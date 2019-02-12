The Renewable Revolution Has A Lithium Problem

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.91 +0.81 +1.53%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.66 +1.24 +1.99%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.579 -0.109 -4.06%
Mars US 20 hours 59.90 +0.59 +0.99%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.88 +0.48 +0.78%
Urals 2 days 59.12 -0.81 -1.35%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.64 +1.96 +3.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.64 +1.96 +3.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.81 +1.23 +1.97%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.43 +1.04 +1.91%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.579 -0.109 -4.06%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 14 hours 63.29 +1.11 +1.79%
Murban 14 hours 64.40 +1.27 +2.01%
Iran Heavy 2 days 56.09 +1.42 +2.60%
Basra Light 2 days 63.94 +1.13 +1.80%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.29 +1.15 +1.88%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.81 +1.23 +1.97%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.81 +1.23 +1.97%
Girassol 2 days 63.29 +1.25 +2.01%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.88 +0.48 +0.78%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.98 +1.10 +2.83%
Western Canadian Select 4 hours 42.10 +0.69 +1.67%
Canadian Condensate 38 days 50.25 +0.69 +1.39%
Premium Synthetic 38 days 53.10 +0.69 +1.32%
Sweet Crude 4 hours 49.70 +0.69 +1.41%
Peace Sour 4 hours 47.40 +0.69 +1.48%
Peace Sour 4 hours 47.40 +0.69 +1.48%
Light Sour Blend 4 hours 49.85 +0.69 +1.40%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 53.30 +0.69 +1.31%
Central Alberta 4 hours 48.10 +0.69 +1.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.64 +1.96 +3.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.50 +0.75 +1.54%
Giddings 2 days 43.25 +0.75 +1.76%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.94 +0.48 +0.78%
West Texas Sour 2 days 47.05 +0.69 +1.49%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.00 +0.69 +1.37%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.00 +0.69 +1.37%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.55 +0.69 +1.41%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.25 +0.50 +1.17%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.30 +0.74 +1.18%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Ford In Big Trouble: Three Recalls In North America
  • 7 minutes The end of stock buybacks?
  • 14 minutes Mullahs Out Of Control: 'Get out of Syria,' Iran tells U.S
  • 17 minutes Get First Access To The Oilprice App!
  • 13 mins Former United Nations Scientist says the UN is lying about Global Warming and Sea-Level changes
  • 7 hours Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 4 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 5 hours L.A. Mayor Ditches Gas Plant Plans
  • 3 hours Strong Influence And Stronger Threat: Iran-Backed Groups Corner Iraq's Postwar Scrap Metal Market
  • 3 hours How Is Greenland Dealing With Climate Change?
  • 22 hours Solar and Wind Will Not "Save" the Climate
  • 24 hours Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 4 hours Solar Array Required to Match Global Oil Consumption
  • 1 min "Renewable" Energy or Hydrocarbons Keeping People From Freezing Their Butts Off This Week in U.S.?
  • 23 hours methanol fuel cells
  • 16 hours Regular Gas dropped to $2.21 per gallon today
  • 18 hours Green New Deal

Breaking News:

Bankruptcies In Canada’s Oil Industry Decline In 2018

Alt Text

The Solar Tech Flying Under The Radar

Though Tesla’s Solar Roof tiles…

Alt Text

New Breakthrough Could Slash Solar Prices To New Lows

Scientists believe they’ve found a…

Alt Text

Innovations Are Rocking The Battery Industry

Battery technology is advancing at…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Renewable Revolution Has A Lithium Problem

By Haley Zaremba - Feb 12, 2019, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
Lithium ponds

As the global middle class rapidly expands, so too does the worldwide demand for energy and its subsequent carbon footprint. Global climate change will be one of the greatest, if not the single greatest, challenges of this next century, and one of the few feasible solutions that is generally agreed upon by scientists and politicians alike is a wide-scale transition from the use of traditional fossil fuels to renewable energy resources.

