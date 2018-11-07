Oil Prices Slip On Crude, Gasoline Inventory Build

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.72 +0.05 +0.08%
Brent Crude 47 mins 72.07 -0.06 -0.08%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.538 -0.017 -0.48%
Mars US 45 mins 66.22 -0.54 -0.81%
Opec Basket 3 days 71.45 -1.19 -1.64%
Urals 18 hours 69.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 71.42 +0.42 +0.59%
Louisiana Light 3 days 71.42 +0.42 +0.59%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.88 -0.04 -0.06%
Mexican Basket 3 days 67.04 -3.13 -4.46%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.538 -0.017 -0.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 69.98 -0.66 -0.93%
Murban 18 hours 72.37 -0.62 -0.85%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 67.08 -0.05 -0.07%
Basra Light 18 hours 72.85 -0.12 -0.16%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 69.50 -0.19 -0.27%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.88 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.88 -0.04 -0.06%
Girassol 18 hours 70.66 -0.12 -0.17%
Opec Basket 3 days 71.45 -1.19 -1.64%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 25.81 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 14.71 -0.89 -5.71%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 44.21 -0.89 -1.97%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 62.31 -0.89 -1.41%
Sweet Crude 2 days 23.21 +0.01 +0.04%
Peace Sour 2 days 18.21 -0.89 -4.66%
Peace Sour 2 days 18.21 -0.89 -4.66%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 42.21 +1.11 +2.70%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 29.21 -0.89 -2.96%
Central Alberta 2 days 14.21 -0.89 -5.89%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 71.42 +0.42 +0.59%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 58.25 -0.50 -0.85%
Giddings 18 hours 52.00 -0.50 -0.95%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.73 -0.13 -0.18%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 55.62 -0.54 -0.96%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 59.57 -0.54 -0.90%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 59.57 -0.54 -0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 58.12 -0.54 -0.92%
Kansas Common 3 days 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Buena Vista 3 days 73.11 -0.04 -0.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes WTI Heading for $60
  • 7 minutes Stock futures on rise due the election result
  • 12 minutes Iran Sanctions Include Sunken Tanker and Closed Bank
  • 2 hours Bolsonaro Wins in Brazil
  • 2 hours Germany: 'Europe United' Must Be Answer To Trump's 'America First'
  • 14 hours Mildly Interesting: Demand Destruction from Electric Scooters, of All Things
  • 24 hours HELLO MIDTERMS!
  • 1 hour How Restrictive Is The Merchant Marine Act of 1920 (Jones Act)
  • 5 hours BMW: Braking Bad
  • 3 hours China Ready For Talks With the US to Resolve Trade Issues
  • 29 mins Could EVs Become Cheaper than ICE Cars by 2023?
  • 11 hours Major News---Bigger Picture
  • 16 hours Big Brother Is Watching You: Chinese ‘Gait Recognition’ Tech IDs People By How They Walk
  • 5 hours Pros and Cons of Coal
  • 1 day "Troika Of Tyranny"- US Vows Tough Approach To Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba
  • 1 day Despite pressure about Khashoggi's Murder: Saudi Arabia Reassures On Oil Supply, Says Will Meet Demand
  • 19 hours Khashoggi, Oil, Globalism and the PetroDollar

Breaking News:

France Takes The Lead In Protecting Iran Oil Trade From U.S. Sanctions

Alt Text

Trump: There’s Enough Oil To Offset Iran Loss

U.S. President Donald Trump has…

Alt Text

U.S. Oil Production Is Set To Soar Past 12 Million Bpd

The EIA has once again…

Alt Text

Are OPEC And Its Allies Producing Too Much Oil?

According to OPEC’s Joint Ministerial…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Prices Slip On Crude, Gasoline Inventory Build

By Irina Slav - Nov 07, 2018, 9:40 AM CST
Join Our Community
oil storage

After on Tuesday the API accelerated the price slide that began last week with an estimated crude oil inventory build of 7.83 million barrels, the EIA added fuel to the bearishness by reporting a build in inventories of 5.8 million barrels for the week to November 12.

The authority also reported gasoline inventories went up by 1.9 million barrels last week, versus a decline of 3.2 million barrels in the prior week. Distillate fuel inventories shed 3.5 million barrels last week, versus a decline of 4.1 million barrels a week earlier.

Gasoline production last week averaged 9.7 million barrels daily, the EIA also said, compared with 10.4 million bpd a week earlier. Distillate fuel production stood at 5 million bpd, virtually flat on the week.

Oil bulls are still reeling from the lukewarm reaction of oil markets to the re-imposed U.S. sanctions against Iran, caused in no small part by the granting of sanction waivers to eight countries that import Iranian crude. Although Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took care to warn that the waivers are temporary, and although national security advisor John Bolton said that more sanctions are coming, prices remained flaccid, with West Texas Intermediate trading at US$62.39 a barrel and Brent at US$72.56 a barrel at the time of writing.

The EIA’s latest Short-Term Energy Outlook didn’t do much to boost optimism in the bull’s corner either. The authority said it expected Brent crude prices to average US$72 a barrel in 2019, with WTI trading at a discount of US$7 a barrel to the global benchmark.

Rising shale production is putting the United States on course to hit the 12 million bpd oil production mark sooner than previously forecast, the EIA said in the report, reinforcing the suspicion that the world could swing into an oil glut again sooner than previously believed possible, sanctions and all.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Truth About Iran Oil Sanction Waivers

Next Post

Can We Expect A New Round Of Oil Production Cuts Next Year?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Looks Set For A Rapid Bounce

Oil Looks Set For A Rapid Bounce
What’s Behind The Continued Selloff In Oil?

What’s Behind The Continued Selloff In Oil?

 U.S. And OPEC Flood Oil Market Ahead Of Midterms

U.S. And OPEC Flood Oil Market Ahead Of Midterms

 UAE Announces Major Oil & Gas Discoveries

UAE Announces Major Oil & Gas Discoveries

 Why Trump Decided To Back Down On Iran

Why Trump Decided To Back Down On Iran

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com