WTI Crude 1 hour 65.52 +0.77 +1.19%
Brent Crude 12 mins 74.99 -0.30 -0.40%
Natural Gas 55 mins 2.890 -0.040 -1.37%
Mars US 1 day 68.80 -1.01 -1.45%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.56 -0.67 -0.90%
Urals 17 hours 73.37 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.36 -0.95 -1.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.36 -0.95 -1.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.29 -1.21 -1.58%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.17 -0.80 -1.25%
Natural Gas 55 mins 2.890 -0.040 -1.37%
Marine 2 days 74.03 -0.65 -0.87%
Murban 2 days 77.03 -0.60 -0.77%
Iran Heavy 2 days 69.63 -0.98 -1.39%
Basra Light 2 days 73.60 -1.16 -1.55%
Saharan Blend 2 days 73.54 -1.01 -1.35%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.29 -1.21 -1.58%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.29 -1.21 -1.58%
Girassol 2 days 74.19 -1.21 -1.60%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.56 -0.67 -0.90%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.57 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 39.75 -1.06 -2.60%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.65 -1.06 -1.64%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 64.75 -1.06 -1.61%
Sweet Crude 2 days 53.75 -1.06 -1.93%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.75 -1.06 -2.05%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.75 -1.06 -2.05%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.25 -1.06 -1.79%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 59.75 -1.06 -1.74%
Central Alberta 2 days 52.75 -1.06 -1.97%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.36 -0.95 -1.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 62.00 +0.75 +1.22%
Giddings 17 hours 55.75 +0.75 +1.36%
ANS West Coast 5 days 72.89 -1.18 -1.59%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 59.47 +0.77 +1.31%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 63.42 +0.77 +1.23%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 63.42 +0.77 +1.23%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 61.97 +0.77 +1.26%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.00 -1.00 -1.79%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.01 -1.06 -1.43%
Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Iran Asks OPEC For Support Against U.S. Sanctions

Iran is seeking support from…

OPEC Puts Oil Markets On Edge

OPEC Puts Oil Markets On Edge

U.S. oil production broke yet…

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 05, 2018, 3:52 PM CDT Oil rig

As oil prices continues to fall, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a draw of 2.028 million barrels of United States crude oil inventories for the week ending June 1, compared to analyst expectations that this week would see a smaller draw in crude oil inventories of -1.824 million barrels.

Last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a build of 1.001 million barrels of crude oil.

However, the API reported a large buildup in gasoline inventories for week ending June 1 in the amount of 3.759 million barrels. Analysts had expected a much smaller build of 587,000 barrels.

Both benchmarks were trading down significantly week on week on Tuesday afternoon as reports surfaced that the United States had quietly asked Saudi Arabia and other OPEC nations to raise oil production by 1 million bpd. Combined with hedge funds boosting their short positions, those two catalysts outweighed concerns that any Iran and Venezuela production losses would overtighten crude oil supplies.

WTI was trading up on the day 0.88% (+$0.57) at $65.32 per barrel at 4:00pm EDT, while Brent was down on the day -0.39% (-$0.29) at $75.00 per barrel.

US crude oil production for yet another week for week ending May 25—the most recent data available—increased to 10.769 million bpd, according to the EIA.

Distillate inventories saw a small draw this week of 871,000 barrels, compared to an expected build of 784,000, while inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, site fell by 1.038 million barrels.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report on crude oil inventories is due to be released on Wednesday at 10:30am EDT.

By 4:39pm EST, the WTI benchmark was trading up 0.96% on the day to $65.37 while Brent was trading down 0.40% at $74.99. Both benchmarks are dollars below last week’s prices.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

Ukraine Seizes Gazprom Assets To Enforce $2.6B Court Award

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

