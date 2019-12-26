China’s Biggest Move In Oil Markets To Date

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 35 mins 61.68 +0.57 +0.93%
Brent Crude 20 mins 66.76 +0.60 +0.91%
Natural Gas 35 mins 2.285 +0.098 +4.48%
Mars US 34 mins 62.08 +0.87 +1.42%
Opec Basket 8 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
Urals 3 days 58.80 +0.55 +0.94%
Louisiana Light 7 days 64.23 -0.87 -1.34%
Louisiana Light 7 days 64.23 -0.87 -1.34%
Bonny Light 3 days 67.64 +0.59 +0.88%
Mexican Basket 4 days 55.95 +0.14 +0.25%
Natural Gas 35 mins 2.285 +0.098 +4.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 3 days 67.00 +0.58 +0.87%
Murban 3 days 68.67 +0.54 +0.79%
Iran Heavy 3 days 58.34 +0.64 +1.11%
Basra Light 3 days 72.56 +0.86 +1.20%
Saharan Blend 3 days 67.37 +0.49 +0.73%
Bonny Light 3 days 67.64 +0.59 +0.88%
Bonny Light 3 days 67.64 +0.59 +0.88%
Girassol 3 days 68.59 +0.69 +1.02%
Opec Basket 8 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.23 +0.58 +1.43%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 35.86 +0.59 +1.67%
Canadian Condensate 128 days 55.11 +0.59 +1.08%
Premium Synthetic 118 days 61.51 +0.59 +0.97%
Sweet Crude 3 days 55.11 +0.59 +1.08%
Peace Sour 3 days 51.11 +0.59 +1.17%
Peace Sour 3 days 51.11 +0.59 +1.17%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 54.36 +0.59 +1.10%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 60.61 +0.59 +0.98%
Central Alberta 3 days 51.36 +0.59 +1.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 7 days 64.23 -0.87 -1.34%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 57.50 +0.50 +0.88%
Giddings 3 days 51.25 +0.50 +0.99%
ANS West Coast 105 days 67.48 -0.49 -0.72%
West Texas Sour 3 days 55.06 +0.59 +1.08%
Eagle Ford 3 days 59.01 +0.59 +1.01%
Eagle Ford 3 days 59.01 +0.59 +1.01%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 57.50 +0.50 +0.88%
Kansas Common 4 days 50.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 69.75 -0.41 -0.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 8 minutes Nord Stream 2 Offshore Natural Gas Pipeline Project (Infographics)
  • 12 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 2 hours Tech cold war is a fact. China tells government offices to remove all foreign computer equipment
  • 1 hour Pelosi Delays Impeachment Trial: Ploy to keep Impeachment in Headlines . . and Away from IG Horowitz report or Barr/Durham coming investigation and indictments. It's working. Pelosi WINS !
  • 20 hours Remember: Only the Poor Can Reach the Kingdom of God
  • 16 hours Formula One comes to Wind Turbines
  • 2 days Wexit: Separatism Gains Popularity in Canada's Oil-Rich Western Provinces
  • 15 hours Biden Says He’s Willing To Sacrifice Hundreds Of Thousands Of Blue-Collar Jobs In Oil And Gas
  • 2 days Senate Impeachment Trial: After opening statements Trump will file Motion to Dismiss. Debate 2 days. Senate votes, Motion to Dismiss passes
  • 2 days What shale companies will survive the blood
  • 7 hours Natural Gas
  • 1 day Tesla Will ‘Disappear’ Or ‘Lose 80%’ Of Its Value
  • 3 days Winter Storms Hitting Continental US
  • 3 days Saudi A Top Performer in Upstream Emissions

Breaking News:

Global Superpowers Vie For Power In World’s Most Important Oil Chokepoint

Alt Text

IEA Pours Cold Water Over OPEC+ Optimism

While OPEC has dominated headlines…

Alt Text

Is This The Most Important Oil Price Driver In 2020?

If India’s economic growth picks…

Alt Text

Iran: We Won’t Agree To Any Production Cuts In The Future

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China’s Biggest Move In Oil Markets To Date

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 26, 2019, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
China Energy Exchange

China is making an aggressive entrance into the world of energy exchanges, but will it help the markets like some analysts suggest, or will it spell doom for oil prices?

Persistent oversupply in the global oil and gas market has created a difficult situation for smaller oil and gas companies who must find ways to compete in a debt-laden, low-priced environment against state-run oil titans like Saudi Aramco and deep-pocketed oil giants such as Exxon.

But the small oil and gas players—those private companies that are facing an uncertain future despite sitting atop a literal wealth of oil and gas in prolific US shale plays—may have just been handed their ticket out of trouble by the largest oil importer in the world, China. 

