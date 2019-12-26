Is This The Beginning Of The End For Fossil Fuels?

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 35 mins 61.68 +0.57 +0.93%
Brent Crude 20 mins 66.76 +0.60 +0.91%
Natural Gas 35 mins 2.285 +0.098 +4.48%
Mars US 34 mins 62.08 +0.87 +1.42%
Opec Basket 8 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
Urals 3 days 58.80 +0.55 +0.94%
Louisiana Light 7 days 64.23 -0.87 -1.34%
Louisiana Light 7 days 64.23 -0.87 -1.34%
Bonny Light 3 days 67.64 +0.59 +0.88%
Mexican Basket 4 days 55.95 +0.14 +0.25%
Natural Gas 35 mins 2.285 +0.098 +4.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 3 days 67.00 +0.58 +0.87%
Murban 3 days 68.67 +0.54 +0.79%
Iran Heavy 3 days 58.34 +0.64 +1.11%
Basra Light 3 days 72.56 +0.86 +1.20%
Saharan Blend 3 days 67.37 +0.49 +0.73%
Bonny Light 3 days 67.64 +0.59 +0.88%
Bonny Light 3 days 67.64 +0.59 +0.88%
Girassol 3 days 68.59 +0.69 +1.02%
Opec Basket 8 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.23 +0.58 +1.43%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 35.86 +0.59 +1.67%
Canadian Condensate 128 days 55.11 +0.59 +1.08%
Premium Synthetic 118 days 61.51 +0.59 +0.97%
Sweet Crude 3 days 55.11 +0.59 +1.08%
Peace Sour 3 days 51.11 +0.59 +1.17%
Peace Sour 3 days 51.11 +0.59 +1.17%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 54.36 +0.59 +1.10%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 60.61 +0.59 +0.98%
Central Alberta 3 days 51.36 +0.59 +1.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 7 days 64.23 -0.87 -1.34%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 57.50 +0.50 +0.88%
Giddings 3 days 51.25 +0.50 +0.99%
ANS West Coast 105 days 67.48 -0.49 -0.72%
West Texas Sour 3 days 55.06 +0.59 +1.08%
Eagle Ford 3 days 59.01 +0.59 +1.01%
Eagle Ford 3 days 59.01 +0.59 +1.01%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 57.50 +0.50 +0.88%
Kansas Common 4 days 50.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 69.75 -0.41 -0.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 8 minutes Nord Stream 2 Offshore Natural Gas Pipeline Project (Infographics)
  • 12 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 2 hours Tech cold war is a fact. China tells government offices to remove all foreign computer equipment
  • 1 hour Pelosi Delays Impeachment Trial: Ploy to keep Impeachment in Headlines . . and Away from IG Horowitz report or Barr/Durham coming investigation and indictments. It's working. Pelosi WINS !
  • 20 hours Remember: Only the Poor Can Reach the Kingdom of God
  • 16 hours Formula One comes to Wind Turbines
  • 2 days Wexit: Separatism Gains Popularity in Canada's Oil-Rich Western Provinces
  • 15 hours Biden Says He’s Willing To Sacrifice Hundreds Of Thousands Of Blue-Collar Jobs In Oil And Gas
  • 2 days Senate Impeachment Trial: After opening statements Trump will file Motion to Dismiss. Debate 2 days. Senate votes, Motion to Dismiss passes
  • 2 days What shale companies will survive the blood
  • 7 hours Natural Gas
  • 1 day Tesla Will ‘Disappear’ Or ‘Lose 80%’ Of Its Value
  • 3 days Winter Storms Hitting Continental US
  • 3 days Saudi A Top Performer in Upstream Emissions

Breaking News:

Global Superpowers Vie For Power In World’s Most Important Oil Chokepoint

Alt Text

Will The Exxon Ruling Impact Future Climate Cases?

The lawsuit brought against ExxonMobil…

Alt Text

Can We Expect A Christmas Oil Rally This Year?

Due to holidays next week…

Alt Text

Why This Oil Price Rally Won’t Last

Every oil price rally in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Anes Alic

Anes Alic

Anes Alic is a veteran investigative journalist and writer whose work in everything from anti-terrorism and high-level politics, to industry, investing and IT has won…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is This The Beginning Of The End For Fossil Fuels?

By Anes Alic - Dec 26, 2019, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Unbankable

The eventual death of oil and thermal coal won’t come from environmentalists, or even directly from renewable energy--it will come when big banks decide to stop financing it, rendering it ‘unbankable’. 

That’s exactly what Goldman Sachs has just done, in a first for a major finance institution. 

As of last week, Goldman Sachs is the first big U.S. bank to rule out financing new oil exploration or drilling in the Arctic, as well as new thermal coal mines anywhere in the world.

