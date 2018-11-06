Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 61.79 -0.42 -0.68%
Brent Crude 1 hour 72.13 -1.04 -1.42%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.532 -0.023 -0.65%
Mars US 1 hour 66.76 -0.89 -1.32%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.45 -1.19 -1.64%
Urals 5 days 73.84 +3.62 +5.16%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.42 +0.42 +0.59%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.42 +0.42 +0.59%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.92 -1.90 -2.61%
Mexican Basket 2 days 67.04 -3.13 -4.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.532 -0.023 -0.65%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 70.64 -0.09 -0.13%
Murban 2 days 72.99 -0.68 -0.92%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 67.13 -2.01 -2.91%
Basra Light 2 days 72.97 +0.63 +0.87%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 69.69 -2.02 -2.82%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.92 -1.90 -2.61%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.92 -1.90 -2.61%
Girassol 18 hours 70.78 -2.10 -2.88%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.45 -1.19 -1.64%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 26.34 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 15.60 -0.04 -0.26%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 45.10 -0.04 -0.09%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.20 -0.04 -0.06%
Sweet Crude 2 days 23.20 -0.04 -0.17%
Peace Sour 2 days 19.10 -0.04 -0.21%
Peace Sour 2 days 19.10 -0.04 -0.21%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 41.10 -0.04 -0.10%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 30.10 +1.96 +6.97%
Central Alberta 2 days 15.10 -0.04 -0.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.42 +0.42 +0.59%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 59.75 +0.25 +0.42%
Giddings 2 days 53.50 +0.25 +0.47%
ANS West Coast 5 days 72.86 -0.38 -0.52%
West Texas Sour 2 days 57.05 -0.04 -0.07%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.00 -0.04 -0.07%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.00 -0.04 -0.07%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 59.55 -0.04 -0.07%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.11 -0.04 -0.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Iran Sanctions Include Sunken Tanker and Closed Bank
  • 8 minutes Big Brother Is Watching You: Chinese ‘Gait Recognition’ Tech IDsPeople By How They Walk
  • 11 minutes Bolsonaro Wins in Brazil
  • 57 mins Mildly Interesting: Demand Destruction from Electric Scooters, of All Things
  • 23 mins HELLO MIDTERMS!
  • 27 mins Could EVs Become Cheaper than ICE Cars by 2023?
  • 7 hours WTI Heading for $60
  • 10 hours Soybean sale to China down 94%
  • 16 hours Iranian Tankers Go Dark
  • 11 hours Amazon to split second HQ
  • 18 hours US Coal On Track For Record Capacity Decline, Closing 15.4 Gigawatts
  • 4 hours "Troika Of Tyranny"- US Vows Tough Approach To Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba
  • 22 hours Khashoggi, Oil, Globalism and the PetroDollar
  • 19 hours Regime: Despite Sanctions, Iran Will Sell Oil
  • 14 hours Petrol versus EV
  • 13 hours Taller Is Better: A Race for Windmills
  • 20 hours Rise of Far-Right in Latin America Might Lead to War

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Prices Buoyed By Draws In Gasoline, Distillate Inventories

Oil Prices Buoyed By Draws In Gasoline, Distillate Inventories

Oil prices were stable on…

China To Boost Shale Oil, Gas Production

China To Boost Shale Oil, Gas Production

China’s biggest energy producers are…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 06, 2018, 3:46 PM CST Oil

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a crude oil inventory build this week, this time of 7.83 million barrels for the week ending November 2. The build was the fifth in as many weeks as reported by the API. The report was largely in line with analyst expectations that this week would see another substantial build in crude oil inventories of 2.050 million barrels.

Inventories in the Cushing, Oklahoma facility this week had climbed by 3.07 million barrels, adding to the inventory builds this week.

Prices were down significantly on Tuesday as the Iranian sanction waivers granted by the United States to eight countries—including oil-hungry India and China—took the sting out of what could have been market panic given the re-imposition of sanctions on Monday.

At 11:07 am EST, WTI was trading down 1.24% (-$0.78) at $62.32—nearly $4 per barrel lower than this time last week. The Brent crude benchmark was trading down 1.27% (-$0.93) at $72.24, also a roughly $4 per barrel decline week on week. Prices slipped further in the hours that followed leading up to Tuesday’s data release on the state of crude oil inventories.

The API reported a draw in gasoline inventories for week ending November 2 in the amount of 1.2 million barrels. Analysts had predicted a draw of 2.572 million barrels for the week.

U.S. crude oil production as estimated by the Energy Information Administration showed no change in production for the week ending October 26 at 11.2 million bpd—resuming the earlier forever-high reached on October 05.

Distillate inventories were down this week by 3.64 million barrels, compared to a smaller expected draw of 2.775 million bpd.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report on crude oil inventories is due to be released on Wednesday at 10:30a.m. EST.

By 4:40pm EST, WTI was trading down at $62.18 and Brent was trading down at $72.07.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iran Wants OPEC Oil Production Monitoring Committees Scrapped

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build
Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

 Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

 Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

 Alt text

The Overlooked Giant In Renewables

 Alt text

UN Puts $2.4 Trillion Annual Price Tag On Mitigating Climate Change
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com