Oil Prices Slip As Inventories Increase Across The Board

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 35 mins 64.73 -0.79 -1.21%
Brent Crude 12 mins 75.80 +0.42 +0.56%
Natural Gas 35 mins 2.900 +0.010 +0.35%
Mars US 24 hours 69.16 +0.53 +0.77%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.78 -0.78 -1.06%
Urals 2 days 73.37 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.06 -0.30 -0.41%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.06 -0.30 -0.41%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.55 -0.74 -0.98%
Mexican Basket 3 days 63.17 -0.80 -1.25%
Natural Gas 35 mins 2.900 +0.010 +0.35%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 73.18 -0.85 -1.15%
Murban 2 days 76.13 -0.90 -1.17%
Iran Heavy 2 days 68.86 -0.77 -1.11%
Basra Light 2 days 73.80 +0.20 +0.27%
Saharan Blend 2 days 72.94 -0.60 -0.82%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.55 -0.74 -0.98%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.55 -0.74 -0.98%
Girassol 2 days 73.40 -0.79 -1.06%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.78 -0.78 -1.06%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.06 -1.51 -3.39%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 45.52 +5.77 +14.52%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.52 -1.13 -1.78%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.52 +0.77 +1.19%
Sweet Crude 2 days 54.82 +1.07 +1.99%
Peace Sour 2 days 52.52 +1.77 +3.49%
Peace Sour 2 days 52.52 +1.77 +3.49%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.02 +0.77 +1.32%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 60.52 +0.77 +1.29%
Central Alberta 2 days 55.52 +2.77 +5.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 73.06 -0.30 -0.41%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.00 +0.75 +1.22%
Giddings 2 days 55.75 +0.75 +1.36%
ANS West Coast 3 days 71.95 -0.94 -1.29%
West Texas Sour 2 days 59.47 +0.77 +1.31%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.42 +0.77 +1.23%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.42 +0.77 +1.23%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.97 +0.77 +1.26%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.75 +0.75 +1.36%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.78 +0.77 +1.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 10 minutes A Buffett-type Solution and Canada's Problem
  • 15 minutes Koch brothers take on Trump over tariffs
  • 16 mins Oil prices going down
  • 6 mins A Buffett-type Solution and Canada's Problem
  • 15 mins New coalition formed to promote offshore drilling
  • 5 hours Hot line, Macron: Phone Calls With Trump Are Like Sausages Best Not To Know What Is Inside
  • 2 hours Bridgewater Calls $62 Oil for 2019
  • 12 hours Let's talk about biobutanol
  • 14 hours OPEC Really Can Keep Secrets
  • 6 hours Airlines to lift fees due oil price
  • 4 hours Koch brothers take on Trump over tariffs
  • 5 hours Even a broken clock gets it right a few times
  • 18 hours A Return of Low Prices Is Suggested
  • 21 hours Saudi Arabia Has Issued Its First Driver's Licenses To 10 Women
  • 21 hours Another WTH? Example of Cheap Renewables
  • 5 hours When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 4 hours Trade War Turns Canada's G7 Summit Into Six-Plus-Trump
  • 4 hours Venezuela can't meet promised June oil volumes.

Breaking News:

The World’s Top Wealth Fund Voted Against Musk As Chair At Tesla

Alt Text

Goldman: OPEC Must Raise Production

Investment bank Goldman Sachs remains…

Alt Text

U.S. Asks OPEC To Boost Oil Production By 1 Million Bpd

The U.S. has discreetly asked…

Alt Text

The Oil Trader Tug-Of-War

Physical crude traders and hedge…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Prices Slip As Inventories Increase Across The Board

By Irina Slav - Jun 06, 2018, 9:45 AM CDT Oil rig

A day after American Petroleum Institute estimated a solid build in gasoline inventories that pressured West Texas Intermediate, the Energy Information Administration added to the bearish mood by reporting a build in both crude oil and gasoline inventories for the week ending June 1.

Crude oil stockpiles, the authority said, rose by 2.1 million barrels in the week to June 1, versus a decline of 4.2 million barrels a week earlier. Gasoline stockpiles moved higher by 4.6 million barrels, compared with a 500,000-barrel build in the prior week. Distillate inventories added 2.2 million barrels, after a 600,000-barrel increase in the week before.

Refineries processed 17.4 million bpd of crude, the EIA also said, with gasoline production averaging 9.7 million barrels daily, down from 10.4 million bpd a week earlier. Distillate production stood at 5.3 million barrels daily, flat on a week earlier.

Crude oil prices have been mostly moving downwards since the start of the week although modestly, as worries deepen about Venezuela’s currently unstoppable production decline and expectations about the same happening in Iran as U.S. sanctions begin to bite after a couple of months.

Meanwhile, the country’s Supreme Leader scored an own goal by announcing a ramp-up of uranium enrichment capacity. The ramp-up will be within the limits set out in the JCPOA but it is still an alarming signal that Europe, which is trying to make sure it continues to buy Iranian crude despite the sanctions, might not be too happy to hear. Related: OPEC’s Dilemma: Demand Destruction Or Production Boost

Elsewhere, reports emerged this week that President Trump had asked OPEC and Russia to lift its production by 1 million barrels daily as prices at the pump in the States hit three-year highs.

According to unnamed sources, cited by Bloomberg, Saudi Arabia and its Gulf partners were leaning towards a more modest increase, of about 300,000 bpd but Russia was more in favor of a bigger one, of 800,000 bpd. Other unnamed sources, however, told Reuters earlier Russia and Saudi Arabia were both aiming for an increase of 1 million bpd.

All these reports are fueling the volatility of oil prices that will remain heightened until at least June 22 when OPEC+ meets to discuss production.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

PDVSA Could Declare Force Majeure On Oil Exports

Next Post

Goldman: OPEC Must Raise Production
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Lars Swanson on June 06 2018 said:
    Good to see they put David Copperfield in charge of the EIA, big improvement over that politician hack .

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Kingdom In Crisis: Saudi Royal Family Rift Turns Violent

Oil Kingdom In Crisis: Saudi Royal Family Rift Turns Violent
The Oil Giant That Outsmarted Trudeau

The Oil Giant That Outsmarted Trudeau

 Don’t Take Higher Oil Prices For Granted

Don’t Take Higher Oil Prices For Granted

 Shale Bottlenecks Could Send Oil Prices Higher

Shale Bottlenecks Could Send Oil Prices Higher

 Oil Prices Rebound As Crude Inventories Shrink

Oil Prices Rebound As Crude Inventories Shrink

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com