpd to 98.7 million bpd in January, mostly from countries outside the OPEC+ pact, while OPEC+ continued to show “chronic” underperformance versus targets.

“If the persistent gap between OPEC+ output and its target levels continues, supply tensions will rise, increasing the likelihood of more volatility and upward pressure on prices. But these risks, which have broad economic implications, could be reduced if producers in the Middle East with spare capacity were to compensate for those running out,” said the IEA.

The trouble with spare capacity is that only two countries, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have such. Iran could also add 1.3 million bpd to the market if the nuclear talks are successful and the U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil exports are removed.

“If OPEC+ cuts are fully unwound, the bloc could increase output by 4.3 mb/d. Of course, that would come at the expense of effective spare capacity, which could fall to 2.5 mb/d by the end of the year and end up held almost entirely by Saudi Arabia and, to a lesser extent, the UAE,” the agency said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

