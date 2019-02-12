Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.93 +0.83 +1.56%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.68 +1.26 +2.02%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.581 -0.107 -3.98%
Mars US 20 hours 59.90 +0.59 +0.99%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.88 +0.48 +0.78%
Urals 2 days 59.12 -0.81 -1.35%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.64 +1.96 +3.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.64 +1.96 +3.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.81 +1.23 +1.97%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.43 +1.04 +1.91%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.581 -0.107 -3.98%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 14 hours 63.29 +1.11 +1.79%
Murban 14 hours 64.40 +1.27 +2.01%
Iran Heavy 2 days 56.09 +1.42 +2.60%
Basra Light 2 days 63.94 +1.13 +1.80%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.29 +1.15 +1.88%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.81 +1.23 +1.97%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.81 +1.23 +1.97%
Girassol 2 days 63.29 +1.25 +2.01%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.88 +0.48 +0.78%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.98 +1.10 +2.83%
Western Canadian Select 4 hours 42.10 +0.69 +1.67%
Canadian Condensate 38 days 50.25 +0.69 +1.39%
Premium Synthetic 38 days 53.10 +0.69 +1.32%
Sweet Crude 4 hours 49.70 +0.69 +1.41%
Peace Sour 4 hours 47.40 +0.69 +1.48%
Peace Sour 4 hours 47.40 +0.69 +1.48%
Light Sour Blend 4 hours 49.85 +0.69 +1.40%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 53.30 +0.69 +1.31%
Central Alberta 4 hours 48.10 +0.69 +1.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.64 +1.96 +3.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.50 +0.75 +1.54%
Giddings 2 days 43.25 +0.75 +1.76%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.94 +0.48 +0.78%
West Texas Sour 2 days 47.05 +0.69 +1.49%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.00 +0.69 +1.37%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.00 +0.69 +1.37%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.55 +0.69 +1.41%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.25 +0.50 +1.17%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.30 +0.74 +1.18%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Ford In Big Trouble: Three Recalls In North America
  • 7 minutes The end of stock buybacks?
  • 14 minutes Mullahs Out Of Control: 'Get out of Syria,' Iran tells U.S
  • 17 minutes Get First Access To The Oilprice App!
  • 18 mins Former United Nations Scientist says the UN is lying about Global Warming and Sea-Level changes
  • 4 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 7 hours Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 5 hours L.A. Mayor Ditches Gas Plant Plans
  • 3 hours Strong Influence And Stronger Threat: Iran-Backed Groups Corner Iraq's Postwar Scrap Metal Market
  • 1 min How Is Greenland Dealing With Climate Change?
  • 3 mins "Renewable" Energy or Hydrocarbons Keeping People From Freezing Their Butts Off This Week in U.S.?
  • 22 hours Solar and Wind Will Not "Save" the Climate
  • 4 hours Solar Array Required to Match Global Oil Consumption
  • 24 hours Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 23 hours methanol fuel cells
  • 16 hours Regular Gas dropped to $2.21 per gallon today
  • 18 hours Green New Deal

Breaking News:

Bankruptcies In Canada’s Oil Industry Decline In 2018

Venezuelan Opposition Could Soon Take Over Citgo

Venezuelan Opposition Could Soon Take Over Citgo

In what could become a…

The ‘Shocking Details’ Of The Green New Deal

The ‘Shocking Details’ Of The Green New Deal

Congressmen Ocasio-Cortez and Markey have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 12, 2019, 3:40 PM CST oil storage

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a small crude oil inventory draw of 998,000 barrels for the week ending February 8, close to analyst expectations that predicted a build in crude oil inventories to the tune of 2.300 million barrels.

Last week, the API reported a surprise crude build of 2.514 million barrels. A day later, the EIA confirmed the inventory build, but a smaller one at 1.3 million barrels. 

Oil prices were trading up on the day prior to the data released on Tuesday as OPEC’s heavyweight Saudi Arabia promised to cut even deeper both oil production and exports in the month of March. Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Khalid al-Falih, said that Saudi Arabia would taper oil production down to 9.8 million barrels per day in March, or roughly 500,000 below its production quota under the OPEC+ deal reached last month.

At 2:51pm EST on Tuesday, WTI was trading $0.69 up on the day (+1.32%) per barrel at $53.10—a rise of on the day but a decrease week on week. Brent crude was trading up $0.95 (+1.54%) at $62.46—up slightly week on week.    

The API this week reported a build in gasoline inventories for week ending February 8 in the amount of 746,000 barrels. Analysts were close in their predictions, estimating a build of 508,000 barrels for the week.

US crude oil production as estimated by the Energy Information Administration showed that production for the week ending February 1—the latest information available—averaged 11.9 million barrels per day for the fourth week in a row.

Distillate inventories decreased this week by 2.481 million barrels, compared to a smaller expected draw of 1.090 million barrels.

Crude oil inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma facility fell by 502,000 barrels for the week.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report on crude oil inventories is due to be released on Wednesday at 10:30a.m. EST.

By 4:35pm EST, WTI was trading up at $53.05 and Brent was trading up at $62.40.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Sanctions On Venezuela Leaves Oil Market Scrambling For Heavy Crude

Next Post

New Mexico Boasts $2.2 Billion In Oil Revenue For 2018

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage
Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

 Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

 API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

 Oil Prices Stabilize After API Reports Minor Crude Draw

Oil Prices Stabilize After API Reports Minor Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

 Alt text

Are Automakers Overestimating EV Demand?

 Alt text

Trump Looks To Neutralize Pipeline Opponents

 Alt text

The ‘Shocking Details’ Of The Green New Deal
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com