Oil Heads Lower On Small Inventory Build

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.99 +0.33 +0.61%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.57 +0.59 +0.95%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.661 -0.001 -0.04%
Mars US 17 hours 58.96 -0.80 -1.34%
Opec Basket 1 day 62.07 -0.25 -0.40%
Urals 1 day 60.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 1 day 60.82 -0.68 -1.11%
Louisiana Light 1 day 60.82 -0.68 -1.11%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.44 -0.27 -0.42%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.96 +0.25 +0.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.661 -0.001 -0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 62.96 +1.68 +2.74%
Murban 2 days 64.40 +1.75 +2.79%
Iran Heavy 1 day 54.67 +0.07 +0.13%
Basra Light 2 days 63.74 +2.28 +3.71%
Saharan Blend 1 day 62.09 -0.29 -0.46%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.44 -0.27 -0.42%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.44 -0.27 -0.42%
Girassol 1 day 62.56 -0.41 -0.65%
Opec Basket 1 day 62.07 -0.25 -0.40%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.67 +0.50 +1.21%
Western Canadian Select 16 days 42.66 -0.90 -2.07%
Canadian Condensate 31 days 50.81 -0.90 -1.74%
Premium Synthetic 31 days 53.66 -0.90 -1.65%
Sweet Crude 16 days 51.36 -0.90 -1.72%
Peace Sour 16 days 48.21 -0.90 -1.83%
Peace Sour 16 days 48.21 -0.90 -1.83%
Light Sour Blend 16 days 50.91 -0.90 -1.74%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 days 53.16 -0.90 -1.66%
Central Alberta 16 days 48.66 -0.90 -1.82%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 60.82 -0.68 -1.11%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 50.00 -1.00 -1.96%
Giddings 1 day 43.75 -1.00 -2.23%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.30 +1.34 +2.16%
West Texas Sour 1 day 47.61 -0.90 -1.86%
Eagle Ford 1 day 51.56 -0.90 -1.72%
Eagle Ford 1 day 51.56 -0.90 -1.72%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 50.11 -0.90 -1.76%
Kansas Common 1 day 44.00 -1.50 -3.30%
Buena Vista 1 day 63.36 -0.90 -1.40%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Solar and Wind Will Not "Save" the Climate
  • 7 minutes Why Is Japan Not a Leader in Renewables?
  • 12 minutes Mullahs Out Of Control: 'Get out of Syria,' Iran tells U.S
  • 16 minutes Mnuchin: "Venezuela Oil Sanctions Working To Pressure Maduro" For Sure?
  • 12 hours 'Get ready for flying cars' - a message from Morgan Stanley
  • 1 hour Qatar Petroleum, Exxon To Proceed With $10 bln Texas LNG Project
  • 9 hours Permian Producers Flare More Gas than Reported
  • 24 hours Crude Realities of Venezuela's Future
  • 20 hours The EU Countries Recognize Venezuelan Opposition Leader Juan Guaido As Nation's Interim President
  • 20 hours BP's 2018 Profit Doubles To Five-Year High As Output Soars
  • 13 hours "Renewable" Energy or Hydrocarbons Keeping People From Freezing Their Butts Off This Week in U.S.?
  • 16 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 1 day Denmark: "In One Generation, Our Country Has Changed"
  • 15 hours Blackouts in Australia
  • 16 hours Saudi Struggles as Foreign Workers Leave
  • 16 hours Torture and violence in Saudi Mode : British MPs Say Highest Saudi Authorities May Be Responsible For Activists' Torture
Alt Text

Softer U.S. Gasoline Demand Weighs On Oil Prices

Falling refining margins, oversupply and…

Alt Text

Chinese Solar Giant: “The Party Is Definitely Over”

China’s solar industry took a…

Alt Text

Canada’s Most Crucial Pipeline Comes Under Fire

The Line 3 replacement, perhaps…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Heads Lower On Small Inventory Build

By Irina Slav - Feb 06, 2019, 9:40 AM CST
Join Our Community
tank farm

A day after the American Petroleum Institute disappointed oil bulls by reporting an estimated inventory build across the board, the Energy Information Administration deepened the mood by saying U.S. crude oil inventories added 1.3 million barrels in the week to February 1.

At 447.2 million barrels, the EIA said, U.S. crude oil inventories are still above the seasonal average but not by much.

In gasoline, the authority reported a build of 500,000 barrels, with daily production at a little less than 9.9 million barrels. A week earlier, gasoline inventories fell by 2.2 million barrels after four weekly builds, and hefty ones, at that, with production averaging 9.9 million bpd.

Distillate fuel inventories last week shed 2.3 million barrels and production averaged 5.1 million barrels per day. A week earlier, inventories recorded a 1.1-million-barrel decline and production averaged 5 million bpd.

Crude oil prices in the meantime remain volatile although not as volatile as some expected after the announcement of the latest round of sanctions by Washington against Caracas. The worry was that the sanctions, targeting specifically PDVSA, will result in a shortage of heavy crude for U.S. refineries on the Gulf Coast, but in actuality, there seems to be sufficient spare production capacity around the world to fill any supply gap resulting from the latest developments in and around Venezuela.

It will take time for the market to factor in this fact and for now the concern about a shortage is being offset by the production cuts OPEC and Russia agreed at the end last year.

EIA’s report tends to have more influence on prices, but any effect will likely be temporary, as seen with earlier weekly inventory reports. All in all, many analysts expect the heightened oil price volatility we have been witnessing for a few months now to remain throughout 2019.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Hedge Funds Drop Shorts On Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Sharply As Oil Prices Climb

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Sharply As Oil Prices Climb
OPEC’s Oil Princes Are Fighting For Survival

OPEC’s Oil Princes Are Fighting For Survival

 The Next Big Threat For Oil Comes From China

The Next Big Threat For Oil Comes From China

 Momentum Is Building For Oil

Momentum Is Building For Oil

 The Major Risk That Oil Markets Are Underestimating

The Major Risk That Oil Markets Are Underestimating

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com