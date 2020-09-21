Oil Prices Slide As Libya Restarts Production

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 39.59 -1.52 -3.70%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 41.71 -1.44 -3.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.886 -0.162 -7.91%
Graph down Mars US 23 hours 41.41 -0.31 -0.74%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 42.98 +0.91 +2.16%
Graph up Urals 16 hours 42.90 +1.15 +2.75%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 42.59 +0.05 +0.12%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 42.59 +0.05 +0.12%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 42.60 +0.12 +0.28%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 38.97 +0.21 +0.54%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.886 -0.162 -7.91%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 42.89 +1.20 +2.88%
Graph up Murban 4 days 43.31 +1.30 +3.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 41.05 -0.14 -0.34%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 44.86 -0.33 -0.73%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 42.20 -0.27 -0.64%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 42.60 +0.12 +0.28%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 42.60 +0.12 +0.28%
Chart Girassol 4 days 43.40 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 42.98 +0.91 +2.16%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 29.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 33.07 -0.65 -1.93%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 40.32 +0.10 +0.25%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 41.72 +0.10 +0.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 38.07 +0.10 +0.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 37.02 +0.10 +0.27%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 37.02 +0.10 +0.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 37.82 +0.10 +0.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 39.57 +0.10 +0.25%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 36.97 +0.10 +0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 42.59 +0.05 +0.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 36.00 -1.50 -4.00%
Graph down Giddings 16 hours 29.75 -1.50 -4.80%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 41.78 +0.67 +1.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 16 hours 33.26 -1.80 -5.13%
Graph down Eagle Ford 16 hours 37.21 -1.80 -4.61%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 37.21 -1.80 -4.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 36.00 -1.50 -4.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 31.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 45.85 +0.14 +0.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 8 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 11 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 2 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 2 days Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 14 mins Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 41 mins Something wicked this way comes
  • 1 hour Oil giants partner with environmental group to track Permian Basin's methane emissions
  • 3 days Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 2 days Famine, Economic Collapse of China on the Horizon?
  • 3 days YPF to redeploy rigs in Vaca Muerta on export potential
  • 3 days Gepthermal fracking: how to confuse a greenie
  • 3 days Top HHS official takes leave of absence after Facebook rant about CDC conspiracies
  • 19 hours The Perfect Solution To Remove Conflict Problems In The South China East Asia Sea
  • 2 days Open letter from Politico about US-russian relations
  • 4 days Surviving without coal is a challenge!!

Breaking News:

Canada’s No.1 Oil Hub Lost Its Only School

Oil Rises After EIA Confirms Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Rises After EIA Confirms Crude Inventory Draw

Oil prices continued to rally…

OPEC Warns That Second Wave Of COVID Will Derail Demand Recovery

OPEC Warns That Second Wave Of COVID Will Derail Demand Recovery

OPEC warned on Thursday that…

World’s No.1 Oil Trader Sees Crude Inventories Shrinking This Year

World’s No.1 Oil Trader Sees Crude Inventories Shrinking This Year

Vitol Group, the world’s largest…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Slide As Libya Restarts Production

By Irina Slav - Sep 21, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Libya’s National Oil Corporation will restart production from certain fields and some exports of crude oil, the company said, as quoted by local media, adding that it will only restart production at “safe” fields and exports from safe ports.

“Our main concern is to start production and exports taking into account the safety of workers and operations, as well as to prevent any attempts to politicize the national oil sector, which means that the NOC is doing its technical and non-political mission to resume operations in the safe areas and a technical evaluation is under way in preparation for the start of production and exports,” NOC’s chairman Mustafa Sanalla said.

The force majeure will be lifted from fields and ports that are free of the presence of paramilitary groups and mercenaries, but remain in effect for those where there are still such groups, which hamper the work of NOC, the company said.

The head of the Libyan National Army General Khalifa Haftar, whose troops, with help from affiliated groups, blockaded Libya’s oil ports in January, announced the end of the blockade on Friday. On the same day, NOC’s Sanalla said the force majeure will be lifted from the facilities only after they are demilitarized.

Currently, oil production in Libya is just 100,000 bpd—down from 1.2 million bpd at the start of the year, just before the blockade in January.

In recent weeks, rival factions and the foreign powers supporting them have been negotiating some kind of an agreement that could lead to Libyan oil returning to the global market at a time of weak demand recovery and weak oil prices. The latest news is likely to arrest or even reverse an improvement in oil prices that followed OPEC+’s latest meeting that offered a glimmer of hope for supply, if not demand.

But now that Libya will start bringing production back on, things may well change as the OPEC+ agreement relied on the country’s involuntary contribution to the overall supply curbs.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

High Diesel Inventories Weigh On Oil Markets

Next Post

Gulf Of Mexico Oil Drillers Evacuate As Another Storm Approaches
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trump Administration Shocks Oil Industry With Biofuel Waiver Decision

Trump Administration Shocks Oil Industry With Biofuel Waiver Decision
The Holy Grail of Endless Energy: Harvesting Blackholes

The Holy Grail of Endless Energy: Harvesting Blackholes
What BP Got Wrong About Global Oil Demand

What BP Got Wrong About Global Oil Demand
Why GM’s Wireless Battery Could Be A Gamechanger

Why GM’s Wireless Battery Could Be A Gamechanger
Oil Tanker Industry Is In An Ocean Of Trouble

Oil Tanker Industry Is In An Ocean Of Trouble



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com