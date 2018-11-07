Can We Expect A New Round Of Oil Production Cuts Next Year?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.72 +0.05 +0.08%
Brent Crude 47 mins 72.07 -0.06 -0.08%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.538 -0.017 -0.48%
Mars US 45 mins 66.22 -0.54 -0.81%
Opec Basket 3 days 71.45 -1.19 -1.64%
Urals 18 hours 69.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 71.42 +0.42 +0.59%
Louisiana Light 3 days 71.42 +0.42 +0.59%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.88 -0.04 -0.06%
Mexican Basket 3 days 67.04 -3.13 -4.46%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.538 -0.017 -0.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 69.98 -0.66 -0.93%
Murban 18 hours 72.37 -0.62 -0.85%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 67.08 -0.05 -0.07%
Basra Light 18 hours 72.85 -0.12 -0.16%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 69.50 -0.19 -0.27%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.88 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.88 -0.04 -0.06%
Girassol 18 hours 70.66 -0.12 -0.17%
Opec Basket 3 days 71.45 -1.19 -1.64%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 25.81 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 14.71 -0.89 -5.71%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 44.21 -0.89 -1.97%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 62.31 -0.89 -1.41%
Sweet Crude 2 days 23.21 +0.01 +0.04%
Peace Sour 2 days 18.21 -0.89 -4.66%
Peace Sour 2 days 18.21 -0.89 -4.66%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 42.21 +1.11 +2.70%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 29.21 -0.89 -2.96%
Central Alberta 2 days 14.21 -0.89 -5.89%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 71.42 +0.42 +0.59%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 58.25 -0.50 -0.85%
Giddings 18 hours 52.00 -0.50 -0.95%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.73 -0.13 -0.18%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 55.62 -0.54 -0.96%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 59.57 -0.54 -0.90%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 59.57 -0.54 -0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 58.12 -0.54 -0.92%
Kansas Common 3 days 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Buena Vista 3 days 73.11 -0.04 -0.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes WTI Heading for $60
  • 7 minutes Stock futures on rise due the election result
  • 12 minutes Iran Sanctions Include Sunken Tanker and Closed Bank
  • 2 hours Bolsonaro Wins in Brazil
  • 2 hours Germany: 'Europe United' Must Be Answer To Trump's 'America First'
  • 14 hours Mildly Interesting: Demand Destruction from Electric Scooters, of All Things
  • 24 hours HELLO MIDTERMS!
  • 1 hour How Restrictive Is The Merchant Marine Act of 1920 (Jones Act)
  • 5 hours BMW: Braking Bad
  • 3 hours China Ready For Talks With the US to Resolve Trade Issues
  • 29 mins Could EVs Become Cheaper than ICE Cars by 2023?
  • 11 hours Major News---Bigger Picture
  • 16 hours Big Brother Is Watching You: Chinese ‘Gait Recognition’ Tech IDs People By How They Walk
  • 5 hours Pros and Cons of Coal
  • 1 day "Troika Of Tyranny"- US Vows Tough Approach To Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba
  • 1 day Despite pressure about Khashoggi's Murder: Saudi Arabia Reassures On Oil Supply, Says Will Meet Demand
  • 19 hours Khashoggi, Oil, Globalism and the PetroDollar

Breaking News:

France Takes The Lead In Protecting Iran Oil Trade From U.S. Sanctions

Alt Text

The Clock Is Ticking: How Much Oil Will Iran Lose?

With just days to go…

Alt Text

Iran’s Worst Nightmare Is Coming True

With the heaviest U.S. sanctions…

Alt Text

Why Oil Prices Could Still Go Lower

Oil prices have fallen significantly…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Can We Expect A New Round Of Oil Production Cuts Next Year?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 07, 2018, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
al Falih OPEC

Saudi Arabia and Russia have started bilateral consultations on whether they should start cutting oil production again in 2019, Russian news agency TASS reported on Wednesday, citing an OPEC source familiar with the talks.

The idea to start talking about reducing supply again came from Saudi Arabia, according to TASS’s source, who also noted that the issue would be discussed with Russian oil producers as well.

Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters in Beijing on Wednesday that he would hold talks with Russian oil companies before the meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of OPEC and non-OPEC in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

“There is no position yet, we are working at it with our companies,” TASS quoted Novak as saying when asked what Russia’s position is ahead of the JMMC meeting on November 11.

Russia will have to look at demand projections for this quarter and for the first quarter next year, and at demand in other countries, Novak said.

According to the Russian energy minister, the oil market is currently ‘well balanced’, despite the U.S. sanctions on Iran, because the U.S. granted temporary waivers to eight countries to continue importing Iranian oil. Related: Big Oil Wins Ballot Initiatives In Colorado, Washington

At its previous meeting last month, the JMMC said that its review of the recent market fundamentals showed “a very comfortable supply level relative to demand,” but noted that OPEC and its Russia-led non-OPEC partners in the deal may have to change course in the current relaxing of the cuts, due to increased inventories in recent weeks and uncertainties about the global economy.

This weekend’s JMMC meeting will see the panel discuss the possibility of reducing production again next year, as some members have expressed concern that global oil inventories are rising, delegates told Bloomberg on Wednesday.

Following the reports that a fresh oil production cut may be on the table of negotiations, oil prices—which had been trending lower this week—were up at 08:16 a.m. on Wednesday, before the EIA inventory report. WTI Crude was up 0.9 percent at $62.77 and Brent Crude was trading up 1.22 percent at $73.01.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Prices Slip On Crude, Gasoline Inventory Build

Next Post

Iran’s Ghost Tankers Are Slipping Through The Cracks
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Looks Set For A Rapid Bounce

Oil Looks Set For A Rapid Bounce
What’s Behind The Continued Selloff In Oil?

What’s Behind The Continued Selloff In Oil?

 U.S. And OPEC Flood Oil Market Ahead Of Midterms

U.S. And OPEC Flood Oil Market Ahead Of Midterms

 UAE Announces Major Oil & Gas Discoveries

UAE Announces Major Oil & Gas Discoveries

 Why Trump Decided To Back Down On Iran

Why Trump Decided To Back Down On Iran

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com