The bank’s latest environmental policy declares climate change as one of the “most significant environmental challenges of the 21st century” and has pledged to help its clients manage climate impacts more effectively, including through the sale of weather-related catastrophe bonds. The giant bank also committed to invest $750 billion over the next decade into areas that focus on climate transition.

It may not be the last.

Moving in Lockstep

As Jason Disterhoft, a senior campaigner at Rainforest Action Network, has noted, the so-called Big Six banks tend to move in lockstep, and the other five will no doubt feel some pressure to up the ante by forgoing financing fossil fuel projects.

Goldman Sachs’ move comes amid growing pressure by a group of Native Americans who have been pushing Wall Street to stop financing oil and natural gas projects in some of the world’s fastest-warming regions.

The Arctic is one of these, with the region warming at nearly twice the global average rate, leading to adverse changes in weather and rainfall patterns, rising sea levels and more severe weather events. 

At the top of the group’s target list is JPMorgan Chase, which over the past two years has financed more fossil fuel projects than any other financial institution in the world. Others include Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, which together have conducted fossil fuel financing to the tune of nearly half a trillion dollars since the ratification of the Paris climate accord in 2015.

(Click to enlarge)

Source: Washington Post

Other major overseas banks have already ruled out financing for Arctic drilling. 

Goldman Sachs, however, is the first major U.S. firm to do so.

The move by the bank has raised hopes (and fears) that other major financial institutions in the US will follow its lead.  Related: The 5 Biggest Threats To Oil & Gas In 2020

After all, the dominos have fallen like that in the past. 

Leading up to the Paris climate talks, the Big Six made pledges to reduce their credit exposure to coal miners or freeze financing for coal projects especially in the developed world. 

The Rainforest Action Network has praised Goldman's commitments, calling them the "strongest fossil finance restrictions of any major US bank”. So, it’s also a bit of a public relations coup for Goldman. 

More than a dozen of the world's largest banks including UniCredit, Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays have also pledged to stop drilling in the Arctic.

The Arctic is not the only region in the world where Wall Street is feeling the heat. 

Earlier in the year, several green groups from the U.S., the UK and the Netherlands asked the world’s largest banks not to underwrite Saudi Aramco’s IPO. 

Environmentalists are increasingly putting pressure on the private sector to lower dangerous emissions at a time when a majority of the world’s governments continue making glacial progress by failing to act quickly enough to avert worsening climate disasters.

While the Arctic drilling finance ban by Goldman is a first, coal is now really getting the short end of the funding stick. 

According to BankTrack, as of September this year, 22 banks have halted direct financing for new thermal coal mine projects globally, while 26 banks have ended direct financing for new coal plant projects. 

Those banks include big names such as Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, USbancorp, Santander, StandardChartered and Barclays. 

It doesn’t mean they’re not financing coal indirectly, though, through general corporate lending or underwriting. 

And there’s nothing altruistic about it. They’re voting with their wallets.  Related: Have Oil Prices Reached An Inflection Point?

Major listed coal companies everywhere have been destroying significant shareholder value, with Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTU), the US’ largest coal miner with heavy exposure to thermal coal, shares down 71% in the year-to-date. 

In contrast, NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE), the poster child of the renewable energy space, has seen its shares soar 43% YTD.

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

The UN climate talks in Madrid achieved precious little after the world’s largest carbon emitters failed to pledge to tackle global warming more aggressively. But outside political circles, investors are increasingly voting with their wallets--and a dramatic policy shift at one of the world's biggest and most prestigious banks a clear sign of the times.

The value of clean energy companies is soaring across the globe, while stocks of fossil fuel companies continue being pummeled. 

There’s an undeniable shift in global financial markets leading some to believe the world is at a watershed moment. The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) has said:

"The world could well look back on 2019 as the tipping point..." and "[The moment] when global capital markets accepted the technology-driven inevitability [of a] crossover from polluting thermal coal and increased uptake of sustainable clean renewable energy." 

By Anes Alic for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Is This Africa’s Next Big Oil Frontier?
Anes Alic

Anes Alic

Anes Alic is a veteran investigative journalist and writer whose work in everything from anti-terrorism and high-level politics, to industry, investing and IT has won…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

What Will The Average Oil Price Be In 2020?

What Will The Average Oil Price Be In 2020?
Did Scientists Just Crack The Solar Code?

Did Scientists Just Crack The Solar Code?

 Oil Markets Brace For Another 500,000 Bpd Oil Field To Come Online

Oil Markets Brace For Another 500,000 Bpd Oil Field To Come Online

 The World’s Most Promising Renewables Market Has Taken A Turn For The Worst

The World’s Most Promising Renewables Market Has Taken A Turn For The Worst

 Another Oil Major Bails On Marcellus Shale

Another Oil Major Bails On Marcellus Shale

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com