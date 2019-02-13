Oil Rises Despite Rising Oil, Product Inventories

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.95 +0.85 +1.60%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.65 +1.23 +1.97%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.584 -0.104 -3.87%
Mars US 20 hours 59.90 +0.59 +0.99%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.88 +0.48 +0.78%
Urals 2 days 59.12 -0.81 -1.35%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.64 +1.96 +3.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.64 +1.96 +3.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.81 +1.23 +1.97%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.43 +1.04 +1.91%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.584 -0.104 -3.87%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 14 hours 63.29 +1.11 +1.79%
Murban 14 hours 64.40 +1.27 +2.01%
Iran Heavy 2 days 56.09 +1.42 +2.60%
Basra Light 2 days 63.94 +1.13 +1.80%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.29 +1.15 +1.88%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.81 +1.23 +1.97%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.81 +1.23 +1.97%
Girassol 2 days 63.29 +1.25 +2.01%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.88 +0.48 +0.78%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.98 +1.10 +2.83%
Western Canadian Select 4 hours 42.10 +0.69 +1.67%
Canadian Condensate 38 days 50.25 +0.69 +1.39%
Premium Synthetic 38 days 53.10 +0.69 +1.32%
Sweet Crude 4 hours 49.70 +0.69 +1.41%
Peace Sour 4 hours 47.40 +0.69 +1.48%
Peace Sour 4 hours 47.40 +0.69 +1.48%
Light Sour Blend 4 hours 49.85 +0.69 +1.40%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 53.30 +0.69 +1.31%
Central Alberta 4 hours 48.10 +0.69 +1.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.64 +1.96 +3.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.50 +0.75 +1.54%
Giddings 2 days 43.25 +0.75 +1.76%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.94 +0.48 +0.78%
West Texas Sour 2 days 47.05 +0.69 +1.49%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.00 +0.69 +1.37%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.00 +0.69 +1.37%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.55 +0.69 +1.41%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.25 +0.50 +1.17%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.30 +0.74 +1.18%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Ford In Big Trouble: Three Recalls In North America
  • 7 minutes The end of stock buybacks?
  • 14 minutes Mullahs Out Of Control: 'Get out of Syria,' Iran tells U.S
  • 17 minutes Get First Access To The Oilprice App!
  • 1 min Former United Nations Scientist says the UN is lying about Global Warming and Sea-Level changes
  • 4 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 7 hours Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 5 hours L.A. Mayor Ditches Gas Plant Plans
  • 3 hours Strong Influence And Stronger Threat: Iran-Backed Groups Corner Iraq's Postwar Scrap Metal Market
  • 6 mins How Is Greenland Dealing With Climate Change?
  • 8 mins "Renewable" Energy or Hydrocarbons Keeping People From Freezing Their Butts Off This Week in U.S.?
  • 22 hours Solar and Wind Will Not "Save" the Climate
  • 4 hours Solar Array Required to Match Global Oil Consumption
  • 24 hours Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 23 hours methanol fuel cells
  • 17 hours Regular Gas dropped to $2.21 per gallon today
  • 18 hours Green New Deal

Breaking News:

Bankruptcies In Canada’s Oil Industry Decline In 2018

Alt Text

Oil Heads Lower On Small Inventory Build

Oil prices fell slightly on…

Alt Text

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Sharply As Oil Prices Climb

The U.S. oil rig count…

Alt Text

Venezuelan Oil Exports Plunge On ‘Harsher’ Sanctions

Venezuelan oil production could be…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Rises Despite Rising Oil, Product Inventories

By Irina Slav - Feb 13, 2019, 9:49 AM CST
Join Our Community
oil tanker

Crude oil prices inched down today after the Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory build of 3.6 million barrels for the week to February 8. This compares with a build of 1.3 million barrels for the previous week.

The EIA’s report came a day after the American Petroleum Institute served one of its now regular surprises by reporting a decline in crude oil inventories of 998,000 bpd for the same period.

The EIA also reported a 400,000-barrel increase in gasoline inventories, compared with a build of half a million barrels a week earlier, and a 1.2-million-barrel rise in distillate fuel inventories, versus a draw of 2.3 million barrels in the previous week.

Crude oil pries have been rising this week, especially today, after yesterday Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said the Kingdom continues to cut deeper than the OPEC+ latest agreement stipulated, with daily output seen to fall to 9.8 million bpd by March and exports to decline to 6.9 million bpd. That’s down from a production level of 11 million bpd in November and exports of 8.2 million bpd. OPEC’s total for January fell by 800,000 bpd, Reuters reported earlier today, to 30.81 million bpd.

At the same time, events in Venezuela continue top support prices, with everyone expecting its oil production to decline further amid a government crisis that has to date seen two presidents vie for the seat of power and two governments.

Back to the U.S., the EIA said earlier this week it expected local crude oil production to hit 12.4 million bpd this year, rising further to 13.2 million bpd by 2020. Price-wise, this may not be the best of news for oil bulls as refiners are already churning out excessive amounts of gasoline while demand slackens off.

Speaking of refiners, last week these processed an average 15.8 million barrels of crude daily, producing 9.6 million bpd of gasoline, compared with 9.9 million bpd a week earlier, and 4.8 million bpd of distillate fuel, compared with 5.1 million bpd in the previous week.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

OPEC’s Next Big Crisis
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

South Africa Oil Discovery Could Be A Game-Changer

South Africa Oil Discovery Could Be A Game-Changer
Is This The Point Of No Return For Maduro?

Is This The Point Of No Return For Maduro?

 Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC

Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC

 Texas Oil Production Breaks New Record

Texas Oil Production Breaks New Record

 The Natural Gas Price Plunge Isn’t Over Yet

The Natural Gas Price Plunge Isn’t Over Yet

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com