Around the world, there is a race among researchers to more efficiently and cost-effectively implement renewable energy as a long-term solution to global climate change, and there is even a concerted effort to switch Europe’s energy consumption to 100 percent renewable energy as soon as the year 2050. However, even if Europe achieves this target and takes the lead as the rest of the world follows down a path toward 100 percent renewable energy, we still would not be living in a completely sustainable, green energy utopia--there is a considerable downside to this seemingly perfect plan.

Even renewable energy relies on certain decidedly non-renewable resources. Even the eco-friendliest solutions such as solar panels can’t be made without the use of finite rare earth elements. Batteries, too, are completely dependent on finite earth-sourced materials for their fabrication. What’s more, China currently has an overwhelming monopoly on a great number of these rare earth elements (although not all are as rare as this label implies). This means that in a renewable energy-based world, energy security could become a major issue. In addition to rare earth elements, there are myriad other non-renewable materials used in the production of renewable energy. Currently, the one that has everyone talking is lithium. Related: Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC

Lithium is an essential component to many kinds of batteries, thanks to its lightweight and highly reactive properties. This makes lithium an essential element in the renewable energy sector because, in order for renewable energy to work on a grand scale, massive amounts of energy storage potential are paramount. Even when the sun isn’t shining on solar panels and the wind isn’t turning turbines, energy demand stays constant. On top of being a key component of energy storage, lithium is also an essential ingredient in the batteries that power both hybrid and electric vehicles, another big part of the plan for a sustainable energy future.

If all the conventionally-fueled cars in the world were replaced with electric cars overnight, the global supply of lithium would be completely depleted in just approximately fifty years. Yes, this is purely hypothetical; about three million electric cars are currently in use globally--just a drop in the automotive ocean. That being said, that number is projected to skyrocket over the next decade, reaching a global fleet of approximately 125 million by 2030.

While both electric vehicles and renewable energy resources are still very far away from being widespread enough to threaten the world’s lithium stores in the near future, lithium itself is not really the point. It’s just one small problem that exemplifies a larger issue with renewable resources--they are not completely renewable, and we still haven’t discovered the technology to get around that fact.

This is not to say that renewable resources are a waste of research and development, or that riding fossil fuels into the ground is the answer. What it does mean is that there is no time like the present to start planning for how we will recycle and replenish elements like lithium, or--even better--search for energy alternatives that don’t depend on finite natural resources--before we arrive to a stage where we are dependent on a resource that’s vanishing in front of our eyes--sound familiar?

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Big Oil Is On A Startup Buying Spree
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Bill Simpson on February 12 2019 said:
    Don't worry about anything except crude oil. It provides virtually all liquid fuel. Liquid fuel moves virtually everything that moves, and grows all the food grown in developed countries, and much of the food grown and transported on the entire planet.
    Oil will be the first essential energy resource to begin to decline. That decline will force the global economy to shrink continually. That has never happened before in modern human history. Since the dawn of the industrial revolution, the economy has always expanded, except during the Great Depression. No recession has even been caused by a physical law, like insufficient energy supply to transport goods and people.
    Soon after the global supply of oil begins to shrink, the banking system will collapse because fractional banking isn't designed to exist in an economy which is getting smaller and smaller, due to less and less transport being available. The financial system will be overwhelmed by bad debts from the thousands of bankrupt businesses, and the unemployed millions.
    That will happen decades before lithium, cobalt, or nickel for batteries will run out. Oil is the critical transportation energy resource.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

South Africa Oil Discovery Could Be A Game-Changer

South Africa Oil Discovery Could Be A Game-Changer
Is This The Point Of No Return For Maduro?

Is This The Point Of No Return For Maduro?

 Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC

Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC

 Texas Oil Production Breaks New Record

Texas Oil Production Breaks New Record

 The Natural Gas Price Plunge Isn’t Over Yet

The Natural Gas Price Plunge Isn’t Over Yet

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com