Or have they?

China, in its quest to shore up its energy security, is launching a new energy exchange that will make it much easier for buyers and sellers of all things energy—including gas, oil, LNG, carbon credits, and even chemical products—to find each other and do business together in the robust Chinese market that might otherwise seem daunting to enter.

For smaller US energy businesses—which account for nearly 60-70% of all energy companies in the United States--the Greater Bay Area International Energy Transaction Center, as the exchange is called, could be just what the doctor ordered: easier access to a tricky but colossal market.  

For China, the exchange is designed to protect its energy security at a time when its voracious appetite for crude oil exceeds its domestic production. 

On the surface, it seems like a marriage made in oil heaven.

But concerns with the new energy exchange are widespread, and global--from the United States to the Middle East.

Small Independents

Today, there are approximately 9,000 independent oil and gas companies operating in the United States—this includes only those businesses that produced fewer than 75,000 bpd and have less than $5 million in oil and gas sales per year. This class of producers accounts for 83% of all oil produced in the U.S., and 90% of all natural gas.

It’s a booming business—and no doubt some of these smaller players will jump at the chance to engage with Chinese companies to sell their oil and gas products. There are concerns, however, that easier access to the huge Chinese energy market will erode prices further—a price situation that China is looking forward to. 

As for those independents, some of which are struggling in the already lower oil price environment, additional price erosion could mean death.

Middle East

And then there are the Middle East producers. There was a time when the United States imported almost 150 million barrels of oil monthly from OPEC member countries, according to the Energy Information Administration. But then just a few years ago, the United States lifted the export ban on crude oil, and everything changed. In January 2017, the United States imported 117.6 million barrels of oil from OPEC. In September 2019—the last month for which there is data—the United States imported just 48 million barrels. 

That’s less than half.

OPEC nations—mostly Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, and Iraq—had enjoyed hawking their wares on the US market. But as the U.S. slowed its oil imports, Middle East producers set their sites on another large market: Asia, including China.

Those same OPEC nations that were hurt by U.S. oil production will also be hurt by China’s courting of U.S. oil companies through this exchange.  For OPEC, who has come up against the United States oil industry time and time again as it tries to lift prices through production cuts, American oil producers keep turning up like a bad penny.

A Geopolitical Foothold

China is hoping that the new international exchange platform will rival the LSE and NYSE when it comes to online trading of crude oil and other energy-related products, including settling trade and delivering it. In addition to crude oil, chemical products, and LNG mentioned above, it will also deal with LPG, methane, ethane, and energy derivatives. And there’s more: it will also make available market information.

But the exchange will also increase—to the worry of many—China’s geopolitical foothold in new markets.

China is fast sinking money into developing oil and gas resources in foreign countries, despite lower oil prices. Its state-run oil companies, including CNOOC, have been throwing money at oil projects in Brazil, Mexico, Guyana, Nigeria, and Canada--and the US Gulf of Mexico, to name just a few. And while some see this as just a method of filling the oil void left by its own domestic production, others see this as China’s way of controlling oil resources across the globe for geopolitical gain. 

China has already sunk money into Iran and Venezuela in the form of loans in exchange for cheap crude--two countries that have found themselves on the receiving end of US sanctions that have crippled their respective oil industries. This move has upset the geopolitical apple cart as the U.S. struggles to bring oil exports for both to zero--without China’s backing, the U.S. might have been successful in doing so.

The growth of a massive new energy exchange not only improves China’s global positioning to influence oil prices, but also increases its geopolitical clout as its money gives it influence in state-run oil companies that carry political sway within their governments--particularly with Venezuela’s PDVSA and Angola’s Sonangol.  

There is no doubt that the exchange will increase the energy trade between smaller players. Whether this will have a positive result for small U.S. energy companies or whether this will crush prices and increase China’s political might remains to be seen. 

Byt Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Is This The Beginning Of A Shale Crisis?
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

What Will The Average Oil Price Be In 2020?

What Will The Average Oil Price Be In 2020?
Did Scientists Just Crack The Solar Code?

Did Scientists Just Crack The Solar Code?

 Oil Markets Brace For Another 500,000 Bpd Oil Field To Come Online

Oil Markets Brace For Another 500,000 Bpd Oil Field To Come Online

 The World’s Most Promising Renewables Market Has Taken A Turn For The Worst

The World’s Most Promising Renewables Market Has Taken A Turn For The Worst

 Another Oil Major Bails On Marcellus Shale

Another Oil Major Bails On Marcellus Shale

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com