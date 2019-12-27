Oil Rises On Large Crude Draw

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 12 mins 61.72 +0.04 +0.06%
Brent Crude 12 mins 66.88 +0.12 +0.18%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.198 -0.087 -3.81%
Mars US 17 hours 62.08 +0.87 +1.42%
Opec Basket 8 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
Urals 1 day 59.75 +0.95 +1.62%
Louisiana Light 7 days 64.23 -0.87 -1.34%
Louisiana Light 7 days 64.23 -0.87 -1.34%
Bonny Light 3 days 67.64 +0.59 +0.88%
Mexican Basket 4 days 55.95 +0.14 +0.25%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.198 -0.087 -3.81%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 67.66 +0.66 +0.99%
Murban 1 day 69.30 +0.63 +0.92%
Iran Heavy 3 days 58.34 +0.64 +1.11%
Basra Light 3 days 72.56 +0.86 +1.20%
Saharan Blend 3 days 67.37 +0.49 +0.73%
Bonny Light 3 days 67.64 +0.59 +0.88%
Bonny Light 3 days 67.64 +0.59 +0.88%
Girassol 3 days 68.59 +0.69 +1.02%
Opec Basket 8 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.21 +0.56 +1.38%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 36.43 +0.57 +1.59%
Canadian Condensate 129 days 55.68 +0.57 +1.03%
Premium Synthetic 119 days 62.08 +0.57 +0.93%
Sweet Crude 3 days 55.68 +0.57 +1.03%
Peace Sour 3 days 51.68 +0.57 +1.12%
Peace Sour 3 days 51.68 +0.57 +1.12%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 54.93 +0.57 +1.05%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 61.18 +0.57 +0.94%
Central Alberta 3 days 51.93 +0.57 +1.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 7 days 64.23 -0.87 -1.34%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 58.00 +0.50 +0.87%
Giddings 1 day 51.75 +0.50 +0.98%
ANS West Coast 106 days 67.48 -0.49 -0.72%
West Texas Sour 1 day 55.63 +0.57 +1.04%
Eagle Ford 1 day 59.58 +0.57 +0.97%
Eagle Ford 1 day 59.58 +0.57 +0.97%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 58.00 +0.50 +0.87%
Kansas Common 4 days 50.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 69.75 -0.41 -0.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 7 minutes Biden Says He’s Willing To Sacrifice Hundreds Of Thousands Of Blue-Collar Jobs In Oil And Gas
  • 11 minutes Tech cold war is a fact. China tells government offices to remove all foreign computer equipment
  • 14 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 21 hours Pelosi Delays Impeachment Trial: Ploy to keep Impeachment in Headlines . . and Away from IG Horowitz report or Barr/Durham coming investigation and indictments. It's working. Pelosi WINS !
  • 2 days Remember: Only the Poor Can Reach the Kingdom of God
  • 5 hours Nord Stream 2 Offshore Natural Gas Pipeline Project (Infographics)
  • 2 days Senate Impeachment Trial: After opening statements Trump will file Motion to Dismiss. Debate 2 days. Senate votes, Motion to Dismiss passes
  • 2 days Tesla Will ‘Disappear’ Or ‘Lose 80%’ Of Its Value
  • 3 days What shale companies will survive the blood
  • 3 days Wexit: Separatism Gains Popularity in Canada's Oil-Rich Western Provinces
  • 1 day Formula One comes to Wind Turbines
  • 1 day Natural Gas
  • 12 hours Saudi A Top Performer in Upstream Emissions

Breaking News:

Tesla Scores Landmark Deal For Chinese Factory

Alt Text

Iran Holds End Of Year Fire Sale For Crude Oil

Iran’s state-run oil company, the…

Alt Text

Why Russia Agreed To Deeper OPEC+ Output Cuts

The United Arab Emirates had…

Alt Text

Is This The Beginning Of A Shale Crisis?

Banks are restricting their lending…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Rises On Large Crude Draw

By Irina Slav - Dec 27, 2019, 10:29 AM CST
Join Our Community
Oil tanker

Crude oil prices rose higher after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory draw of 5.5 million barrels for the week to December 20 in its last weekly petroleum status report for 2019.

At 441.4 million barrels, inventories were some 2 percent above the seasonal average, the EIA said.

The authority also reported average refining rates of 17 million bpd for last week, which compared with 16.6 million bpd a week earlier. Gasoline production averaged 10.3 million bpd and distillate fuels production stood at 5.4 million bpd. These compared with 9.8 million bpd of gasoline and 5.1 million bpd of distillate fuels a week earlier.

Gasoline inventories, the EIA said, added 2 million barrels in the week to December 20. This compared with a build of 2.5 million barrels for the previous week.

Distillate fuel inventories declined by 200,000 barrels. This compared with an increase of 1.5 million barrels for the previous week.

Prices shot up earlier this week, after the American Petroleum Institute reported an estimated 7.9-million-barrel crude oil inventory draw for the week to December 20. Since this was substantially more than analysts expected—1.83 million barrels—prices reacted by jumping to three-month highs.

At the time of writing Brent crude was trading at $66.60 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was trading at $61.47 per barrel, both down modestly from the opening of trade on Friday.

Despite this rally, expectations for 2020 remain mixed. Analyst forecasts for Brent’s average next year vary from $59 to $70 a barrel, and the EIA sees WTI trading at an average discount of $5.50 per barrel to the international benchmark. The authority expects Brent at an average of $63 per barrel in 2020.

This would be a lower average than this year’s Brent crude level and that’s despite the thawing in U.S.-Chinese trade relations that has already resulted in a deal. This is not a positive sign for oil prices, as this year, the U.S.-China trade war was the lead factor that drove price movements.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

China’s Biggest Move In Oil Markets To Date
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

What Will The Average Oil Price Be In 2020?

What Will The Average Oil Price Be In 2020?
The Real Reason Oil Prices Remained Low In 2019

The Real Reason Oil Prices Remained Low In 2019

 Oil Markets Brace For Another 500,000 Bpd Oil Field To Come Online

Oil Markets Brace For Another 500,000 Bpd Oil Field To Come Online

 Another Oil Major Bails On Marcellus Shale

Another Oil Major Bails On Marcellus Shale

 Is LNG Actually The Future Of Energy?

Is LNG Actually The Future Of Energy?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com